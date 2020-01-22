This is a developing story and will be updated.

Chinese health officials say the new strain of coronavirus came from wild animals sold at a market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million and the capital of Hubei province in central China. The pneumonialike illness has spread rapidly since appearing in late December.

Number of cases detected 1-10 11-50 51-100 >100 Japan South Korea Beijing CHINA Hubei province 444 Shanghai Wuhan Taiwan Hong Kong 117 Thailand 500 MILES Number of cases detected 1-10 11-50 51-100 >100 Japan South Korea Beijing CHINA Hubei province 444 Shanghai Wuhan Guangdong Taiwan Hong Kong 117 Pacific Ocean Thailand 500 MILES Number of cases detected 1-10 11-50 51-100 >100 Japan Beijing South Korea Tokyo CHINA Hubei province 444 Shanghai Wuhan Guangdong Taiwan Pacific Ocean Hong Kong 117 Bay of Bengal Thailand Bangkok 500 MILES Number of cases detected 1-10 11-50 51-100 >100 Japan Beijing South Korea Tokyo CHINA Hubei province 444 Shanghai Wuhan Guangdong Taiwan Pacific Ocean Hong Kong 117 Bay of Bengal Thailand Bangkok 500 MILES

Confirmed cases of the potentially deadly virus are now beginning to pop up outside of China. In the United States, a Washington state man was diagnosed with the virus several days after his return Jan. 15 from the region around Wuhan. Cases have also been diagnosed in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and in the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macao.

China 549 cases Japan 1 U.S. 1 case in Washington South Korea 1 Thailand 2 Taiwan 2 China 549 cases U.S. 1 case in Washington Japan 1 Thailand 2 South Korea 1 Taiwan 1 China 549 cases U.S. 1 case in Washington Japan 1 South Korea 1 Thailand 2 Taiwan 1 China 549 cases U.S. 1 case in Washington Japan 1 South Korea 1 Thailand 2 Taiwan 1

Chinese authorities took the unprecedented step Wednesday of announcing plans to suspend all outbound transportation from Wuhan beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday in an effort to contain the illness. Some 400 million people are on the move in China in advance of Lunar New Year’s Day, which starts on Saturday. In the United States, health officials began screening passengers flying into the country from Wuhan at three international airports — Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York’s John F. Kennedy — on Friday. That list was expanded Tuesday to include international airports in Chicago and Atlanta.

Coronaviruses range from the common cold to much more serious diseases that can infect both humans and animals, including severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, also known as MERS.

