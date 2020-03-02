In the United States, where two deaths were reported over the weekend but tests have taken place at a far slower pace, a genetic analysis has suggested that the novel coronavirus has probably been spreading undetected for about six weeks in Washington state. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday took steps to sharply expand testing.
Italy now has more than 1,600 confirmed cases, while Iran is nearing 1,000, with more than 50 deaths. Travelers from both countries appear to have spread the virus to other nations in the Middle East and Europe. Elsewhere, Indonesia, one of the few large nations thought to be free of the virus, announced on Monday that it had two confirmed cases.
After fears over the outbreak’s economic costs hammered stocks last week, Asian markets edged higher on Monday after the head of Japan’s central bank said policy makers would take all steps to ensure stability.
Here are the latest developments:
- South Korea announced it had 476 new cases, bringing its total to 4,212 confirmed cases with 22 deaths. In China, the number of new cases was 202, bringing its total to 80,026, including 2,912 deaths.
- The United States announced two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak over the weekend, both in Washington state, and a new case was found in New York. The U.S. government has confirmed 87 cases. Kirkland, Wa., has become a hub for the coronavirus response as evidence suggests the virus may have spread undetected in the state for weeks.
- Following heavy losses on global markets last week, Asian stocks gained Monday as comments by the Bank of Japan chief stoked speculation of a coordinated global response from central banks. The turnaround comes amid fears that prolonged economic disruption due to the virus could trigger a worldwide recession.
- With cases still soaring in South Korea, Italy and Iran, officials are expecting more cases in other countries. “It is no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in,” Brendan Murphy, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, told reporters on Monday, while British prime minister Boris Johnson said the day before that he expected the outbreak to “spread a bit more” in Britain, where there are 39 confirmed cases.
Australia confirms first cases of community transmission
Australian health authorities announced the country’s first cases of community transmission of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with two people in New South Wales state said to have caught the virus within Australia rather than abroad.
Australia has had 28 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus so far, but all had traveled to places hit by other outbreaks: some had been passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, while others had recently returned from China and Iran.
The new cases involved the sister of a patient who had been diagnosed after returning from Iran and a 53-year-old healthcare worker who had not traveled abroad in months, state health officials told reporters. A third case in the state that did not involve community transmission was also announced Monday.
Kerry Chant, the state’s chief health officer, said that the confirmed case in the healthcare worker suggested that other cases might have been missed. “It’s always possible there’s a case out there we could have missed,” Chant said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
However, she pointed towards the amount of testing being done in the Australian state. “We have tested over 3,500 people, and we continue to see high rates of testing,” she said.
The news from NSW came just hours after Australia’s top medical official it would not be possible to stop people suffering from the novel coronavirus from entering the country. “You cannot stop Australian citizens coming back,” chief medical officer Brendan Murphy told reporters in Canberra on Monday.
Indonesia confirms first coronavirus cases
Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo on Monday confirmed two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first cases in the country, the world’s fourth most-populous nation.
Widodo, who is better known by his nickname Jokowi, did not specify where the two patients are being treated. The two, a 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter, have been hospitalized. The president said the two had contact with a Japanese tourist who had visited the country.
Indonesia welcomes millions of tourists every year. Health experts were initially suspicious that the country of 264 million did not have any confirmed cases, citing the possibility of weak testing. In late January, a tourist from mainland China who had visited the island resort of Bali tested positive for coronavirus upon returning home, but officials said she was likely sick before arrival.
Australia says it can’t stop coronavirus entering from overseas
Australia’s top medical official said Monday it would not be possible to stop people suffering from the novel coronavirus from entering the country.
“It is no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in, given the increasing changes in epidemiology around the country,” chief medical officer Brendan Murphy told reporters in Canberra on Monday, according to local media.
Australia has imposed a travel ban for visitors from Iran, where dozens of deaths have been reported, and has urged Australians to reconsider traveling to parts of Italy, the focus of an outbreak in Europe. Travelers who have recently been to Italy and South Korea are also being asked to self-quarantine if they work in healthcare or residential care for the elderly.
However, Murphy said that even with these measures it was impossible to stop the virus. “You cannot stop Australian citizens coming back,” he told reporters, instead suggesting that the priority must be on “slowing things down” when the virus gets into the country.
There have been 28 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Australia, with one death: a 78-year-old man in Perth who died at the weekend.
In a statement on Sunday, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said that “it is almost inevitable that we will see more cases” of coronavirus in coming weeks.
Asian stocks rise after Bank of Japan pledges to take action to stabilize markets
TOKYO – Asian shares rose on Monday after the Bank of Japan said it would take all necessary steps to stabilize markets in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.
Coming after similar comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday, the comments prompted speculation of coordinated central bank action.
In an emergency statement, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said financial markets have made “unstable movements” due to uncertainty over the economic impact of the epidemic.
The central bank "will monitor developments carefully, and strive to stabilize markets and offer sufficient liquidity via market operations and asset purchases,” he said.
By early afternoon, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were up about 1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up nearly 3 percent.
On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank would “act as appropriate” in response to “evolving risks,” comments that provided some support to the U.S. stock markets at the end of a very bad week for share prices.
Markets are already pricing in interest rate cuts this week by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada, and expectations are running high for the Fed to also cut at or even before its next meeting on March 17-18, traders say.
Goldman Sachs economists said in a note that Powell’s statement “strongly hints” at a rate cut as well as the likelihood of coordinated action, Reuters reported. “We suspect that they view the impact of a coordinated move on confidence as greater than the sum of the impacts of each individual move,” they said.
South Korea announces 476 new cases as total number of tests soars past 100,000
SEOUL — South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 476 additional cases of the novel coronavirus outbreak, raising the national tally to 4,212.
Some 377 of the latest cases are in Daegu, the southern city at the center of South Korea’s outbreak. So far, 22 people in South Korea have died from the outbreak, most of whom had underlying illnesses.
Monday’s release of numbers comes under a new counting system, which tallies the total new cases found the previous day until midnight and then announced the following morning.
That daily release system, similar to what has been used by the Chinese government, marks a change from the twice-daily announcements of partial numbers South Korea had been making before. Health authorities said it was changed to help front-line health workers spend more time fighting the outbreak.
South Korea conducted 10,194 tests for coronavirus on Sunday. The total number of tests conducted is in South Korea is 105,379, according to KCDC. Numbers are expected to rise in coming days as authorities try to test all members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a controversial church with over 200,000 members, which has been at the center of the outbreak in Daegu.
China announces 202 new cases, 42 deaths
HONG KONG — The Chinese government announced 202 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 42 deaths from the outbreak. All of the deaths and all but six of the new cases were in Hubei province, the center of the outbreak.
The numbers, which represent another fall in new cases in China, come amid rising reports of cases outside of China, some of which have no known link back to the global epicenter. The total death toll across the world is now nearing 4,000.
China has confirmed a total of 80,026 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 2,912 deaths.
The Chinese government has repeatedly suggested that the day-to-day decline in numbers shows that the strict action it took earlier this year in limiting movement in and out of Hubei has been effective. However, some analysts have raised questions about whether the Chinese numbers should be viewed positively, given lingering doubts about the statistics’ reliability.