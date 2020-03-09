Markets around the world suffered dramatic losses on Monday as a new oil war sparked by the coronavirus sent crude prices plummeting and the number of people infected in the United States passed 500.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index and and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 were down about 6 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 3.5 percent lower. Global oil prices suffered the sharpest plunge since the 1991 Gulf War, while 10-year U.S. bond yields dropped to a record low 0.487 percent on Sunday as investors sought safety.

The moves underscored increasing alarm about the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic. Investors were jolted by Saudi Arabia’s decision to flood the market with cheap oil and cut prices — a risky move for producers — after Russia and other producers resisted calls to slash output in response to weakening demand caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The Saudi retaliation heralded a new battle over market share that could spell trouble for U.S. shale producers.

The rout came after the United States confirmed on Sunday that it had over 500 cases of the novel coronavirus, with three states reporting more than 100 patients each. Italy on Sunday implemented a plan to restrict the movement of about 16 million people, as its confirmed cases topped 7,300 and deaths neared 400.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Asian markets fell sharply on Monday, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index down 6 percent after Saudi Arabia announced it would increase oil production. Crude oil prices dropped to around $30, while U.S. stock futures were down almost 5 percent.
  • The yield on U.S. Treasury bonds, often seen as an indicator of investor worries, dropped below 0.5 percent on Sunday evening for the first time in history.
  • Governments around the world intensified their efforts to control the virus over the weekend, with Saudi Arabia and Italy enacting restrictions on travel, Iran suspending flights to Europe, and the United States formally warning against cruise ship travel.
  • Confirmed cases in the United States topped 500, with more than 30 states announcing infections, as well as the District of Columbia, where a church rector had the city’s first confirmed infection. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) said Sunday that they would be self-quarantining after meeting an attendee at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference who has tested positive.
  • China continued its downward trend in new cases, with only 40 new infections and 22 deaths. South Korea also saw some positive news, with 248 new cases announced, far below the daily increases of roughly 500 seen last week.