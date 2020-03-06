On-demand companies such as Uber and Postmates don’t offer their gig workers paid sick days or health benefits, but a senator is asking them to reconsider how they support workers in the face of increasing coronavirus concerns.

In letters sent to big-name on-demand companies, Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) asked them to “address the potential financial hardship” for any workers who become ill or have to self-quarantine. The workers might not be able to follow the CDC’s recommendations on the coronavirus, such as staying home when not feeling well, because they would not earn any money in that time, Warner said.

The letters were sent to executives at Uber, Postmates, Lyft, Instacart, Grubhub and DoorDash. Warner suggests a couple of options for the companies to consider. They can create a coronavirus health fund that workers would use to cover testing or self-quarantine, or they could give workers the average amount of pay they usually earn if they have to stop working.

In statements shared with The Washington Post, the companies said they were looking into how to handle coronavirus issues, but none committed to Warner’s suggestions. Uber went the furthest, saying it was “exploring compensation for drivers who have been quarantined or diagnosed with coronavirus, whether independently, through a fund, or in partnership with peer companies.”

Warner cited a March 2 article in The Post that highlighted gig workers’ concerns and their potential vulnerability if the virus spreads, both because of the nature of their work and the lack of a safety net.