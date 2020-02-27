“We cannot act with discrimination,” said Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, according to the Associated Press. “Imagine if a ship arrived and it wasn’t even allowed to dock, and they were told, ‘Keep going on your way, see where you can dock.’ That is inhuman.”

The MSC Meraviglia has berthed at the Mexican island of Cozumel and is waiting for health officials to board and conduct customary checks, MSC Cruises said in a statement Thursday morning. It’s the latest cruise ship snarled by worries about a now-global coronavirus outbreak after hundreds of people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan fell ill.

Jamaican authorities had blocked the MSC Meraviglia while expressing concerns about a crew member with symptoms such as a cough and fever and a “travel history to a country of interest relating to the COVID-19.” Officials in Grand Cayman also would not let people disembark, citing an “abundance of caution.”

But the cruise company says the ship’s medical records showed just one case of “common seasonal flu” and that the illness struck a crew member whose travel history did not include territories hit by coronavirus or subjected to “international health restrictions.” No case of coronavirus has been reported on any ship in the company’s fleet, it added, criticizing Grand Cayman authorities for blocking them “without even reviewing” the medical records.

“In both instances, the ship was effectively turned away simply based on fears,” the company said.

The crew member with common seasonal flu, who was isolated from others on board as soon as he showed symptoms, has almost recovered, MSC Cruises said.

The ship departed Feb. 23 from Miami for a 15-day trip, according to MSC Cruises’s website.

Late Wednesday, the governor of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo also said the Meraviglia ship was not authorized to dock in Cozumel and should be reviewed by health officials. The tides turned, however, when López Obrador reversed course Thursday and said that the cruise ship would be able to stop.

López Obrador also suggested passengers would be able to disembark, but the Quintana Roo governor, Carlos Joaquin, quickly tweeted Thursday that “no authorization has been given” for people to leave the ship.

MSC Cruises said its ship arrived at Cozumel’s West Coast at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday but waited for winds to die down before entering the port, as local authorities had cleared it to do.

Concerns about coronavirus on cruise ships escalated as more than 700 people were infected among the roughly 3,700 passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined for two weeks in Japan. That meant the ship had the most cases of any place outside China, where the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan and sent millions into an unprecedented lockdown, the Associated Press reported.

The MSC Meraviglia was not the first ship to be rebuffed by port after port leery of coronavirus spreading in their communities. One passenger spent her extra time on Holland America’s waylaid MS Westerdam live-tweeting.

“Here’s a science-fiction plot line for ya,” wrote Christina Kerby. “Amidst a global epidemic that wipes out the earth’s population, it’s up to the people aboard one cruise ship — the only safe place on earth — to repopulate the planet. **Passengers onboard the #Westerdam begin eyeing each other nervously**”

The ship’s 1,455 passengers eventually disembarked in Cambodia, as Holland America thanked the country for its “willingness to welcome us with an open mind and make decisions based on facts.”

One of the Westerdam guests subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus, although officials in Malaysia said the passenger later tested negative, according to the New York Times.

Kim Bellware contributed to this report.