American workers face increasing disruptions to their routines as companies, schools and local governments implement precautions to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak, with many firms already restricting foreign travel or weighing work-from-home arrangements.

Outside the United States, the outbreak appeared to be relenting in China on Wednesday, but worsening in other nations, with new cases reported in all corners of the world and deaths in countries rich and poor alike. The World Health Organization said Tuesday that covid-19, the disease the virus causes, has killed about 3.4 percent of those diagnosed with the illness — higher than what experts had estimated previously.

In the United States, the government has announced nine deaths and more than 100 confirmed cases, while Iran has confirmed 77 deaths and 2,336 cases. The outbreak continues to spread widely in the Middle East and Europe, while Chile and Argentina reported their first cases on Tuesday, widening the numbers across Latin America.

Governments around the world struggled to contain the fallout, with households, businesses and investors concerned about a prolonged economic impact. South Korea proposed a $10 billion stimulus package Wednesday as its total confirmed cases hit 5,238, the most outside of China. Authorities in Australia warned against the hoarding of toilet paper, while China tightened restrictions on arrivals to the country amid concern about new cases being imported.

But markets appeared to be shrugging off interventions from policymakers. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped almost 3 percent Tuesday, despite the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cut, while Asian stocks were mostly flat Wednesday.

