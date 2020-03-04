In the United States, the government has announced nine deaths and more than 100 confirmed cases, while Iran has confirmed 77 deaths and 2,336 cases. The outbreak continues to spread widely in the Middle East and Europe, while Chile and Argentina reported their first cases on Tuesday, widening the numbers across Latin America.
Governments around the world struggled to contain the fallout, with households, businesses and investors concerned about a prolonged economic impact. South Korea proposed a $10 billion stimulus package Wednesday as its total confirmed cases hit 5,238, the most outside of China. Authorities in Australia warned against the hoarding of toilet paper, while China tightened restrictions on arrivals to the country amid concern about new cases being imported.
But markets appeared to be shrugging off interventions from policymakers. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped almost 3 percent Tuesday, despite the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cut, while Asian stocks were mostly flat Wednesday.
- China announced 119 new cases on Wednesday, along with 38 deaths, the lowest figures since at least Jan. 20. "We believe this decline is real,” WHO outbreak expert Maria Van Kerkhove told reporters the day before, adding that other hot spots may be able to reduce their new cases too.
- The Trump administration vowed late Tuesday that any American can now be tested for the virus if a doctor deems it necessary. There are at least 100 confirmed cases in the country, along with nine deaths, but some experts have suggested the real number may be considerably higher if testing is expanded.
- Outside of China, the three worst hit nations remain: South Korea, which has 5,238 case; Iran, which has 2,336 cases; and Italy, which has 2,263. The governments in these countries are struggling to cope, with South Korea announcing a $10 billion stimulus on Wednesday in the hopes of reviving its battered economy.
- An emergency rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday failed to boost to Asian markets.
The Trump administration said Tuesday that any American can be tested for the spreading coronavirus if a doctor deems it necessary, as the U.S. death toll rises and workers prepare for growing disruptions to their routines.
“When I talked to some state officials, there was a sense that the tests would not be administered to people that were mildly symptomatic,” Vice President Pence said in an off-camera briefing. “We’re issuing clear guidance that subject to doctors’ orders, any American can be tested.”
As some lawmakers question whether the government has done enough to contain the virus, Pence’s comments raised additional doubts about how the government might accelerate the production of testing kits to begin with — and how much patients would have to pay for the tests.
The prospect of expanded testing may also considerably expand the total number of record cases, some experts have suggested. Across the country, health officials had reported at least 124 cases of the virus as of Tuesday evening, including 45 people who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. North Carolina also reported its first patient, bringing the number of states with separate cases up to 14.
In Washington state, health officials confirmed three additional deaths, adding to the six deaths that had previously been reported there.
Most deaths so far have been linked to a nursing home near Seattle, and the same was true of the three new fatalities reported on Tuesday: an 80-year-old woman who died at home; a woman in her 70s who died at a Kirkland hospital; and a 54-year-old man who died at a Seattle hospital, two days after he was admitted directly from the nursing home, the Life Care Center of Kirkland.
Two of those three deaths occurred on Feb. 26 and another on Monday.
In the White House, President Trump has closely monitored news coverage on the coronavirus, The Post reported, as he privately gripes about what he calls hysteria from both the media and his own public health officials.
Within his administration, officials are trying to calm a nervous public with disciplined messaging from both scientists and political aides, they say.
With coronavirus, it may pay to be an isolated, paranoid loner.
As the epidemic grips China to the north and spreads quickly in South Korea on the other side of the demilitarized zone, North Korea’s separation from the global economy presents a rare advantage.
But Kim Jong Un’s insular world also could face a major crisis if the virus that causes covid-19 finds its way in. An outbreak could overwhelm the feeble health system — ranked 193 out of 195 on the Global Health Security Index — in a country already stalked by malnutrition and diseases such as tuberculosis.
“It is easy to see how an outbreak of covid-19 could easily overrun the limited capacity to treat those patients,” said Kee Park, a scholar at Harvard Medical School who has studied North Korea.
Pyongyang has insisted it has no cases of coronavirus, and the World Health Organization said it has seen no indications to contradict that.
But three news outlets with extensive contacts inside the country, NK News, Daily NK and AsiaPress, have reported cases in the border cities of Sinuiju or Rason, and that some people may already have died. The reports could not be independently verified.
North Korea has moved swiftly to close its limited contacts outside its borders. But the world’s focus on coronavirus could buy Kim time to focus on developing his nuclear arsenal, said Jean Lee at the Wilson Center.
Read The Post’s full report about the risks to North Korea, as well as the possible strategic advantages the outbreak presents for Kim.
Australia’s top doctor has warned against stockpiling toilet paper, after stores across the country ran out as shoppers bought supplies amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“We are trying to reassure people that removing all of the lavatory paper from the shelves of supermarkets probably isn’t a proportionate or sensible thing to do at this time,” Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told a Senate hearing on Wednesday, according to local reports.
The remarks came after photographs shared on social media showed empty shelves in Australian shops and supermarkets warned they would have to restrict purchases to preserve supplies. Similar scenes have played out in stores from Hong Kong to Japan and the United States in recent weeks.
"Customer limit of 4 toilet paper packs per transaction" - bit late when there's no toilet paper at all! @woolworths @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HT63DBPZXH— Andrea Nierhoff (@Andrea_Nierhoff) March 3, 2020
Woolworths, a major Australian grocery chain, moved to limit the amount of toilet paper customers could buy at any one time.
“Four packs per customer transaction applies in-store and online,” the retailer said in a statement, adding that the measure would “help shore up stock levels as suppliers ramp up local production and deliveries in response to higher than usual demand.”
Australia has confirmed more than 40 cases of the novel coronavirus so far and at least three cases of community transmission. Murphy and other government officials have warned that it will likely face more.
BEIJING — Ancient Chinese doctrine has it that when heaven is unhappy with the emperor, it signals its displeasure by raining down disasters such as floods, plagues, and swarms of locusts. The philosopher Mencius said a ruler could lose his “mandate of heaven” if he neglected his responsibility to care for the ordinary people.
These beliefs, still widespread, should concern China’s modern-day emperor, Xi Jinping, as the country battles a coronavirus epidemic and braces for an invasion of locusts.
“He’s got an enemy that, for the first time, is absolutely uncontrollable, in a state that has always ruled by control,” said the Asia Society’s Orville Schell. “You can’t imprison a coronavirus or get it to undergo ‘thought reform.’ ”
Yet the recent introduction of coronavirus-related surveillance measures, many of them unlikely to disappear when the epidemic is over, has given Xi an opening to assert even tighter control over society.
In addition to effectively putting tens of millions of people under house arrest to contain the outbreak, China’s authorities have harnessed the tools of their techno-authoritarian surveillance state in the name of stopping the epidemic. Some officials and experts are talking of keeping these new systems in place.
Read more in this report on how the epidemic is giving Xi a window to expand his already Orwellian level of control over everyday life in China.
South Korean cases rise to 5,328 as country announces $10 billion stimulus package
SEOUL — South Korea announced nearly $10 billion in emergency funding Wednesday to offset the economic hit of the coronavirus, as health officials said the country’s national tally of cases had risen by 516 to a total of 5,328, the highest outside China.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the stimulus package aimed to “help repair virus damages and revive the economic momentum.” The worst of the outbreak in South Korea has been centered on the southeastern city of Daegu.
The stimulus measures, which are subject to parliamentary approval, will include money for medical institutions, funding for small-to-medium sized businesses and childcare support.
South Korea will issue treasury bonds to fund the proposed budget. Hong called the bond issuance “inevitable” in order to support the damaged economy despite concerns about financial stability.
In recent days some countries have placed travel restrictions on visitors arriving from South Korea. The country has reported at least 32 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As number of cases in China continue to decline, concerns grow about coronavirus imported from Iran, Italy
HONG KONG — As the number of new novel coronavirus cases declines in China, concerns in the country are growing about new cases being imported from other destinations, especially by those who have traveled to hot spots such as Iran and Italy.
China on Wednesday reported 119 new coronavirus cases and 38 new deaths in the past 24 hours. It marks the lowest number of new cases announced by China’s National Health Commission since Jan. 20. All but one of the deaths occurred in Hubei province, the epicenter of the global epidemic, while 115 of the new cases were from Hubei.
Chinese officials have cited the country’s efforts to contain the outbreak in Hubei as a primary reason for the declining trend. The health commission said 2,652 people were discharged from hospitals and 390 severe cases were downgraded.
But there is evidence that China is also at risk of coronavirus from travelers. On Wednesday, Beijing city government announced that of three new cases in the capital identified the day before, two involved travelers: one who had been to Iran and one who had been to Italy.
Separately, on Monday local media in Zhejiang province reported that they had found eight cases that were imported from Italy. The new cases involved Chinese nationals who worked in a restaurant in Bergamo, in Lombardy.
The threat posed by new cases has led some municipalities to announce two-week self quarantine requirements for arrivals. Beijing had announced 14-day quarantines for travelers in mid-February, and this week Shanghai and the province of Guangdong put forward similar measures, according to Reuters.
International travel to U.S. expected to drop
A major travel industry advocacy group in the United States is predicting a plunge in the number of visitors from around the world over the next few months as the country imposes restrictions on travelers amid coronavirus fears.
In its latest projection, the U.S. Travel Association said Tuesday that it anticipates international inbound travel to the country will drop 6 percent between now and May, which it says would be the largest dip in global visitation since the financial crisis in 2007 and 2008. The forecast takes into account factors including hotel bookings, airline data and consumer sentiment data. About 79.3 million international visitors came to the country last year.
“It is important to note that conditions are changing daily and the prospect for an even larger impact on travel should not be discounted,” David Huether, the group’s senior vice president for research, wrote in a report.
Since the beginning of February, the U.S. government has not allowed foreign nationals who have visited China in the past 14 days to enter the country. U.S. airlines suspended all service to China as demand plummeted. Roger Dow, president and chief executive of the travel association, says the lack of tourists from China is a big factor in the projected decline.
“If you take China alone, it has 3 million visitors to the United States annually,” he says. “When that 3 million for a certain period goes to zero, it has a pretty big impact.”
LODI, Italy — One infectious-disease doctor said coronavirus had hit “like a tsunami” at his hospital, where more than 100 out of 120 people admitted with the virus have also developed pneumonia.
Another hospital nearby is facing staff shortages as doctors have become patients.
Doctors, virologists and health-care officials on the front line of Italy’s battle against coronavirus, in more than a dozen interviews, described a health-care system stretched to its limits — a situation other countries may face as the virus spreads.
In an effort to cope, Italy is graduating nurses early and calling medical workers out of retirement. Hospitals in the hardest-hit regions are delaying nonessential surgeries and scrambling to add 50 percent more intensive-care beds.
“This is the worst scenario I’ve seen,” said Angelo Pan, the head of the infectious-disease unit at the hospital in Cremona, noting the prevalence of pneumonia complications. He said 35 patients in his hospital required intubation or mechanical ventilation to breathe.
Italy has been conducting extensive testing for coronavirus, including testing people who do not exhibit any symptoms of covid-19, the disease it causes. As of Tuesday evening, 2,263 people had tested positive. Of those, 1,263 were hospitalized, including 229 cases in intensive care. Seventy-nine people had died.
Experts say that although most covid-19 cases tend to be mild, the clusters in northern Italy are resulting in more severe cases because they are hitting an aging population with a high incidence of cancer and other underlying health issues — the demographic most vulnerable to the disease.
“The situation is quite bad in the epicenter of the outbreak,” said Giovanni Rezza, director of the infectious-disease department at the Italian National Institute of Health. “We have a very old population, they need hospital support and assistance, and it’s a very high burden for the hospitals in that area.”
The country’s biggest banks are asking federal officials for long-sought regulatory relief as part of the government’s efforts to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus, requests that experts lambasted as opportunistic and unnecessary.
The Bank Policy Institute — a lobbying group for big banks including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup — is recommending, among other things, that the Federal Reserve lower capital requirements and ease the periodic “stress tests” banks take to prove they can survive another economic crisis.
The Federal Reserve could “make changes to its bank regulations or enact promptly already planned regulatory changes that would not reduce safety, soundness or financial stability,” the group said in a note titled “Actions the Fed Could Take in Response to COVID-19” signed by Greg Baer, its chief executive; Francisco Covas, head of research; and Bill Nelson, the chief economist.
As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, the entertainment industry has heeded health notices and travel restrictions by canceling events and postponing productions planned for the near future.
The Chinese film business suffered a swift blow when nearly all the country’s cinemas shut down after the covid-19 strain began spreading in Wuhan, the capital of the country’s Hubei province. That impact has since been felt all over the world, by Italian productions and American festivals alike.
The decision to not cancel events has also caused rifts in some cases, such as the Association of Writers and Publishers Conference director resigning over its continuance. Countless jobs will be affected by the virus, and financial reverberations for individuals, companies and economies will last months, at the very least.
Here is a timeline of how the coronavirus outbreak has affected the industry.