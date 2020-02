A mural by the street artist Laika, near Piazza Vittorio in Rome on Feb. 4. The text reads: "There is an epidemic of ignorance around … We must protect ourselves." The figure holds a sign reading "#JeNeSuisPaSunVirus" (I'm not a virus). Alessandra Magliaro/EPA-EFE/REX (Alessandra Magliaro/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

In Rome, a top conservatory suspended East Asian students. A newspaper in France issued a “Yellow Alert.” Around the world, reporters have chronicled an uptick in anti-Chinese sentiment.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, so do fears over rising prejudice.

If you’ve seen or experienced discrimination, racism or xenophobia connected to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic, The Washington Post wants to hear your story. Please fill out the form below and a reporter may follow up with you.