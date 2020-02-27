Timothy Weeks, the Australian prof who was released by the Taliban after being held captive for over 3 years, arrived in Doha to participate in US-Taliban agreement signing ceremony. He was welcomed by Anas Haqqani, the man who was freed in exchange for him & American Kevin King. pic.twitter.com/gUQqFBtIpC — Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) February 27, 2020

The two men’s fates were inextricably linked last year when they were both released as part of a prisoner swap that freed Haqqani and two other high-level commanders in exchange for Weeks and U.S. citizen Kevin King. Weeks and King, both former lecturers at the American University of Afghanistan, were kidnapped at the same time when gunmen ambushed their SUV in central Kabul.

AD

AD

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted an unexpected photo — one that would have been hard to imagine even a few months ago — of Weeks and Haqqani together at the airport in Qatar on Thursday, and said Weeks was there to attend the expected signing of a deal between the Taliban and the United States. Weeks wore a scarf, tunic and hat commonly worn in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

Mujahid told The Washington Post that Weeks was present at the Taliban’s invitation. The Post was not able to reach Weeks for comment.

د اسلامي امارت سره تر مودو بندي د امریکایي پوهنتون استرالیایي استاد (ټیموټی ویکس) له امریکا سره د اسلامی امارت د تړون په مراسمو کې د ګډون لپاره دوحې ته ورسید. pic.twitter.com/TkqoroW9KH — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) February 27, 2020

The Taliban and U.S.-backed Afghan forces are nearing the end of an agreed seven-day period of reduced violence ahead of an expected peace deal between the United States and the Taliban.

AD

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the planned release of the Taliban prisoners in exchange for Weeks and King last November, saying he hoped the move would jump-start “direct talks” with the Taliban. The three prisoners in Afghan custody all belonged to the Haqqani network, a violent group responsible for several high-profile kidnappings in recent years. U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had long sought the release of the two lecturers as he negotiated peace talks with the Taliban.

AD

The Afghan government’s release of Haqqani was a concession after earlier declarations that to free him would be to cross a “red line.”

After Weeks’ release last year he spoke highly of his captors, noting that they were soldiers following orders and treated him with respect.

AD

“I don’t hate them at all,” he said in a news conference when he returned to Australia. “And some of them I have great respect for and, and great love for almost.”

Weeks also said he learned how to speak Pashtun while being held by the group and even hugged some of his captors before he left.

He told Tolo News, a prominent Afghan news outlet, that he hoped to one day “return and to visit the people of Afghanistan.”

Weeks, who was 50 at the time of his release, has made public appearances since he was freed in November, but King, who was 66, has kept a lower profile. While in captivity, the Taliban warned that King’s health was rapidly deteriorating and that he was suffering from a serious kidney condition. The two men appeared in videos together begging to be released and appeared unwell.

AD

AD

But on Thursday, Weeks and Haqqani were both all smiles, standing next to each other with the knowledge neither would be free if not for the other.

Sharif Hassan contributed to this report from Kabul.