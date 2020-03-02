Australian health authorities announced the country’s first cases of community transmission of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with two people in New South Wales state said to have caught the virus within Australia rather than abroad.

Australia has had 28 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus so far, but all had traveled to places hit by other outbreaks: some had been passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, while others had recently returned from China and Iran.

The new cases involved the sister of a patient who had been diagnosed after returning from Iran and a 53-year-old healthcare worker who had not traveled abroad in months, state health officials told reporters. A third case in the state that did not involve community transmission was also announced Monday.

Kerry Chant, the state’s chief health officer, said that the confirmed case in the healthcare worker suggested that other cases might have been missed. “It’s always possible there’s a case out there we could have missed,” Chant said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

However, she pointed towards the amount of testing being done in the Australian state. “We have tested over 3,500 people, and we continue to see high rates of testing,” she said.