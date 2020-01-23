“It is with great joy tinged with a sense of sadness that I accept the appointment - joy that I will be returning to serve [Philadelphia], sadness in that I will be leaving [Cleveland],” Perez tweeted in a statement.

I am deeply grateful to the @Pontifex for appointing me as the next archbishop of @ArchPhilly. It is with great joy tinged with a sense of sadness that I accept the appointment - joy that I will be returning to serve @ArchPhilly, sadness in that I will be leaving @DioceseofCLE. — Bishop Nelson Perez (@BishopNPerez) January 23, 2020

Chaput praised the announcement. “I cannot think of a better successor to lead this Archdiocese," he wrote on his Facebook page. He praised Perez as “a man who already knows and loves the Church in Philadelphia, and is already known and loved by our priests and people.”

Chaput first offered his resignation to Francis in September after turning 75, in keeping with church tradition. The pope can then choose to accept or reject the resignation.

Many conservative Catholics have long supported Chaput’s ideological stances, such as his opposition to legalizing gay marriage and his support for denying Communion to Catholic politicians that back abortion rights.

Perez, who is Cuban American and will become the United States’ third Hispanic archbishop, has been a very vocal advocate for immigrants. He’s spoken out against President Trump’s family separation policy. “We’ve lost our moral compass,” he said in an interview with cleveland.com.