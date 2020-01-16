“Leading Friday prayers in the capital is a symbolically significant act usually reserved for moments when the Islamic Republic’s highest authority wishes to deliver an important message to the people,” Mehdi Khaliaji, a fellow at the Washington Institute, wrote on Thursday.

Despite Iran’s ongoing standoff with the United States after the killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the global anger over the Iranian shoot-down of a Ukrainian passenger jet and street protests in which hundreds may have been killed, Khamenei’s rare previous sermons show he is unlikely to use the moment as an opportunity to back down.

After the 2009 Iranian protests

Following a disputed election on June 12, 2009, Iranians took to the streets in some of the largest protests since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Facing unprecedented pressure for reform, Khamenei chose to come out from behind the scenes and deliver Friday prayers a number of times.

The supreme leader gave a long address days after the vote in June. But he offered little support for the protesters and no sign of compromise. Instead, he took aim at opposition leaders, telling them that “flexing muscles on the streets" is “not right.”

The protests ended in bloodshed, with the opposition claiming that scores had been killed and hundreds arrested. But months later, Khamenei gave another sermon in which he said that Iranian security forces could retaliate more.

“Resisting the system and taking out the sword against the system will be followed by a harsh response,” he said in September 2009.

The protests failed to oust Iran’s hard line president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who remained in office through August 2013. But the crowds in the street were some of the largest seen in Iran until last November, when rights groups estimate hundreds of people died after the government cracked down on mass demonstrations across the country.

Amid the Arab Spring

Though Khamenei opposed protests in his own nation, he welcomed the Arab Spring that shook the wider Middle East from 2011. Speaking at a Friday sermon in February 2011, he spoke of an “Islamic liberation movement” in the rest of the Arab world.

“The awakening of people is a war between two wills, the will of the people and the will of the enemies of the people,” said Khamenei. The Egyptian army should side with the people and “focus its eyes on the Zionist enemy," he added, according to Reuters.

But he warned of Western influence. “They are trying to replace one spy with another. They are trying to focus the spotlight on certain faces to impose the rule of the spies on you. Do not accept anything less than an independent popular regime that believes in Islam,” he said.

Under U.S. sanctions

The most recent time Khamenei spoke at Friday prayers was in Feb. 3, 2012, when Iran was facing increasing economic pressure from Obama administration sanctions designed to block an Iranian nuclear program.

“[O]ur advances in nuclear technology have become famous and everybody inside and outside the country has focused his attention on our nuclear technology,” he said.

Criticizing the influence of the United States and Israel, which he called “the Zionist regime” and described as a “cancerous tumor in this region,” Khamenei said that sanctions had ultimately strengthened Iran by forcing it to rely on its own scientific and economic advances.