"We call on all international partners, especially the governments of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, to provide data and evidence relating to the disaster to the commission investigating the causes,” Zelensky said in a statement.

The next day, Zelensky announced that his government had spoken to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Data from the United States contains important information to help with the investigation,” the Ukrainian president tweeted, without reference to missiles.

It’s a familiar, but unwelcome, position for the former comedian Zelensky: stuck in the middle, but struggling to stay informed. Since the political newcomer took office in May, he has found himself personally pulled into the impeachment proceedings against President Trump after the U.S. held back military aid from the country.

The nation he now leads has dealt for years with the fallout from the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, which was shot down by Russian-backed rebels in the country’s east in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

“He’s trying to walk a thin line, as he has always been doing these past few months,” said Nina Jankowicz, a scholar at the Wilson Center, adding that Zelensky was aware that his country had to maintain a working relationship with Iran as well as its international partners in the West.

“He needs to be careful about what he says and what sort of accusations he’s throwing around,” Jankowicz said.

After the disaster that took down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 from Tehran to Kyiv, the country had sent a team of 45 experts and search-and-rescue personnel to Iran — many of whom had also investigated the missile strike on the Malaysia Airlines flight.

But the Ukrainian team was walking not only into an aviation disaster. The Boeing 737 plane had been destroyed in a new round of tension between the United States and Iran following a U.S. strike that killed Iranian military commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.

The disaster had occurred just hours after Iran fired more than a dozen short-range ballistic missiles at military bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq. Both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that the evidence shows the plan was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

Iranian officials have refused this explanation and state media has said that an initial investigation suggested the plane had tried to return to the airport after take-off due to a malfunction. Initially, the Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran posted a similar assertion, but then promptly deleted the statement.

Ukraine maintains diplomat relations with both Iran and the United States. Zelensky’s government has tried to stay out of impeachment proceedings against Trump. "We need to solve the conflict in the [rebel-held] east, and we don’t need to be involved in a conflict on the other side of the world,” Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told The Washington Post in November.

If it is proven that Iran shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight, it will provide a diplomatic dilemma for Ukraine and other countries too. After the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, Western nations imposed crushing sanctions on Russia, whose military was later found to have provided the anti-aircraft missile that hit the plane.

U.S. officials have expressed “high confidence” that the Boeing 737 that was downed near Tehran airport this week had been targeted by an SA-15 surface-to-air missile, part of a Russian-made air defense system also known as a Tor system.

Another question will be not just why Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was targeted, but why it was flying in the middle of hostilities. The Ukrainian government was criticized for not closing the airspace over the eastern part of its country, in the midst of a civil war, ahead of the downing of the Malaysia Airline flight.

No one "was even aware of the presence of highly sophisticated anti-air missile capabilities,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister at the time, Pavlo Klimkin, told reporters during a visit to the United Nations in 2015.

Though the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority issued a warning to U.S. operators hours before the plane took off from Iran, the Ukrainian civil aviation authorities did not follow suit. There were at least three other aircraft flying in the Tehran area at the time the Ukraine plane went down, according to the aviation monitor Flightradar24: two domestic flights and an Garuda Indonesia flight from London to Medan, Indonesia.

Jankowicz, who studies misinformation at the Wilson Center, said that Russian news agencies have already singled Zelensky out for criticism for allowing the plane to operate in the midst of tensions.