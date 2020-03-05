The full extent of the outbreak remains hard to ascertain, in part due to political considerations. Iran has announced 92 deaths and 2,922 cases, but hospital data obtained by The Washington Post suggests that number may be a vast underestimate. North Korea, another authoritarian state, has released little information about possible cases.
The United States confirmed its 11th death from the outbreak on Wednesday, along with more than 150 confirmed cases. Health experts have warned that the country may struggle to rapidly test thousands of Americans. President Trump downplayed worries on Wednesday evening, telling Fox News that a 3.4 percent mortality rate announced by the World Health Organization was “false” and suggesting it was under 1 percent. "This is really my hunch,” Trump said.
Financial markets had recovered some of the historic losses seen last week, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing nearly 1,200 points up Wednesday and Asian stocks notching modest gains Thursday. But there were signs of economic problems ahead, with more events canceled, more workers and students told to stay home, and more disruption to international travel.
Here are the latest developments:
- China said Thursday it had 80,409 confirmed cases and 3,012 deaths from the novel coronavirus, but the number of new cases continued to be lower than previous months and largely confined to the locked-down province of Hubei. Other countries with large numbers of confirmed cases include South Korea (5,766), Italy (3,089) and Iran (2,922).
- Major disruption continued, with Australia announcing Thursday that it would bar entry to visitors from South Korea and British regional airline Flybe facing insolvency. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency, and he requested that a nearby cruise ship be held off the coast until further notice.
- U.S. stocks regained some of last week’s historic losses on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average jumping 1,200 points, a move analysts attributed to former Vice President Joe Biden’s success on Super Tuesday in his bid for the Democratic nomination. Asian markets were higher Thursday.
Amid toilet paper shortages, Australian newspaper offers a practical solution: blank pages
With Australian supermarkets running out of toilet paper due to coronavirus-related hoarding, a newspaper in Australia has offered its own practical solution: blank pages.
The NT News, a tabloid newspaper that serves Darwin and the rest of the Northern Territory, printed eight blank sheets in its Thursday edition.
YES, WE ACTUALLY DID PRINT IT #toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/jusP50ojYu— The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 4, 2020
“Run out of loo paper? The NT News cares. That’s why we’ve printed an eight-page special liftout inside, complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency. Get your limited edition one-ply toilet newspaper sheets,” the newspaper states.
Founded in 1952 and now owned by billionaire media magnate Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, the NT News is famous for its irreverent house style and publicity stunts.
The move came after Australian shoppers cleared supermarket shelves of toilet paper earlier in the week, prompting criticism from the country’s top doctor.
“We are trying to reassure people that removing all of the lavatory paper from the shelves of supermarkets probably isn’t a proportionate or sensible thing to do at this time,” Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told a Senate hearing Wednesday.
Some Australians praised the NT News on social media, suggesting it contrasted favorably with what politicians had been able to do. “Still doing more than the PM,” one user wrote on Twitter, tagging the account of the Australian leader Scott Morrison.
But others suggested that the outcome may not be so practical after all: Unlike toilet paper, newspaper is not designed to decompose in drainage.
“You do know you can’t put newspaper down the toilet - unless you want to call out the plumber,” one user responded to NT News.
Deaths in China from novel coronavirus top 3,000
HONG KONG — The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has topped 3,000, according to new official figures released Thursday.
China’s National Health Commission said there had been 139 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, along with 31 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 80,409 and the cumulative death toll is 3,012.
The number of new cases found in China has been dropping and almost all new cases are in the locked-down province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak. Some 2,902 of China’s deaths have been in Hubei.
However, the country, which has the world’s largest population at 1.4 billion, has seen by far the most cases of the novel coronavirus.
The next-largest numbers of cases are found in South Korea, Italy and Iran.
How the coronavirus compares with the flu
For two months, global health and government officials have been trying to stem the coronavirus outbreak, quarantining citizens, locking down towns and creating triage protocols in hospitals where the contagious, deadly novel virus has taken root.
As of early March, the coronavirus outbreak had infected more than 90,000 people and killed more than 3,000 people globally, the majority of whom live in China, where the illness was first detected in December. More than 100 people in the United States have been diagnosed, including at least nine people who have died.
By comparison, influenza — known as the common flu — has infected as many as 45 million Americans since October and killed as many as 46,000, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Both the coronavirus and influenza are respiratory illnesses. Both have similar symptoms. Both are contagious. Both can be deadly.
So why the nationwide coronavirus frenzy?
“Because it’s flashy and new,” said Melissa Nolan, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of South Carolina, adding that there remain a lot of unknowns about just how severe a U.S. coronavirus outbreak could be.
The numbers only tell part of the story — largely because flu season has been going on longer than the coronavirus has existed and because researchers simply don’t have enough data yet to accurately assess which is more deadly. Further complicating health officials’ ability to control the spread of the coronavirus is that, unlike influenza, there is no vaccine for it.
The key difference between the novel coronavirus and influenza, Nolan said, is this: The flu is familiar and covid-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, is not.