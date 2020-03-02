The novel coronavirus continued its march around the globe Monday, despite travel restrictions aimed at curtailing its spread, with the outbreak’s focus moving far beyond its original epicenter in China.

South Korea said Monday it had detected 476 new cases the day before, more than double the tally reported in China over the same period. With 4,212 confirmed infections and at least 22 deaths, South Korea has the second-largest national caseload from the outbreak, which began in China’s Hubei province late last year. However, it has also tested more than 100,000 people, far more than most other nations.

In the United States, where two deaths were reported over the weekend but tests have taken place at a far slower pace, a genetic analysis has suggested that the novel coronavirus has probably been spreading undetected for about six weeks in Washington state. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday took steps to sharply expand testing.

Italy now has more than 1,600 confirmed cases, while Iran is nearing 1,000, with more than 50 deaths. Travelers from both countries appear to have spread the virus to other nations in the Middle East and Europe. Elsewhere, Indonesia, one of the few large nations thought to be free of the virus, announced on Monday that it had two confirmed cases.

After fears over the outbreak’s economic costs hammered stocks last week, Asian markets edged higher on Monday after the head of Japan’s central bank said policy makers would take all steps to ensure stability.

Here are the latest developments:

  • South Korea announced it had 476 new cases, bringing its total to 4,212 confirmed cases with 22 deaths. In China, the number of new cases was 202, bringing its total to 80,026, including 2,912 deaths.
  • The United States announced two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak over the weekend, both in Washington state, and a new case was found in New York. The U.S. government has confirmed 87 cases. Kirkland, Wa., has become a hub for the coronavirus response as evidence suggests the virus may have spread undetected in the state for weeks.
  • Following heavy losses on global markets last week, Asian stocks gained Monday as comments by the Bank of Japan chief stoked speculation of a coordinated global response from central banks. The turnaround comes amid fears that prolonged economic disruption due to the virus could trigger a worldwide recession.
  • With cases still soaring in South Korea, Italy and Iran, officials are expecting more cases in other countries. “It is no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in,” Brendan Murphy, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, told reporters on Monday, while British prime minister Boris Johnson said the day before that he expected the outbreak to “spread a bit more” in Britain, where there are 39 confirmed cases.