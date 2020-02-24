NEW DELHI — President Trump is arriving for his first official visit to India on Monday, the beginning of a whirlwind 36-hour tour that will include a mega-rally expected to draw more than 100,000 people, a visit to the Taj Mahal, and a day of ceremonies and meetings in Delhi.

Trump will be greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Trump recently described as “a friend of mine.” The two leaders appeared together at a rally in Houston last year. Trump’s visit to India comes as the two countries continue to deepen their security cooperation but face stubborn tensions over trade.

The Modi government has faced considerable international criticism — including from members of Congress — over its crackdown in Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, and the passage of a controversial religion-based citizenship bill that has led to protests across the country. In the run-up to the trip, a senior White House official said Trump would raise the issue of religious freedom with Modi in private.

Before leaving for India, Trump told reporters the trip would be “very exciting,” and the “biggest event” India had ever held.

Here are the latest developments:

Thousands of people were expected to line the streets of Ahmedabad, the largest city in the state of Gujarat, to welcome Trump. Trump had said earlier that as many as 10 million people would be there to greet him. Preparations included building a wall to hide a slum along his route.

● Trump will visit an ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati river where Mohandas Gandhi, India’s revered independence leader, lived for 13 years.

● Trump and Modi are scheduled to address a joint rally at the world’s largest cricket stadium.