The Trump administration has improved its ability to respond to outbreaks that affect the flying public, but information gaps can hamper efforts to communicate with the public and to quickly reach those who may be at risk of exposure, officials told a Senate panel Wednesday.

“I want to credit the staff at the state and local level for all the work they’ve done, but I have to share my frustration here because I can’t believe that we’re having some of the conversations we’re having now,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said.

“After having faced other global outbreaks such as H1N1 and SARS, did we not learn anything about processes and procedures from those previous diseases? You know, Americans have been flying commercially for more than a century, yet today, on the cusp of a global pandemic, the inability of the federal government to collect and share critical data effectively with U.S. airlines and local partners is really hindering our ability to stop the spread and fight this disease,” she said.

Duckworth’s comments, at a hearing of the Senate subcommittee on aviation and space, came as California announced its first coronavirus-linked death, bringing the death toll in the United States to 11, and as the House passed an $8.3 billion emergency spending package to respond to the outbreak.

Witnesses at the hearing, which focused on the role of global aviation in containing the spread of infectious diseases, included representatives from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, all of which have a role.

“I think we have improved since really — my own history is, begins with the mid-2000s,” said Stephen Redd, director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness Response at the CDC. “I think we’re far ahead of where we were at that point in time. I think you are pointing out some things that need to change and I think that there will be ... in the very near term, work to make sure that we are operating as effectively as we can now.”