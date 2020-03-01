Just before the White House’s news conference, health officials in Washington state announced that a coronavirus patient in King County had died.
The patient, a man in his 50s, went to EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, Wash., with “serious respiratory issues,” the hospital said in a statement Saturday. It was not immediately clear when he was admitted, when his symptoms first appeared or how long it took health officials to test him.
Health officials confirmed two other coronavirus cases in Washington Saturday, both from a nursing facility in Kirkland. One patient is a female health-care worker in her 40s who was in satisfactory condition; the other is a female resident of the facility in her 70s who was in serious condition, according to state health officials.
The cause of the new infections was unknown, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they appeared to be the result of person-to-person spread.
California has reported three cases of community transmission, two of which are in Santa Clara County and one of which is in Solano County. Illinois reported a third case Saturday but did not say how the person may have gotten the virus.
Here are the latest developments:
- As cases mounted, the White House scrambled to gain control of a rudderless response defined by bureaucratic infighting, confusion and misinformation. “It’s complete chaos,” one senior administration official said.
- The Food and Drug Administration expanded coronavirus testing by speeding up hospitals’ abilities to test, though some worried the changes fell short in reducing logistical burdens.
- Misinformation about the disease is proving hard to contain. Roughly 2 million tweets peddled conspiracy theories about the coronavirus over the three-week period when the outbreak began to spread outside China, according to an unreleased report from an arm of the State Department.
- The five new cases announced Saturday bring the number of infections in the United States to 24, excluding repatriations, according to the CDC. Forty-seven other people who have been repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China, and from the Diamond Princess cruise ship also have the virus.
Armenian authorities report country’s first infection
MOSCOW — Armenian authorities Sunday announced the first case of coronavirus in the former Soviet country.
The patient is a 29-year-old Armenian man who Friday returned from Iran with this wife, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted on Facebook.
Cases in other former Soviet countries close to Iran, Georgia and Azerbaijan, have also discovered cases in recent days related to the Iranian outbreak of the illness.
Family of Washington teen with coronavirus ‘did everything right’ in responding to illness, health officials say
The family of the Seattle-area high school student who tested positive for coronavirus took all the right precautions in dealing with the teen’s illness, health officials in Washington state said Saturday, seeking to calm backlash from the community.
The student from Jackson High School in Snohomish County fell ill with a fever and body aches at the beginning of the week and tested negative for the flu at a local clinic, according to officials from Snohomish Health District.
On Friday morning, after being fever-free for 48 hours, he spent about five minutes on campus, then was told to return home immediately when the family learned he was being tested for covid-19, the district said. Health officials announced the test results a few hours later.
“The family did everything right,” Heather Thomas, the health district’s public affairs manager, told The Washington Post, adding that the family has faced a flurry of attacks on social media.
“They went above and beyond,” she said. “He was only on campus for minutes. The risk to the community was low.”
The teen is currently isolated at home and will stay there until his covid-19 tests come back negative and he is deemed clear by health officials, Thomas said. Jackson High School will close through Monday for cleaning.
The student’s family said he is now “symptom-free.”
“We are taking this situation very seriously,” the family said in a statement through the health district. “Please know that we have been following all guidance and instructions from both the health care providers that treated our son, as well the Snohomish Health District. We understand the concerns and anxiety raised, but we ask that the community and media please respect our family’s privacy.”
Health officials are investigating how the student became infected and tracing his contacts to see who else may have been exposed. Some students who had close contact with the patient have been quarantined for two weeks, as the Seattle Times reported.