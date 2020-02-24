The Modi government has faced considerable international criticism — including from members of Congress — over its crackdown in Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, and the passage of a controversial religion-based citizenship bill that has led to protests across the country. In the run-up to the trip, a senior White House official said Trump would raise the issue of religious freedom with Modi in private.
Before leaving for India, Trump told reporters the trip would be “very exciting,” and the “biggest event” India had ever held.
Here are the latest developments:
● Thousands of people were expected to line the streets of Ahmedabad, the largest city in the state of Gujarat, to welcome Trump. Trump had said earlier that as many as 10 million people would be there to greet him. Preparations included building a wall to hide a slum along his route.
● Trump will visit an ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati river where Mohandas Gandhi, India’s revered independence leader, lived for 13 years.
● Trump and Modi are scheduled to address a joint rally at the world’s largest cricket stadium.
Ahead of Trump’s arrival in India, a frenzy of preparations
AHMEDABAD — President Trump is arriving Monday for his first visit as president to the world’s largest democracy, and the Indian government is leaving nothing to chance.
In Ahmedabad, the city in western India where Trump is beginning his visit, the past two weeks have been marked by a frenzy of preparations. Workers have resurfaced roads, built new sidewalks, replaced street lamps, planted saplings and coated overpasses with fresh paint. They’ve rounded up stray dogs from the area where Trump is due to address a mega-rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to local media.
The road that Trump will take from the airport is lined with flag and billboards hailing his arrival, not to mention larger-than-life cutouts of the two leaders.
Shortly before he was due to land, Trump posted a tweet in Hindi that he was “eager” to reach India soon.
हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020
Some of the preparations have been more controversial: Ahmedabad authorities raised a 6-foot high, 200-yard long wall in front of a slum along a road near the airport.
Later Monday afternoon, Trump will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, which has been buffed and scrubbed ahead of his visit. Authorities even released additional water into the Yamuna river that runs behind the Taj to improve its smell and make it sparkle.
In Delhi, where Trump arrives Monday night ahead of a day of meetings on Tuesday, city authorities are procuring 10,000 pots of flowering plants to beautify the areas Trump will visit, according to a local media report.
