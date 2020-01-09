Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan announced that they would be “stepping back” from their roles as senior royals and splitting their time between Britain and North America. The two also declared that they wanted to become “financially independent” and provide their son, Archie-Harrison, with a more balanced life.

AD

The Sun branded their planned departure a “Megxit.” The term — a play on Brexit, as the British departure from the European Union is known — began widely circulating on social media moments after the couple’s stunning statement.

AD

Tomorrow's front page: Queen ‘deeply upset’ at Harry and Meghan’s Royal exit sparking ‘civil war’ – with Charles and Wills ‘incadescent with rage’ https://t.co/xo6t5qdpsO pic.twitter.com/ZYEfjlEmwN — The Sun (@TheSun) January 8, 2020

“They didn’t even tell the Queen,” wrote the Daily Mirror, reporting that the palace became aware of the couple’s intentions only when their Instagram post was published.

Tomorrow’s Daily Mirror p1 on the bombshell news that Harry & Meghan didn’t even tell the Queen of their decision to quit their royal roles ➡️ https://t.co/4u69Ggqzdo pic.twitter.com/XCQujoMFxW — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) January 8, 2020

“Harry and Meghan quit roles amid Palace split,” declared The Times, which also reported that the queen was “not told” of their plans. The Daily Telegraph said the royal family was “deeply disappointed” with the two.

The Metro led with “Harry and Meghan: We quit,” while the Daily Mail promised readers that Thursday’s paper was a “royal bombshell special issue.” Its main headline said, “Queen’s fury as Meghan and Harry say: we quit.” The newspaper also reported that the queen was kept in the dark about their plans and that Harry’s brother Prince William was unaware, too.

The Daily Express also referred to the news as a “royal bombshell” and spoke of the “queen’s dismay.” The Guardian’s front page read: “Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals,” while also reporting on tensions between Iran and the United States.