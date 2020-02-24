NEW DELHI — President Trump’s first official visit to India is entering its second day and the agenda includes formal meetings with the Indian leadership, official ceremonies and a state banquet in New Delhi. Trump is also scheduled to hold a solo press conference.

Unlike Monday — where Trump’s itinerary included a mega-rally in Ahmedabad and a stop at the Taj Mahal in Agra — there will be no huge crowds or tourism for the president today. Instead, Trump will meet with policymakers and business people and discuss deepening ties between the United States and India. Trump began Tuesday by participating in a grand ceremonial welcome.

A senior administration official said Trump intended to bring up the issue of protecting religious freedom with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during private discussions. On Monday, as Trump arrived in India, violence broke out in Delhi between supporters and opponents of a controversial new citizenship law. Critics say the law is unconstitutional and discriminates against Muslims.

Here are the latest developments:

● Trump and Modi are expected to issue a joint statement on Tuesday but will not field questions together. Trump is scheduled to hold a solo press conference later in the afternoon. Modi is notorious for not having held a press conference in his six years as prime minister.

● First lady Melania Trump is expected to visit a school in New Delhi. Of particular interest to the first lady is a “happiness” curriculum now mandatory in the city’s public schools.

● Trump and the first lady will attend a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the grand residence of India’s largely ceremonial president.