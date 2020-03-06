In the United States, the death toll rose to 12 late on Tuesday as numerous states, including Maryland, confirmed their first confirmed cases. The Senate voted nearly unanimously to approve $8.3 billion in emergency spending to combat the virus, but concerns remain about how far the outbreak will stretch the system.
China, the epicenter of the outbreak and still the worst hit, reported on Friday 143 new cases and 30 new deaths, far lower than just a few weeks ago. But South Korea confirmed an additional 518 cases, bringing its total to nearly 6,300 with 42 deaths, amid signs that another city near Daegu was likely to become another cluster for new cases.
South Korea chided Japan for imposing new travel restrictions on it on Thursday, dubbing it an “unreasonable” move amid signs of a diplomatic fallout. Meanwhile, there was further financial worries, with Asian markets down considerably, following another selloff in the United States the day before.
New infections in Wuhan could fall to ‘near zero’ by the end of March, health expert tells Chinese media
A prominent scholar involved in finding alternative remedies for coronavirus patients through the use of traditional Chinese medicine has predicted that new infections in Wuhan — the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak — could fall to “near zero” by the end of March.
“Judging from the overall epidemic development … the new infections in Wuhan could hopefully be reduced to near zero by the end of March,” Professor Zhang Boli, who is president of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, told Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily this week.
“For other cities in Hubei province, the ‘near zero’ is expected to come in mid-March," Zhang said. "However, the near zero here is not an absolute value, and there could still be a few new infections occasionally.”
Zhang, an award-winning scholar known for his contribution to modernizing traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and integrating TCM remedies with Western medicine, has led a team of 209 experts to treat mild cases of coronavirus pneumonia at a quarantine facility in Wuhan since Feb. 12.
China’s National Health Commission and National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine have recommended that TCM remedies can be used to help alleviate symptoms of coronavirus, although they note they likely do not cure the virus.
The 72-year-old internist expects that by the end of April, the Chinese would be able to eventually take off their face masks in public places. For Wuhan and the wider Hubei province, the no-mask moment would be at least one month later in May, he added.
“But personally, I don’t recommend removing masks too soon. People should continue to reduce gatherings, wash hands frequently, and keep a masks on a little bit longer,” Zhang said, pointing to a sustained risk of virus spread around the world.
Zhang’s team has also joined two hospitals in Wuhan in reducing reinfections and treating immunity disorder among newly discharged patients. China’s daily infections outside Hubei have fallen to double digits for nearly two weeks, compared with hundreds or even thousands of confirmed cases every day in early February.
On Friday, China reported 143 new infections, with only 17 of them being in provinces and regions outside Hubei.
“It is hard to say if the novel coronavirus would come to stay [as a chronic disease], because we now know so little about it,” Zhang said. “The impact on human society from coronavirus, however, is not going to end here and now."
Canada reports first case of community spread of coronavirus
TORONTO — Canada reported its first case of community transmission of the novel coronavirus Thursday, evidence that the deadly virus has potentially been circulating here undetected.
The woman, who is in her 50s, lives in British Columbia and thought she had the flu. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, told reporters that she has no recent travel history or known contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus.
Health officials across the country have in recent weeks warned that community transmission was inevitable. Henry said that her team is investigating where her source of infection was.
There are more than 40 cases of the virus in Canada spread across four provinces.
South Korea condemns Japan for ‘unreasonable’ quarantine measures, dubs Tokyo’s coronavirus response ‘opaque and passive’
South Korea criticized its neighbor Japan for its handling of the novel coronavirus on Friday, suggesting it would summon Tokyo’s ambassador in Seoul to express its “extreme regret” for new quarantine rules that would subject South Koreans to 14 days of quarantine on arrival in Japan.
Japan had announced Thursday that it would suspend all issued visas for South Korean and Chinese visitors and that those who arrive in the country would be held for two weeks in specially designated facilities.
“We express extreme regret over the fact that Japan has taken such an unreasonable and excessive measure without sufficient consultations with us, although our government has urged Japan to cautiously review its additional measures multiple times,” South Korea’s Foreign Ministry announced in a text message to Yonhap News Agency and other reporters.
The ministry would “strongly urge Japan to immediately reconsider this measure,” while Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-was planning to summon Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koji Tomita to officially lodge a protest, Yonhap reported.
South Korea’s National Security Council also criticized Japan’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak more broadly, suggesting that the international community now did not trust Tokyo’s handling of the epidemic, which is said was “opaque and passive," according to broadcaster KBS news.
South Korea has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China, with nearly 6,300 by Friday, while Japan has confirmed more than 1,000, including roughly 700 from an infected cruise ship. However, the South Korean government has tested far more widely than Japan and many other nations, often evaluating more than 10,000 potential cases each day.
The South Korean government of president Moon Jae-in and the Japanese government of prime minister Shinzo Abe have been in a long diplomatic and economic standoff unrelated to the novel coronavirus outbreak, with South Korea expressing anger over Japan’s handling of the issue of so-called comfort women, South Koreans who were held as sexual slaves for the Imperial Japanese army during the colonial period.
Asian markets follow U.S. losses; Japan’s Nikkei down 3 percent
Asian stocks fell on Friday over coronavirus worries, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 3 percent by early afternoon, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 2.1 percent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 down 2.5 percent, following sharp falls on Wall Street.
The losses reversed gains earlier in the week, when the U.S. markets surged as former vice president Joe Biden surged in the race for the Democratic nomination, signaling investors’ continued unease about the economic costs of the novel coronavirus.
A week ago, stocks had closed out one of their worst performing weeks since the 2008 global financial crisis. Policymakers had pledged action to avoid a recession, with the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing an emergency rate cut of 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
But the Dow Jones industrial average closed down almost 970 points on Thursday, while the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury dropped to record lows as investors sought safety.
In a note released Thursday by Nomura, analysts from the Japanese investment bank warned that “the worst was yet to come” from the outbreak and warned not to underestimate the depth of the economic downturn in China. The analysts also suggested that it was unlikely macroeconomic policy alone could solve a financial crisis.
“This is an abnormal global economic slump,” the note said. “The most effective immediate policy response is not monetary or fiscal policies; it’s health security controls. If health security controls fail to contain the spread of covid-19, financial markets may soon have to accept that a global recession is a forgone conclusion.”