A senior administration official said Trump intended to bring up the issue of protecting religious freedom with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during private discussions. On Monday, as Trump arrived in India, violence broke out in Delhi between supporters and opponents of a controversial new citizenship law. Critics say the law is unconstitutional and discriminates against Muslims.
Here are the latest developments:
● Trump and Modi are expected to issue a joint statement on Tuesday but will not field questions together. Trump is scheduled to hold a solo press conference later in the afternoon. Modi is notorious for not having held a press conference in his six years as prime minister.
● First lady Melania Trump is expected to visit a school in New Delhi. Of particular interest to the first lady is a “happiness” curriculum now mandatory in the city’s public schools.
● Trump and the first lady will attend a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the grand residence of India’s largely ceremonial president.
For Trump, adulation and historic sites on first day in India
NEW DELHI — A rally with 100,000 people in attendance. A sunset tour of the Taj Mahal. A moment of contemplation at the ashram founded by Mohandas Gandhi.
President Trump’s first day in the world’s largest democracy included large crowds, tourism and effusive expressions of admiration for India and its prime minister, Narendra Modi. Like Trump, Modi embraces a strident form of nationalism and motivates his supporters with a combination of hope and fear. The two men have forged a friendship.
Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday and proceeded to visit Gandhi’s ashram, where Trump tried his hand at spinning cotton on a hand-cranked wheel. At the ashram, Modi also showed Trump a statue symbolizing the virtues of “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.”
Ahmedabad’s brand-new Motera Stadium, the largest cricket venue in the world, was the site of a large rally featuring the two leaders. Under a harsh midday sun, Trump spoke for nearly half an hour, heaping praise on his host and India’s progress. He announced that India and the United States would sign an agreement to sell $3 billion of military equipment to the Indian armed forces.
As Trump spoke, people began to file out of the stadium, weary of sitting for hours in the direct sunlight. By the time Modi finished his remarks concluding the rally, about half of those originally in attendance had left.
From Ahmedabad, Trump flew to Agra to visit the iconic Taj Mahal for the first time and came away impressed. The monument is “incredible, truly incredible,” he told reporters.