In that tension-filled moment, the operator of an antiaircraft system run by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard misidentified the Boeing 737-800, according to Iranian officials.

AD

Analysts say the overwhelming evidence collected following the incident had made Iran’s denials increasingly difficult. Now Iran has to calculate it next steps. Already, countries have canceled flights to Iran while ratcheting up the pressure for a thorough and transparent investigation.

AD

On a diplomatic level, one option is that “the admission of guilt could open up avenues of dialogue,” said Iran scholar Afshon Ostovar, who is an associate chair for research at the Naval Postgraduate School. “I think they could spin this many ways to decrease hostilities."

Iranian officials have at the same time sought to shift some blame toward Washington, citing tensions from Soleimani’s killing. “Human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster,” tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

AD

Suzanne Maloney, deputy director of the foreign policy program at the Brookings Institution, said she was “doubtful that Iran is going to shift any of its positions in the region” because of the fallout, though she expected more “operational security” going forward.

Legal implications

Aside from Iran, Ukraine and Canada lost the most citizens in the incident. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has consequently called for financial compensation for victims.

AD

Plaintiffs could likely sue Iran for liability, said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond. Criminal charges and liability for keeping the airspace open in theory are also possible, said Tobias, though they would be complicated to pursue due to jurisdiction issues.

AD

In a similar scenario, in 1998 the U.S. military shot down Iran Air Flight 655 flying over the Straits of Hormuz, killing all 270 passengers. The United States initially denied involvement, but then admitted a Navy cruiser had mistaken the plane for an Iranian missile. The United States refused to accept liability or apologize, enraging Iranians. Iran sued in the International Court of Justice, and in a settlement Washington agreed to pay $61.8 million to the families of victims.

Ostovar said Iran may look to this case and aim to “differentiate their response from the U.S. response. Either way, “they are going to want to scapegoat someone. Who that scapegoat will be, I don’t know.”

AD

Domestic fallout

Above all, Iran’s admission — just days after gloating about what a success its calculated missile counterstrike had been — raises the stakes domestically.

AD

Iran has tried to distance Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from the situation, saying that he only learned the truth Friday and then immediately insisted on transparency.

None of this has stopped the raw anger.

“Officials misleading the public is as significant and momentous as the disaster itself,” tweeted the editor of Tasnim news, affiliated with the IRGC. “Officials who misled the media are guilty too. We are all ashamed.”

Such negative sentiment even led some to take the rare step of protesting against Khamenei and the Republican Guard leadership on the streets of Tehran on Saturday.

“Bi-sharraf” — “shameless” — they chanted in Persian. “Death to the liars,” went another chant.

AD

AD

Part of what hurt most, said Maloney, was that Iran had used such precision, care and skill in it’s retaliatory strike — while the Iranian missiles landed around the Iraqi bases, no casualties were reported, and it was seen as an apparent act of reserve and de-escalation by Iran — and then showed such disregard for the lives of its own citizens.

Protest at Tehran's Amir Kabir university, students shouting "Shameless" #Iranplanecrash https://t.co/FtdC1GeTqI — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) January 11, 2020

All of this leaves Iran — on the edge of war with Washington, embroiled in regional proxy battles, besieged by U.S. sanctions, riddled with claims of corruption, and now facing a domestic backlash — in a very precious place.

Just days ago, many Iranians united in mourning Soleimani.

Now, Middle East analyst Vali Nasr tweeted, “putting Soleimani funeral next to anti-regime protests it looks like Iranians are fed up with both Trump and their own rulers Iran and the unending tragedy of their daily lives.”

Erin Cunningham contributed reporting from Istanbul.