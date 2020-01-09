The nearly 26-foot tall wooden structure that has a mechanism to open Statue Trump’s red painted mouth full of pointy teeth was constructed last year amid a nation divided over the U.S. president.

Tree Trump and his signature blue suit and red tie had been under torch threats since local villagers threatened to set it ablaze on Halloween, according to the Associated Press. It had to be moved to another village because of the risk.

AD

AD

Artist Tomaz Schlegl said last August the statue has two faces, like populism. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

“I designed the statue because people have forgotten what the Statue of Liberty stands for,” Schlegl told Reuters last year, insisting that the Trump-resembling statue wasn’t actually Trump. “I want to alert people to the rise of populism and it would be difficult to find a bigger populist in this world than Donald Trump.”

Statue Trump had a raised right hand and papers in his left. He had an intense expression on his face that could be interpreted different ways, former Slovenian politician Igor Omerza said.

AD

Omerza, who has written about Melania Trump, said the statue could have symbolized Trump as Lady Liberty or displayed the look of a dictator.

AD

The first lady has her own controversial statue in her home country that debuted last summer. The nine-foot high chain-saw carving seemingly commemorates the first lady’s blue dress worn to her husband’s Inauguration Day. The tourist attraction was scrutinized for making the former model look more like a “Smurfette” or a “scarecrow” than her actual likeness.

Milan Balažic, mayor of Moravče, said police have launched an investigation into the most recent Trump statue arson.

“This is an attack against art and tolerance … against Europe’s fundamental values,” Balažic told Agence France-Presse.