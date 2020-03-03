In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his government was ready to take further stimulus measures to reassure the economy, while Australia’s central bank cut interest rates to a record low 0.5 percent to help cushion the economic damage. But markets in Japan slipped as a wave of optimism that propelled U.S. markets higher on Monday appeared to peter out.
Meanwhile, the virus continued to spread far outside of its original epicenter in China, with around 70 countries reporting cases and clusters of diseases. The U.S. death toll rose to six overnight, with the number of cases across the country topping 100 across 15 states.
- China, the epicenter of the outbreak and still the worst hit, announced its lowest number of new cases since late January, with 125 new cases in the past 24 hours and 31 deaths, bringing its totals to 80,151 and 2,943 deaths. The country has pledged to help others hit by the outbreak, offering advice to Iran, which has 1,501 confirmed cases and 66 deaths.
- South Korea aims to expand its testing in coronavirus-hit areas like Daegu as it announced Tuesday that more than two-thirds of its 4,812 confirmed cases were in the southeastern city. South Korea has tested 121,039 people for the virus, far more than most countries.
- The number of confirmed cases in the United States surged past 100 in 15 states, with six people dead. There are at least 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington state, with evidence suggesting the virus may have spread undetected there for weeks.
- Asian stocks pared earlier gains but investors continued to pin hopes on coordinated stimulus measures from central banks to stave off a global recession. U.S. markets jumped sharply on Monday, recovering from their worst week since the financial crisis last week.
South Korean president declares ‘war’ on outbreak as confirmed cases near 5,000
SEOUL — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country had declared “war” against the novel coronavirus, with his government on a 24-hour full alert and plans to further expand the number of people tested in the worst-hit areas.
On Tuesday morning, South Korea reported 600 additional cases of the novel coronavirus. With the latest jump, the national tally rose to 4,812, more than two-thirds of which are in the southeastern city of Daegu, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, 87 countries have imposed entry restrictions or quarantine procedures on visitors from South Korea, according to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said late Tuesday that all passengers on direct flights from South Korea and Italy will be subject to “100 percent screening.” Pence said the rules will be up and running within 12 hours.
The number of confirmed virus cases in South Korea was expected to rise as 15,660 coronavirus tests were conducted the previous day, according to the KCDC.
Chinese government says Iran is working with its coronavirus advice
As the number of novel coronavirus cases in Iran soared past 1,500 on Monday, the Chinese government offered advice and suggested that Tehran was following Beijing’s lead on how to fight the outbreak.
“Like the Chinese people, the Iranian people are now fighting the novel coronavirus, in a race against time," the Chinese embassy in Tehran said in a statement to Weibo on Monday, adding that there had been 1,501 and 66 deaths in the country and that the human toll in the country was heavy.
“Iran is taking a series of measures to stop the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible: to translate China’s diagnosis and treatment plan into Persian and release it to the public, to close all schools across the country, to cancel all gatherings, including weddings and funerals, to test body temperature in public places, and to organize 300,000 teams to conduct nationwide door-to-door screenings,” the statement continued.
“We believe that as long as we work together with one heart and mind, we will definitely defeat the epidemic,” the embassy said.
A team of Chinese experts arrived in Tehran on Saturday, local news media reported.
China remains the epicenter of the outbreak, with the vast majority of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus. However, official figures show cases in the country have been falling, even as hundreds or thousands emerge elsewhere, a trend that Chinese officials have attributed to their dramatic travel restrictions imposed in late January.
Iran remains an important business partner for China and some companies have continued to work with the country despite strict U.S. sanctions. Unlike numerous other countries in the Middle East, it did not immediately impose travel restrictions on China when the coronavirus first emerged as a major problem there earlier this year, though it eventually barred Chinese citizens from entry last week.
Iran has complained that U.S. sanctions have limited its ability to respond to the coronavirus outbreak,. Hesamodin Ashena, an adviser to President Hassan Rouhani, wrote on Twitter Monday that the U.S. financial measures had “ravaged Iran’s public health infrastructure" which in turn "torpedoed the virus to America.”
China’s reported new cases drop to lowest in more than a month
HONG KONG — China said Tuesday it had confirmed 125 new cases in the previous 24 hours, with 31 new deaths. All of the deaths and 114 of the infections were in Hubei province.
The number of new cases reported each day has been declining over the past week; the figures released Tuesday were the lowest announced by China’s National Health Commission since Jan. 20.
Chinese officials have lauded their success in restricting the outbreak to Hubei and have begun to close hastily constructed hospitals in Wuhan, the city worst hit by the crisis, as patients are discharged or moved.
But the vast majority of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the world remain in China — where there have been 80,151 confirmed cases with 2,943 deaths — and health experts remain cautious about whether the outbreak is fully under control.