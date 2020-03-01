The Trump administration on Saturday outlined new travel restrictions affecting Iran, Italy and South Korea in response to the coronavirus outbreak following the first death from the virus in the United States.

Vice President Pence said an existing travel ban on Iran would extend to foreign nationals who had been in that country the past 14 days. The State Department warned Americans not to travel to parts of Italy and South Korea hit hard by the virus, and President Trump said he was considering further restrictions across the southern border.

Just before the White House’s news conference, health officials in Washington state announced that a coronavirus patient in King County had died.

The patient, a man in his 50s, went to EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, Wash., with “serious respiratory issues,” the hospital said in a statement Saturday. It was not immediately clear when he was admitted, when his symptoms first appeared or how long it took health officials to test him.

Health officials confirmed two other coronavirus cases in Washington Saturday, both from a nursing facility in Kirkland. One patient is a female health-care worker in her 40s who was in satisfactory condition; the other is a female resident of the facility in her 70s who was in serious condition, according to state health officials.

The cause of the new infections was unknown, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they appeared to be the result of person-to-person spread.

California has reported three cases of community transmission, two of which are in Santa Clara County and one of which is in Solano County. Illinois reported a third case Saturday but did not say how the person may have gotten the virus.

Here are the latest developments:

  • As cases mounted, the White House scrambled to gain control of a rudderless response defined by bureaucratic infighting, confusion and misinformation. “It’s complete chaos,” one senior administration official said.
  • The Food and Drug Administration expanded coronavirus testing by speeding up hospitals’ abilities to test, though some worried the changes fell short in reducing logistical burdens.
  • Misinformation about the disease is proving hard to contain. Roughly 2 million tweets peddled conspiracy theories about the coronavirus over the three-week period when the outbreak began to spread outside China, according to an unreleased report from an arm of the State Department.
  • The five new cases announced Saturday bring the number of infections in the United States to 24, excluding repatriations, according to the CDC. Forty-seven other people who have been repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China, and from the Diamond Princess cruise ship also have the virus.