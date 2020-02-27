While official numbers released by Beijing continued to show a drop in new cases and deaths from the outbreak in country, in other parts of the world the problem appeared to be getting worse. South Korea announced 334 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total tally of confirmed infections to 1,595, including one U.S. soldier stationed in the country.
Elsewhere, cases of the coronavirus continued to spread through Europe and the Middle East, prompting officials to cancel events ranging from religious pilgrimages to rugby matches. On Wednesday, Brazil announced the first case in South America.
- Asian markets extended the previous days’ losses, with Japan’s Nikkei index worst hit, falling 2.1 percent to its lowest level since October, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down by 0.8 percent.
- In China, the government announced another consecutive fall in new cases, with 433 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 29 new deaths. The vast majority of the new cases and deaths were in Hubei province. A prominent Chinese health expert said Thursday he believed China could “basically control” the coronavirus by the end of April.
- South Korea announced 334 new cases, bringing South Korea’s national tally of the virus to 1,595, which includes a U.S. soldier stationed in the country. The U.S. and South Korean militaries said on Thursday they would postpone a key joint military exercise.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday evening that a northern California person has contracted the coronavirus without traveling outside the United States or coming in contact with another patient known to have the infection.
Asian stocks slide again amid coronavirus fears
HONG KONG — Asian stocks resumed their slide on Thursday, as the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak continued to stoke fears about the epidemic’s growing economic impact.
Japan’s Nikkei index was hit worst, falling 2 percent by mid-afternoon local time, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down by 0.8 percent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also fell 0.8 percent.
Oil also took a hit, with U.S. crude futures falling below $48 a barrel as investors sought safety in gold and Treasury bonds.
Despite a White House news conference from President Trump on Wednesday evening that aimed to dispel fears that an outbreak could soon grip the United States, Dow Jones futures were down by more than one percent, suggesting a rough day ahead for Wall Street ahead once markets open.
After recovering from coronavirus, Japanese woman now tests positive again
TOKYO — A Japanese woman who was one of the first cases of coronavirus in the country but was released from hospital nearly four weeks ago, apparently cured, has now tested positive again for the virus, officials say.
The woman, in her 40s, served as a guide on a tour bus carrying tourists from the Chinese city of Wuhan. The driver was the first to fall sick, and then she developed a fever on Jan 20.
Nine days later, on Jan. 29, the government announced she had tested positive for the virus. But her symptoms went away, and on Feb 1. she was released from the hospital without being retested, according to the Mainichi newspaper.
On Feb. 6, she developed a cough and sought medical help but tested negative for the virus. But on Feb. 19, she started complaining of discomfort in her throat and pain in her chest, and some days later took another test that showed coronavirus was present.
Officials told Japanese media it was unclear if the virus had remained in her system or if she had been reinfected. The woman didn’t go to work during the period, but remained at home without coming into close contact with others.
Nevertheless, the fact that she was initially released from hospital without undergoing a further test underlines concerns about the rigor of Japan’s testing regime. The woman is now back in the hospital, NHK reported.
Health expert claims China will control outbreak by end of April
BEIJING — Prominent Chinese pulmonologist Zhong Nanshan told reporters Thursday he believed China could “basically control” the coronavirus by the end of April and questioned whether the pathogen originated from China at all.
Zhong, who is widely respected in China due to his role in combating the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, told reporters at a semi-regular briefing in Guangzhou that nationwide infection figures have been declining in late February, as he predicted, due to “strong government intervention” such as quarantine measures and travel restrictions.
In China’s murky information and political landscape, Zhong has generally been seen as a respected authority who appears in state media to deliver key messages. He was the first to announce, a China Central Television interview on Jan. 20, that the virus was being transmitted between humans, in a stunning reversal after health authorities played down the possibility for weeks.
On Thursday, Zhong shifted the onus of combating the epidemic onto other countries as he pointed out that China basically had prevented a major outbreak in cities other than Wuhan while more cases were now developing outside China than within.
“Foreign countries should consider China’s model of early detection, early quarantine,” he said. “This is humanity’s disease, not China’s disease.”
China has kept its infection numbers at half of what international experts predicted, he said.
“Besides,” he added. “the epidemic was first discovered in China. But it does not mean it originated in China.”
South Korea urges U.S. to not take ‘excessive measures’ due to coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL — South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young had a phone call with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Thursday and urged the United States to refrain from “excessive measures that could unnecessarily discourage bilateral exchanges between the two countries" after the State Department urged Americans to reconsider travel to the country amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The call, which was announced by South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, came on the same day that South Korea confirmed 334 new virus cases.
South Korea’s national tally of cases now stands at 1,595, including a U.S. soldier stationed in the country. The coronavirus outbreak in South Korea has complicated relations with the United States, a key ally.
U.S.-South Korean Combined Forces Command said in a statement on Thursday that a key joint military exercise in South Korea would be postponed due to the outbreak. The day before, the U.S. Department of State issued a Level 3 travel advisory for South Korea — urging citizens to reconsider their need to travel to the country due to the risks.
The Trump administration has suggested it may restrict travel to virus-hit countries outside China, but said it would not do so immediately.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Trump responded to a question about travel restrictions on Italy and South Korea, two countries with large numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, saying that “
at the right time we may do that. Right now it’s not the right time.”
He said the two countries have been “hit pretty hard” from the coronavirus.
Taylor reported from Hong Kong
Chinese authorities investigating how coronvirus-infected woman escaped Wuhan
BEIJING — The Chinese government has sent a team of investigators to Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to determine how a woman infected with the virus had been released from a prison in the city and fled to Beijing despite a mandatory travel lockdown.
The team, headed by Vice Minister of Justice Liu Zhiqiang and consisting of members of the military, police, and prosecutors, will travel to Wuhan to investigate how the woman had been allowed to return to the Chinese capital while displaying fever symptoms.
Ying Yong, the newly appointed Communist Party chief for Hubei province, also called for a thorough investigation into the case even if higher-level government officials are involved. “It should be investigated thoroughly to see if there are any other legal and disciplinary issues involved. Whoever is involved would not be exempt from investigations,” the party newspaper Hubei Daily quoted Ying as saying.
The unusual case of the woman’s escape came into public attention Wednesday, after the New World Villa compound in Beijing’s central Dongcheng district issued a notice saying that one of its tenants, a woman who had arrived from Wuhan, had been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.
The patient, referred to by her family name Huang, had started to show symptoms including fever and sore throat since Feb. 18 while still in Wuhan, according to Chinese media reports.
Later it was reported that Huang had been picked up by her family by car upon her release from Wuhan Women’s Prison. She arrived at her apartment at 2 a.m. on Feb. 22 after passing a temperature check at the compound entrance and was put under centralized quarantine later in the evening. Running a fever, Huang was taken by ambulance to Puren Hospital in Dongcheng district. It was confirmed she had the coronavirus on Feb. 24.
Three family members who came into close contact with Huang have been sent to a centralized quarantine facility for two weeks of medical observation. Huang’s apartment building has been disinfected and the whole compound is under quarantine, Beijing’s municipal health commission said Wednesday. Huang is said to be a mild case and in a stable condition.
The case underlines a gray zone in China’s epidemic management. It remains unclear why the patient had not been isolated for virus screening in Wuhan and how she had been allowed to leave the city, where a travel lockdown has remained in place since it was announced Jan. 23.
Local authorities in Hubei say that several former inmates had been sent back to their home provinces this month after finishing their term in prison, with police chaperone to get through checkpoints. However, Wuhan Women’s Prison — where Huang was alleged to be released from — said on Wednesday that it hadn’t released any inmates recently due to the latest wave of confirmed infections in jail.
As of Feb. 23, Wuhan Women’s Prison had reported 279 confirmed cases among its inmates, accounting for 85 percent of prison infections across the wider Hubei province.
China reports 433 new cases of novel coronavirus, 29 deaths
HONG KONG — The Chinese government announced 433 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday morning local time, as well as 29 new deaths.
The numbers, released daily by China’s National Health Commission, continued to show a downward trend for coronavirus in China, where a global outbreak originated in the city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, late last year.
Still, health officials have urged caution about the Chinese statistics, especially as there are lingering questions about the novel coronavirus’s incubation period and its transmissibility.
According to the Chinese government, 409 of the new cases were in Hubei, which is now under tight government restrictions on movement. Twenty-six of the new deaths were in Hubei, along with one death apiece in Beijing, Heilongjiang and Henan.
Despite some outside skepticism, China’s government has suggested the lowering death rate in the country shows the outbreak is diminishing, in part thanks to officials’ dramatic decision in late January to placed Wuhan under lockdown.
The official number of deaths from the novel coronavirus across China is now 2,744, and confirmed cases are 78,497. Some 43,258 of those confirmed cases involve individuals still in the hospital, with 8,346 of them in critical condition, Chinese statistics show; 32,495 have been discharged after recovering.