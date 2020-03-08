United Airlines has created a coronavirus plan that includes free flight changes to adapt to how the virus is influencing travel, chief executive Oscar Munoz in an email to customers Saturday.

“We are in the business of serving people and in the midst of this coronavirus outbreak it’s important that we give you as much flexibility as possible when planning your next trip,” he said. “But it’s also important that we give you as much information as possible about the procedures we follow to clean our aircraft and maintain a sanitary environment once we’re in the air.”

From Saturday until March 31, any flights booked with the airline to any destination and of any price can be changed free over the next year.

The company has been communicating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other federal and global health agencies to make sure they are carrying out comprehensive and appropriate service.

Medical experts and industrial hygienists are overseeing airplane cleaning that includes wiping down most frequently used surfaces with “high-grade disinfectant and multipurpose cleaner,” Munoz said.

The airline also has a plan in place should the CDC advise that a passenger aboard who has traveled and display symptoms of coronavirus. The plane will be taken our of service and place through a thorough decontamination process. In-flight travel will also slightly change.