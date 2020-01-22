FUNNEL WEB SEASON IS HERE! 🚨WARNING! FUNNEL-WEB SEASON IS HERE! 🚨 We are issuing a message of warning to the public as recent wet weather conditions followed by hot days have created perfect conditions for funnel-web spiders to thrive. We're asking for any collected spiders to be brought to the park to contribute to our lifesaving antivenom program! 🕷️ Posted by Australian Reptile Park on Monday, January 20, 2020

“Warning,” read the notice posted online. “Funnel web spider season is here.”

Experts say the blazes merely postponed the inevitable.

“There is, in general, a funnel-web spider season, and it had been delayed,” said Jonathan Coddington, the curator of arachnida and myriapoda at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. “Now they’ve got a bunch of rain, and so the funnel-web are coming out of the ground.”

“Spiders like moist conditions,” he added.

The spiders have emerged for a reason. “In particular, male funnel-webs will start to venture, looking for a female funnel-web spider to mate with,” said Dan Rumsey of Australian Reptile Park.

The funnel-web spider, classified as “medium to large” by the Australian Museum, has become somewhat infamous because of the venom that some species in the family possess. Sydney real estate listings track funnel-web spider density by region. “The more expensive the area, the greater the funnel-web population,” the museum noted on its website.

But no deaths related to funnel-webs have been reported since 1981, thanks in part to the development of an antivenin that year. (Australian Reptile Park supplies much of the venom for the antidote in the area.)