An attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference — a major annual right-wing gathering held in Maryland in February and attended by President Trump and Vice President Pence — tested positive Saturday for the virus, the host organization said, as the U.S. death toll rose to 19.
The White House is aware of the patient, and “at this time there is no indication that either President Trump or Vice President Pence met with or were in close proximity to the attendee,” said press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
Here are the latest developments:
- Carnival Cruise Line officials said they had no clearer indication Saturday of where the Grand Princess ship being held off California’s coast was headed, as passengers and their families expressed frustration.
- Washington, D.C., reported its first “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus Saturday, days after Maryland officials announced several cases. Virginia, Utah and Kansas also announced their first positive cases.
- A Florida presidential forum hosted by the nation’s largest federation of unions became the latest gathering to be canceled over coronavirus fears.
- More than two dozen American tourists are being quarantined on a cruise ship in the Egyptian city of Luxor.
- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar defended the administration’s testing procedures — which have been widely criticized after the initial CDC coronavirus test kits were faulty — saying, “the only issue was just that manufacturing scale-up for capacity.”
United Airlines to offer free flight changes, shares plan for when passenger shows symptoms
United Airlines has created a coronavirus plan that includes free flight changes to adapt to how the virus is influencing travel, chief executive Oscar Munoz in an email to customers Saturday.
“We are in the business of serving people and in the midst of this coronavirus outbreak it’s important that we give you as much flexibility as possible when planning your next trip,” he said. “But it’s also important that we give you as much information as possible about the procedures we follow to clean our aircraft and maintain a sanitary environment once we’re in the air.”
From Saturday until March 31, any flights booked with the airline to any destination and of any price can be changed free over the next year.
The company has been communicating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other federal and global health agencies to make sure they are carrying out comprehensive and appropriate service.
Medical experts and industrial hygienists are overseeing airplane cleaning that includes wiping down most frequently used surfaces with “high-grade disinfectant and multipurpose cleaner,” Munoz said.
The airline also has a plan in place should the CDC advise that a passenger aboard who has traveled and display symptoms of coronavirus. The plane will be taken our of service and place through a thorough decontamination process. In-flight travel will also slightly change.
Munoz told customers that all United Airlines planes have high-quality air circulation systems similar to what’s found in most hospitals. However, to curtail person-to-person contact, attendants will wear gloves and hand beverages directly to customers.
Vermont reports first coronavirus case
Vermont health officials on Saturday night reported the state’s first coronavirus case.
The patient is an adult who tested presumptive positive, meaning the lab results were awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
With Vermont’s announcement, every New England state except Maine has reported cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Maine is still awaiting CDC approval for in-state testing.
The Vermont patient has been hospitalized in an isolation room, according to the health department. Officials said they were investigating the person’s travel history and tracing the person’s close contacts.
“Those individuals will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health, and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions,” the health department said in a statement.
The department did not disclose how long the person had been infected or where the person was located.
“Our first thoughts are with this patient and for their recovery,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine said in a statement.
Levine added that the state was expecting more cases. “While we had hoped the virus would not come to Vermont, we have been preparing for this eventuality,” he said.
Congressman says Grand Princess cruise ship will dock in Oakland; timing unknown
Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) tweeted early Sunday that the Grand Princess Cruise ship will eventually dock in Oakland, Calif.
Responding to a question from a reporter on Twitter concerning where the ship would end up, Castro said “Oakland, from what I understand.”
I’m told that the Trump Administration has decided to quarantine some passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship (those who are currently asymptotic) at Lackland AFB in San Antonio. Our city has already helped quarantine 230 people including treatment for 11 infected persons.— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 8, 2020
Another person familiar with the situation, a state government official who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Oakland was the likely destination earlier Saturday night.
Castro said some of the passengers from the Grand Princess were expected to be quarantined at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.