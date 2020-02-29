Washington health officials also said a woman in her 50s in King County tested positive after traveling to Daegu, South Korea, the site of a major coronavirus outbreak. She, too, is in home isolation. Both cases in Washington were “presumptive positives,” officials said, meaning they were awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Earlier Friday, Oregon health officials reported a presumptive positive diagnosis in a resident in Washington County with no known travel history or contact with infected individuals. California also reported a second case of community transmission, in Santa Clara County, after reporting the nation’s first such case, in Solano County, earlier in the week.
The four new cases reported Friday bring the total number of covid-19 cases detected through the U.S. public health system to 19, according to the CDC.
Here are the latest developments:
- China reported its lowest manufacturing numbers on record for the month of February, as the epidemic-stricken economy ground to an unprecedented standstill.
- Coronavirus panic tightened its grip on global markets Friday as the escalating outbreak drove stocks to their worst weekly loss since the 2008 financial crisis and prompted the Federal Reserve to take the unusual step of issuing a statement to reassure Americans.
- Major companies are beginning to cancel conferences and travel plans within the United States due to the coronavirus, which analysts warn will have cascading impacts on the country’s hotels, airlines and convention centers.
- The first confirmed case of coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa has emerged in Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country and biggest economy, sparking fears the contagion could spread quickly and stymie business.
Chinese manufacturing plunges to record low
China’s National Statistics Bureau said Saturday that the Purchasing Managers’ Index plummeted to 35.7, a reading below the previous record low of 38.8 in November 2008, during the global financial crisis. Any reading below 50 signals that manufacturing activity contracted.
Aside from languishing factories, the services industry also reported record-low activity, the statistics bureau reported.
“There was a plunge in demand for consumer industries,” the bureau said, noting a deep freeze in restaurants, transportation and tourism.
The extent of the historic drop will likely fuel fears that China will struggle to mount a swift economic recovery, with knock-on effects for the rest of the world. China’s factories remain at the heart of the global supply chain.
Chinese monetary authorities have promised to take drastic action to jump-start the economy, including breaking ground on massive new infrastructure projects. The government is also pressuring banks to pump out loans and landlords to forgive late payments to help businesses back on their feet.
Chinese manufacturers say they have had difficulty staffing factories with their rural employees reluctant to return to work and in some cases even running into logistical difficulties, such as quarantine controls and roadblocks erected by fearful communities.
In recent weeks, the state railway and other transportation authorities have been chartering trains and buses to shuttle workers from the countryside back to factories. An economic planning official said this week that three-fourths of industrial firms have restarted production.