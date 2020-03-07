As more cases were identified, concerns also rose about who else could have been inadvertently exposed to the respiratory virus. In Maryland, health officials launched a search for other potentially infected people after three Montgomery County residents who had traveled overseas were found to have the virus.
Worldwide, the number of cases has surpassed 100,000. In the United States, there are more than 300, and at least half of all U.S. states have confirmed cases.
President Trump signed legislation Friday that provides $8.3 billion of emergency funding to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, enacting into law a measure passed swiftly and with broad bipartisan support.
Here are the latest developments:
- Two people died in Florida after testing presumptive positive for covid-19 died. Both had recently returned from international travel.
- EvergreenHealth, the Seattle-area hospital caring for most of the coronavirus patients who have died in the U.S., reported three more fatalities Friday. Two other facilities for seniors in the area also announced they have residents with covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
- Hawaii, Kentucky, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Pennsylvania confirmed their first covid-19 cases.
- Vice President Pence sought to assuage concerns about the availability of coronavirus testing Friday, saying that all public health laboratories now have the tests and that two of the country’s largest commercial laboratories will soon roll out materials as well.
- In Austin, the South by Southwest festival was canceled. And in Miami, plans for two festivals, the Ultra Music Festival and Calle Ocho, were also scrapped Friday because of fears that the events could help spread coronavirus.
New cases drop in China as Communist Party launches campaign touting success against virus
BEIJING — China is turning the tide in its coronavirus battle.
National health authorities announced 99 new cases on Friday, the first time the daily figure dropped into double-digits since data was publicized in January.
The Communist Party, meanwhile, is also going on the counteroffensive for hearts and minds.
The Party boss of Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak, said Friday he would roll out a citywide “thankfulness education” campaign so that citizens would learn to feel appreciative toward Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the Communist Party for leading the country to overcome the epidemic.
The education campaign, Wuhan Party secretary Wang Zhonglin said, would produce “powerful positive energy” — Chinese government-speak for praise and support, rather than criticism, of the ruling party.
The Wuhan campaign comes at a time when the Chinese leadership has been widely criticized both at home and abroad for its slow response to the outbreak in January. As the country comes to grips with the virus, Chinese state media and officials have launched a propaganda campaign to tout China’s effective measures in controlling its spread.
In recent days, the effort has gone further as it aggressively casts the Communist Party guiding at the helm of a nation and deserving universal praise for its decisive leadership. The official Xinhua News Agency republished an essay this week asking the world to thank China for its work in containing the virus and demanding an apology from the United States for criticizing China.
Chinese censors have scrubbed essays from the Internet that place culpability for the global crisis on China, while government officials have strongly promoted the theory that the virus may have originated in other countries.
After Wuhan’s state newspaper reported Wang’s proposal for the thankfulness education campaign on Friday on its Weibo account, readers immediately ridiculed the plan and wondered why Wuhan citizens should thank Xi and the Party before they thanked medical volunteers and the front-line doctors who put themselves at risk to treat the city.
Within hours, the comments were rendered invisible.
Philippines to repatriate 167 workers from Macao
MANILA — The Philippines is bringing home 167 “stranded and distressed” Filipinos from Macao amid the coronavirus outbreak, foreign affairs officials announced on Saturday.
The repatriates include stranded tourists and those looking for work who did not pass through government administration. An estimated 137 are “undocumented and irregular.”
The special Air Macau flight is expected to land in Manila on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said they planned the repatriation due to a lack of direct flights to Manila amid travel restrictions across the region.
The global outbreak has impacted the Philippines’ two million-strong overseas workforce, affecting travel and workers’ incomes. Dozens of Filipinos around the world tested positive for the virus.
Last month, the Philippines eased its travel ban on Macao and Hong Kong, where thousands of Filipinos are employed. Workers, students and permanent residents were allowed to return, provided they sign a statement saying they understood the risks of traveling amid the outbreak.
Repatriates with symptoms are expected to be brought to a medical facility for monitoring, while those who are asymptomatic will have to undergo home quarantine.
Stanford to cancel in-person class meetings for two weeks
Stanford University is canceling in-person class meetings for the final two weeks of the winter semester as part of its efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the university provost said Friday.
“The public health guidance we are receiving continues to emphasize not only good personal hygiene practices, but also minimizing close contact among groups of people,” Provost Persis Drell said in a letter to the Stanford community. “We recognize that this is a significant adjustment for many instructors. We are taking this step after thoughtful consideration.”
Starting Monday, instructors will conduct classes online to the extent that they can, making course content available through email or other online platforms, Drell said. Final exams will be administered in take-home format.
The university will also cancel an in-person admissions event for prospective undergraduates for the weekend of April 23 through April 26, according to the provost.
“While we are disappointed to take this step, we believe it is prudent given the continued spread of COVID-19 and changing travel conditions,” Drell said.
Campus will remain open, though university officials are encouraging employees to work remotely where possible.
Florida reports first coronavirus deaths, bringing U.S. death toll to 17
Two people have died of coronavirus in Florida, marking the state’s first fatalities in the outbreak, Florida health officials said late Friday.
The new deaths bring the U.S. death toll to 17 people across three states. Fourteen people in Washington state and one person in California have died of covid-19.
In Florida, one person died in Santa Rosa County following an international trip, according to the Florida Health Department. The person had tested presumptive positive, meaning state lab results were awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Another person who tested presumptive positive for covid-19 in Lee County died, also after traveling internationally. Officials said the person was in their 70s.
Florida health officials also reported two new presumptive positive covid-19 cases, both in Broward County. One is a 75-year-old male, the other a 65-year-old male, according to the health department. Both are under isolation.
To date, Florida has reported six cases of covid-19 among the state’s residents, five cases among people who were exposed overseas, and one in a non-Florida resident, according to the health department.