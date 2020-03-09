Federal agencies and employees received new coronavirus-focused guidance on Saturday, after pressure from Senate Democrats.

The Office of Personnel Management declared the virus to be a “quarantinable communicable disease” that warrants federal agencies reviewing and updating their emergency telework plans.

Each federal agency has the option to determine the type of leave allowed to employees who become ill or find themselves taking care of a sick loved one.

Should school systems close because of coronavirus, some federal agencies will have to update their policies regarding who will be able to complete tasks from home, especially those that do not allow children or elder case circumstances to be present during telework. If such organizations choose not to budge on this policy, employees will have to show up to their office, request annual leave or other paid time off if they can’t make it to their office.

The closure of schools and federal offices also give offices the option to authorize weather and safety leave to employees who can’t work from home because of agency policies that ban work under care situations. Federal agencies have the discretion to give advanced sick leave to an ill employee who has run out of sick leave due to the virus or has used sick leave to care for a family member, according to the memo.