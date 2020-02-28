BAGHDAD — Holding the rose stem between forefinger and thumb, the shy 18-year-old knew his gift had to be secret.

They’d met at college, had friends in common and often ate their lunch in the same cafe. The athlete was handsome, Noor had thought, but she didn’t see him as more than a friend. Girls in her family couldn’t have boyfriends, anyway.

But Mohamed had been thinking about her, too. Finding themselves alone in the lunch hall one day, he blurted out that he was falling for her. He handed her the red rose days later.

In accepting the bloom, she could not know that her life had been set on a path toward tragedy.

Iraq’s four-month-old uprising against the government has devastated the lives of thousands of families as sons and daughters have been killed or maimed by security forces. But hiding in the shadows is a more-private pain: the grief of women and girls from conservative families whose relationships with protesters had been hidden from the world, and whose mourning must be, too.

They have locked themselves away from the world, or watched the funeral processions from nearby rooftops. Some have attended the ceremonies, but acting as strangers and with a secret they could not share.

Gender relations across much of Iraq are governed by notions of honor and shame, and the southern part of the country is the most conservative of all. Relationships outside marriage are thought to bring disgrace upon a family. Women or girls suspected of having secret boyfriends can become outcasts in their community. Some may face honor killings.

But as it does anywhere, young love still flourishes, and smartphones and chat applications have made it easier to be in touch.

For Noor and Mohamed, school days in their southern city of Nasiriyah were straightforward, she recalls. They were inseparable out of class, and she was learning, bit by bit, to humor his Real Madrid soccer obsession. Holidays were another story. While Mohamed stayed out with his friends smoking water pipes, Noor could barely leave the house.

At least they could text, she thought, and she dreamed of moving to Baghdad with him. A small home would be all they needed.

No one expected Iraq’s uprising, but when the movement began to swell, the southern cities became its beating heart. Tens of thousands of young men and women were on the streets of Nasiriyah. At first they decried corruption and, soon after, the entire government system. “We will stay here until the day it comes down,” the crowd chanted.

The Washington Post interviewed three young women in southern Iraq who described losing a young partner in these protests. All asked that only their first names be published, fearing for their lives if friends or family found out. In each case, the details were confirmed by a friend who knew them.

In Nasiriyah, 23-year-old Rand and Saad had been neighbors before their relationship began. Saad worked at his local bakery. Rand had become an expert at finding reasons to visit.

Israa and Murtada, both 21, came from the same neighborhood in Najaf, and the uprising began as Murtada had been preparing to propose. On Nov. 27, Israa heard howls of anguish from Murtada’s family home. “I kept telling myself that it was a bad dream,” she said. “I kept telling myself I’d wake up.“’



The uprising begins

Like Murtada and Saad, Mohamed was in the thick of the uprising from the first weeks of October, camping out in the streets and running from the police when the two sides clashed.

But Noor would see none of that. The English student’s college was on strike by the end of the month, and her parents wouldn’t think of allowing her to join the crowds of men. The pair shared streams of texts and voice notes in the daytime or snatched calls in the privacy of her room.

Mohamed told her he was out there to give her a better life. “All the protesters are chanting that they want a homeland,” he would tell her. “But I want you, Noor. You are my homeland. When this is over, I’ll be able to find a decent job, and then I’ll build you the house of your dreams.”

On a rare trip out with her mother, Noor saw Mohamed in the market from a distance. Their eyes met, but they didn’t acknowledge each other.

She was getting worried. Videos from the protests were flooding social media. Riot police in black balaclavas were firing smoke grenades that smashed through skulls and chest bones, and snipers were shooting activists from the rooftops. Doctors in the hospitals said their wards were overwhelmed.

Noor watched the news in late November as protesters burned Iran’s consulate in Najaf and then tried to storm a Shiite Muslim shrine. For an Iraqi security apparatus marbled through with Iran-backed militias, these were acts to be avenged.

The massacre

Noor hadn’t heard from Mohamed on the morning of Nov. 28, but that was not unusual, she thought. The protesters often stayed up late, watching social media and bracing themselves for an ambush. Perhaps her boyfriend deserved a little leeway.

But then she saw the videos. On Zaytoon Bridge, a thoroughfare surrounded by olive trees, the riot police had opened fire, and in the footage she watched, the sound of bullets never stopped.

Noor called Mohamed. He didn’t answer. She called again. He didn’t answer. She called his friend. He told her that Mohamed was in the hospital. But of course she couldn’t leave the house, so she locked herself in her room and waited, growing panicked and hysterical as she called him again and again.

Mohamed’s friend texted an hour later.

“He’s dead.”

The massacre of protesters in Nasiriyah on Nov. 28 was among the deadliest of the entire uprising, killing at least 25. Eyewitnesses told Amnesty International that the security forces had arrived on Zaytoon Bridge and another nearby crossing at 3 a.m. and used a bulldozer to break the protesters’ barricades before opening fire on young men as they fled. Iraq’s security forces said they had opened fire in self-defense after protesters shot at them, but the protesters said they were hunted down. Some were beaten. Mohamed was shot in the stomach.

Inside Nasiriyah’s main morgue, a health official said, the scene was “tragic.” Women wailed over the bodies of dead family members.

But with her family downstairs, Noor couldn’t cry, and she couldn’t scream. Under her feet, it seemed the ground was falling away. She says she was dimly aware of her long nails cutting into her cheeks as she clawed at them. The scratches were still visible during a FaceTime call between Noor and a reporter in December.



‘I’ve lost faith in everything.’

The secrecy of the relationships makes open mourning nearly impossible. Israa described acting like a stranger at Murtada’s funeral as everyone around her was sobbing. Another young woman had watched the funeral procession from her rooftop.

Noor said she couldn’t even wear black — as mourners traditionally do for 40 days — for fear she might be discovered. And so back in her room, she started texting Mohamed instead.

“How dare you,” she wrote.

“You can’t just die.”

“You’ve left me alone …”

Then a plea.

“Take me too?”

Part of her almost expected a response. None came. All she has left of him are a few small possessions in a box.

Mohamed’s loss has left her bitter and exhausted, and with diminished faith in the movement he died for. In the days after the Nasiriyah massacre, the country’s highest Shiite religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, withdrew his confidence in the country’s government. The prime minister resigned and the city’s streets erupted. “I cried so hard that day — I wanted to share the news with him,” she recalls. Mohamed had died a hero, a friend told her, but she didn’t want to hear it. “He shouldn’t have died,” Noor kept shouting. “He just shouldn’t have died.”

The young man was buried in Najaf’s sprawling cemetery. Noor couldn’t even look for his grave. “At the beginning of these protests, I loved Iraq because what was happening was something good. Now I hate this place,” she says. “I’ve lost faith in everything. I don’t care anymore.”

