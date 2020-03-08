To contain coronavirus, Italy will limit movement across much of its northern region, including the cities of Milan and Venice. The measures, the most drastic outside of China, place significant restrictions on 16 million people in a broad area that is Italy’s economic engine.

The virus also continued to spread in the United States, with cases surpassing 400 and reaching more than 30 states, as well as Washington, D.C.

An attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference — a major annual right-wing gathering held in Maryland in February and attended by President Trump and Vice President Pence — tested positive Saturday for the virus, the host organization said, as the U.S. death toll rose to 19.

The White House is aware of the patient, and “at this time there is no indication that either President Trump or Vice President Pence met with or were in close proximity to the attendee,” said press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Carnival Cruise Line officials said they had no clearer indication Saturday of where the Grand Princess ship being held off California’s coast was headed, as passengers and their families expressed frustration.
  • Washington, D.C., reported its first “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus Saturday, days after Maryland officials announced several cases. Virginia, Utah and Kansas also announced their first positive cases.
  • A Florida presidential forum hosted by the nation’s largest federation of unions became the latest gathering to be canceled over coronavirus fears.
  • More than two dozen American tourists are being quarantined on a cruise ship in the Egyptian city of Luxor.
  • Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar defended the administration’s testing procedures — which have been widely criticized after the initial CDC coronavirus test kits were faulty — saying, “the only issue was just that manufacturing scale-up for capacity.”