Trump’s visit to India: What you need to know

Trump arrived Monday for his first visit as president to India. He visited the ashram where Mohandas Gandhi lived for 13 years, addressed a stadium of 100,000 with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and toured the Taj Mahal. His first day was more symbolism than substance.

Modi has cultivated a relationship with Trump even as tensions over trade have flared. Last year, Modi invited Trump to a large rally he held in Houston (it was called “Howdy, Modi”) where the two men described one another admiringly.

Trump’s business ties with India: India is home to the largest portfolio of Trump real estate projects outside North America. Here’s what you need to know about his ventures.

As India prepared to greet Trump, a wall rose: In the city of Ahmedabad, municipal authorities built a 6-foot-high, 200-yard-long wall in front of a slum along a road Trump could take near the airport.