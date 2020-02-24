Trump’s visit to India: What you need to know

Trump arrives Monday for his first visit as president to India, where he’s generally viewed positively. The country is one of just six where a majority of those surveyed approved of his handling of world affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cultivated a relationship with Trump even as tensions over trade have flared. Last year, Modi invited Trump to a large rally he held in Houston (it was called “Howdy, Modi”) where the two men described one another admiringly.

Trump’s business ties with India: India is home to the largest portfolio of Trump real-estate projects outside North America. Here’s what you need to know about his ventures.

As India prepares to greet Trump, a wall rises: In the city of Ahmedabad, municipal authorities have built a 6-foot-high, 200-yard-long wall in front of a slum along a road Trump may take near the airport.