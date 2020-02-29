On Tuesday, Kafranbel fell back into the hands of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose forces are waging war across Idlib to regain the last main rebel-held part of Syria. The fighting has displaced nearly a million people, more than half of them children. A Syrian airstrike that killed at least 29 Turkish soldiers Thursday was an escalation in the ongoing military confrontation that involves Ankara, Damascus and Moscow.
#Syria salutes Robin Williams pic.twitter.com/EhOhngBM3I— Prime Cairo (@PrimeCairo) August 15, 2014
One of the city’s protest leaders, and a force behind the banners, was Raed Fares, a citizen journalist who gained an international audience. He was shot dead outside his home in Kafranbel in 2018. Both the Islamic State and the Assad’s government had previously targeted him.
As the people of Kafranbel pushed for an international response at weekly demonstrations, the forces tearing at Syria — Assad and his allies Iran and Russia; rising infighting and extremism among rebels; the entry of the Islamic State, al-Qaeda and a slew of proxies — became too complex for protesters to describe in short slogans.
But they persisted, documenting the country’s descent into violence and chaos.
We are the people who know how to adore life; neither Russian bombing nor USA's ignoring will terminate us.#Syria pic.twitter.com/wgTjglPYxu— Raed Fares (@RaedFares4) October 31, 2015
Terrorism has no nationality or religion#Syria #Kafranbel #CharlestonShooting pic.twitter.com/DHK85v5IXl— Raed Fares (@RaedFares4) June 20, 2015
BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL OFFER#Syria #Kafranbel #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/taZrhJFtIR— Raed Fares (@RaedFares4) November 28, 2015
killing civilians in Paris is terrorism— Raed Fares (@RaedFares4) November 14, 2015
but wat about killing Syrians by Assad & Russia?#Syria #Kafranbel pic.twitter.com/WhdZTwrxeu