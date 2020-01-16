For Europeans, however, his comments sounded like business as usual. Among Europe’s far-right populists, the fight against a de facto European Union ban on old lightbulbs has lasted years. When the E.U. phased out energy-inefficient incandescent lightbulbs in 2009, it faced a wave of resistance across the continent. As calls to pursue more decisive climate action have mounted in recent months, the lightbulb is once again being held up as a symbol of environmental overreach on both sides of the Atlantic, even though regulations in the United States and Europe differ.

After its foundation in 2013, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party began selling what it called “good old” lightbulbs on its online shop, where they quickly became the most popular item. (The AfD used a legal loophole that allowed sales of remaining stocks after the new regulations took effect.)

The party’s founder, Bernd Lucke, announced the sale on national public television. “Those are the things Germans are actually annoyed about,” he said on a political talk show in February 2014, in reference to the E.U. lightbulb regulations.

The show’s anchor responded, “If your key political achievement is the sale of lightbulbs, then I’m a lot less afraid of the AfD.”

In the following years, the AfD surged in national opinion polls, from 5 percent in early 2014 to 18 percent in September 2018, making it Germany’s second-most-popular party.

Lucke “doesn’t just talk about lightbulbs, he also procures them,” the conservative newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung wrote in late 2014. “Those who felt helpless when the lightbulb disappeared now feel more powerful again. It’s a gift — and one that prolongs their phase of anger.”

AfD politicians have since continued to raise the issue.

Last year, a member of the European Parliament for the AfD, Guido Reil, referred to it in his first speech there. “I want to explain the absurdities I come across with easy-to-understand examples,” he subsequently vowed, speaking to a reporter with the German newspaper Tagesspiegel.

Germany wasn’t the only E.U. country where lightbulbs became a recurrent talking point among far-right leaders after 2009. When the E.U. lightbulb regulations were confirmed, Austria far-right politician Norbert Hofer railed against the “arrogance” of E.U. and Austrian leaders that had “apparently sealed the fate” of the traditional lightbulb. He demanded that the government declare a “national day of the lightbulb.”

In 2014, the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria backed a petition that demanded the reintroduction of the original lightbulb. On its YouTube channel, the party decried the “lie of the energy-saving lightbulb.”

More recently, Poland’s right-wing government resorted to similar rhetoric. President Andrzej Duda used the lightbulb as an issue to attack the E.U. in 2018, arguing that the E.U. ban highlighted a democracy deficit in Brussels and may even have contributed to Brexit, according to quotes published by the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper. Duda’s comments came amid an escalating dispute between the E.U. and Poland over what pro-democracy activists say are efforts by the Polish government to stifle free speech and the independence of courts in the country.

While some of Europe’s right-wing proponents of the traditional lightbulb are in power or were in office until recently, none dared to provoke a showdown with the E.U. over the 2009 regulations.

Unconstrained by any such body in the United States, Trump on Tuesday vowed a continuation of his administration’s attacks on energy-efficiency regulations. He promised that weak dishwashers would soon be a thing of the past.

“Your dishes are going to be beautiful,” he said.