In a chaotic, crowded city, this riverbank beach built by youth protesters — nicknamed Tahrir Beach — has become a rare public place where young people can relax. They play volleyball and soccer, or dance to music in the sand. Teenagers bring water pipes and pass them round as they gossip. At night, there’s fish on the barbecue.
The new beach is just one of several ways in which Iraq’s uprising has changed the face of Baghdad’s city center. Nearby, Tahrir Square been has transformed from a busy traffic circle to a protest camp. Over on Jumhuriyah Bridge, riot police and demonstrators have been locked in a standoff for months, forcing its closure and filling nearby roads with even more traffic than usual.
But on the sand down below, things are quiet, and for the new occupants it’s a political statement.
“We lived all our lives with Baghdadis thinking that Baghdad as a city turned her back to the riverbank,” said Noof Assi, 30, as she watched the sunset from the beach on a recent day.
However long it lasts, she said, the space will be remembered as a “simple message” to Iraqi politicians empowered through an often corrupt political system forged in the wake of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. “In sixteen years, you have only given us war and death. What we are doing is bringing the life to Baghdad,” she said.
“We did all of this.”