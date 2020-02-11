“They said it was like magic.”

In Baghdad, families awoke to the first snow in more than a decade. In Mosul, 250 miles north, the riverbanks were dusted white, and snowfall shrouded mounds of rubble that still clog a sector of the old city that was pulverized during the fight against the Islamic State.

AD

While snow is more common in the mountains of Iraq’s northern regions, it is rare in the country’s center and south.

In Tahrir Square, a stronghold for Baghdad’s demonstrators, young men and women threw snowballs and drew anti-government slogans across the ground. It felt freezing inside the tents, but outside, it was “just like the movies,” said 24-year-old Ghaith Ali.

AD

AD

“It felt as if something great was happening, and we stayed outside even though it was freezing,” he said. “It was worth it.”

Photographs of the snowfall blanketed Iraqi social media channels. Several snowmen were dressed in traditional red and white kaffiyeh scarves, with captions joking that they were Iraqi tribesmen. “You are not melting before you are having lunch,” wrote one commenter, poking fun at the fact that in many parts of Iraq, leaving your hosts before a meal can be interpreted as a slight.

بالطلاگ ما تموع الا تتغدة 😅 الرجل الثلجي في الانبار اهل الكرم Posted by Nazar Al-gboory on Monday, February 10, 2020

But even as it stirred enchantment, the unusual weather renewed fears for the well-being of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis who lost their homes to the country’s years-long fight against the Islamic State.

“Being Swiss, I felt [at] home when I smelled snow this morning. But it quickly reminded me of the many displaced,” wrote Katharine Ritz, the representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Iraq. Across tents and unfinished shelters, she wrote, civilians “have no means to stay warm”.

By midday, the snow was gone — melted in the sunshine or churned to muddy puddles at the sides of the roads. In Tahrir Square, the protesters huddled together and said it was back to business as usual.

For Mustafa Ali’s 9-year-old daughter, it was as if a spell had been broken. “It’s like the air was electric, and now it’s normal again,” she told her father. “Will it ever happen again?”