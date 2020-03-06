The knock-on effects of the novel coronavirus continued around the world on Friday, with new signs of diplomatic fallout over prevention measures in East Asia, widespread disruption for religious travelers in the Middle East, a new cruise ship quarantined off the coast of California, and more blows to financial markets.

In the United States, the death toll rose to 12 late on Tuesday as numerous states, including Maryland, confirmed their first confirmed cases. The Senate voted nearly unanimously to approve $8.3 billion in emergency spending to combat the virus, but concerns remain about how far the outbreak will stretch the system.

China, the epicenter of the outbreak and still the worst hit, reported on Friday 143 new cases and 30 new deaths, far lower than just a few weeks ago. But South Korea confirmed an additional 518 cases, bringing its total to nearly 6,300 with 42 deaths, amid signs that another city near Daegu was likely to become another cluster for new cases.

South Korea chided Japan for imposing new travel restrictions on it on Thursday, dubbing it an “unreasonable” move amid signs of a diplomatic fallout. Meanwhile, there was further financial worries, with Asian markets down considerably, following another selloff in the United States the day before.

  • A Chinese health expert said he expected the number of new infections in the virus-hit city of Wuhan to decline to “near zero” by the end of the month. China remains the worst hit country globally, but new cases have been slowing there, with 143 new cases of announced Friday, bringing the total to 80,552 infections across the country.
  • South Korea confirmed an additional 518 cases on Friday, bringing its total up to nearly 6,300, while the Foreign Ministry publicly rebuked Japan for installing an “unreasonable” two-week mandatory quarantine for visitors from South Korea.
  • The United States announced the 12th death from on Thursday and several states announced their first positive tests, including Maryland. The U.S. now has more than 200 cases across the country, while cruise ship carrying some 2,500 passengers is being held off the California coast for coronavirus testing. California, Maryland and Washington have each declared a state of emergency.
  • The Dow Jones industrial average closed down almost 970 points to Thursday, with most of Wednesday’s rally on U.S. stocks canceled out. Asian markets looked set for similar declines.