A senior-living facility and a nursing home in the Seattle area, already hard hit by the coronavirus, both disclosed Friday they have residents who have tested and are believed to have covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Seattle area has emerged a hotspot for the virus, including the outbreak at the Life Care Center nursing facility in the Kirkland suburb that already claimed at least 10 lives. The Ida Culver House Ravenna, which offers independent as well as assisted living for seniors, said a resident, who was taken to a hospital on Wednesday, was tested Friday and is presumed to have the illness. Typically, tests need to be confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“At this point, we believe this is an isolated case without immediate risk” to others at Ida Culver House or other facilities owned by Era Living, the company wrote in a statement on its website. It said the resident will remain quarantined and off-site for at least 14 days.

The company says it will screen each resident for symptoms twice a day, cancel activities, restrict visitors and deliver meals to residents’ apartments rather than serve them in a communal dining room.

“We are vigilantly working with public health officials, residents, and staff to prevent an outbreak in our retirement community and beyond,” Era Living regional director of health and wellness Albert Munanga said in an emailed statement. “Our hearts are with our sick resident and that resident’s family.”

The Issaquah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Issaquah, just east of Seattle, said Friday that a resident there had been transferred to a hospital Tuesday, and was subsequently tested and determined to have covid-19.

“We are working with medical experts and state health authorities to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps and following the recommended protocols,” the company said on its website. The facility said it’s not accepting any visitors. It did not immediately reply to a request for comment.