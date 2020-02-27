Despite signs that the coronavirus outbreak may be easing in China, the spread of new cases across the global underlined the continued risk of a global pandemic, rattling financial markets in Asia on Thursday.

Stocks in Japan and Hong Kong extended losses after the United States announced Wednesday the first known U.S. case with no known link to foreign travel and the State Department issued a Level 3 travel advisory for travel to South Korea, suggesting economic disruption in Asia would continue.

While official numbers released by Beijing continued to show a drop in new cases and deaths from the outbreak in country, in other parts of the world the problem appeared to be getting worse. South Korea announced 334 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total tally of confirmed infections to 1,595, including one U.S. soldier stationed in the country.

Elsewhere, cases of the coronavirus continued to spread through Europe and the Middle East, prompting officials to cancel events ranging from religious pilgrimages to rugby matches. On Wednesday, Brazil announced the first case in South America.

  • Asian markets extended the previous days’ losses, with Japan’s Nikkei index worst hit, falling 2.1 percent to its lowest level since October, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down by 0.8 percent.
  • In China, the government announced another consecutive fall in new cases, with 433 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 29 new deaths. The vast majority of the new cases and deaths were in Hubei province. A prominent Chinese health expert said Thursday he believed China could “basically control” the coronavirus by the end of April.
  • South Korea announced 334 new cases, bringing South Korea’s national tally of the virus to 1,595, which includes a U.S. soldier stationed in the country. The U.S. and South Korean militaries said on Thursday they would postpone a key joint military exercise.
  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday evening that a northern California person has contracted the coronavirus without traveling outside the United States or coming in contact with another patient known to have the infection.