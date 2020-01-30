There are hundreds of Australian citizens in China’s Hubei province. Wuhan, where the virus was first recorded, is the provincial capital.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this week that if Australia manages to organize flights for its citizens to leave the city, the government plans to send them to a detention center on Christmas Island, an Australian territory some 1,000 miles offshore. They will be required to stay there for two weeks and will also have to pay 1,000 Australian dollars (around $671) for the evacuation, Australian media outlets reported.

The Australian plan has been met with mixed reactions, with some outraged by the suggestion and others describing it as a logical course for a country already managing several cases of the contagious illness in major cities. The outbreak is escalating in China, where the death toll jumped to 171 on Thursday. More than 8,100 people there have been diagnosed with the virus. Other governments are also temporarily isolating passengers being evacuated from Wuhan. Around 200 Americans who landed in California on Wednesday are being kept on a military base there for a few days of observation.

In a TV interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp., Daniel Ouyang, an Australian citizen who is now stuck in Wuhan after visiting family, said he is debating if he should agree to board a flight that will require him to stay in a lengthy quarantine on Christmas Island.

“What’s going to happen to us when we arrive, what’s going to happen to our freedom, what are going to be able to do and not be allowed to do?” he said. “Are we going to have our phones taken away? Are we going to be able to contact people outside for those 14 days? Nothing has been made apparent to us right now, so we are very mixed up on whether I should try to make that flight or not."

The detention center where Morrison plans to house evacuees reopened last year and is currently holding only four people: a couple from Sri Lanka and their two young children, who were both born in Australia. The family is fighting an ongoing deportation case, and their lawyer, Carina Ford, told Australia’s SBS News this week that they were not informed of the plan to send people potentially exposed to the coronavirus to the same center where they’re being held, adding further confusion to the plan.

“It’s not appropriate for them to remain on Christmas Island if you’re quarantining people near them for the purpose of keeping them away from everyone else,” Ford told SBS. “There are two children, and it’s quite well-publicized that such viruses can have a bigger impact on children and the elderly.”

On Thursday, Peter Dutton, Australia’s home affairs minister, said evacuees would be held separately from the family.

“The reality is people need to be accommodated for somewhere for up to 14 days. I can’t clear out a hospital in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane,” Dutton told reporters at a news conference in Canberra. “Christmas Island is purpose-built for exactly this scenario,” he said.

Tony Bartone, president of the Australian Medical Association, told Australia’s Nine Network that his organization was not consulted about the plan and that he does not approve of it.

“We feel that the repatriation to Christmas Island — to a place previously the focus of populations under enormous mental and physical trauma and anguish — is not a really appropriate solution," he said. “We can protect the Australian community and also be much more humane to those Australians who … through no fault of their own, find themselves the focus of this epicenter."

Some leaders on Christmas Island said they learned about the plan to move evacuees onto their island of around 1,400 people only through the news. “Create convict settlement for innocent people, now we’ll be a leper colony," Christmas Island Shire President Gordon Thomson told Australia’s ABC news in a text message.

Thomson has previously come out against the detention center being used to house migrants and asylum seekers. He told ABC last year that it’s “drawn very negative attention to Christmas Island as a prison island rather than a tourist island,” and said the presence of the detention center has been “about vilifying refugees.”

“It has not been good for the people socially, morally or economically in the long term," he said.

But Lisa Preston, chairwoman of the Christmas Island Tourism Association, told ABC this week that “it kind of makes a little bit of sense” to host evacuees on the island because the facility is already in place.

“It will be nice for Christmas Island to play a nice role for a change,” she said.

Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers were held on Christmas Island between 2008 and 2018. In one horrific incident, dozens of asylum seekers died when a boat carrying them crashed just offshore. Medical professionals and human rights advocates have called for the closure of all of Australia’s offshore facilities, citing widespread life-threatening mental-health conditions.

After Morrison announce the evacuation plan this week, some Australians suggested that the last step of the process was the most shocking: After quarantine, passengers will all be flown to the southwestern city of Perth and then need to find their own way home.

australian government: you need to pay $1000 to evacuate Wuhan



me: ok



Australian government: and then you’ll be on Christmas Island for 2 weeks



me: ok



Australian government: and then you’ll go to Perth



me: oh my god — fungbunger (@parsfarce) January 30, 2020