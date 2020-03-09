The moves underscored increasing alarm about the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic. Investors were jolted by Saudi Arabia’s decision to flood the market with cheap oil and cut prices — a risky move for producers — after Russia and other producers resisted calls to slash output in response to weakening demand caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The Saudi retaliation heralded a new battle over market share that could spell trouble for U.S. shale producers.
The rout came after the United States confirmed on Sunday that it had over 500 cases of the novel coronavirus, with three states reporting more than 100 patients each. Italy on Sunday implemented a plan to restrict the movement of about 16 million people, as its confirmed cases topped 7,300 and deaths neared 400.
Here are the latest developments:
- Asian markets fell sharply on Monday, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index down 6 percent after Saudi Arabia announced it would increase oil production. Crude oil prices dropped to around $30, while U.S. stock futures were down almost 5 percent.
- The yield on U.S. Treasury bonds, often seen as an indicator of investor worries, dropped below 0.5 percent on Sunday evening for the first time in history.
- Governments around the world intensified their efforts to control the virus over the weekend, with Saudi Arabia and Italy enacting restrictions on travel, Iran suspending flights to Europe, and the United States formally warning against cruise ship travel.
- Confirmed cases in the United States topped 500, with more than 30 states announcing infections, as well as the District of Columbia, where a church rector had the city’s first confirmed infection. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) said Sunday that they would be self-quarantining after meeting an attendee at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference who has tested positive.
- China continued its downward trend in new cases, with only 40 new infections and 22 deaths. South Korea also saw some positive news, with 248 new cases announced, far below the daily increases of roughly 500 seen last week.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus | What you need to know about the virus | Post Reports: Your questions about coronavirus, answered
Hubei, epicenter of China’s outbreak, making tentative plans for return to normalcy
HONG KONG — There were tentative signs that Hubei, the Chinese province at the heart of China’s novel coronavirus outbreak, could return to normalcy, as public anger simmers toward the government for the prolonged restrictions on normal life.
Local outlet Hubei Daily reported Sunday that at least three counties in the province had allowed some businesses to reopen and removed some restrictions on road traffic. Wuhan’s international airport, shut down since Jan. 23, also confirmed on Sunday that some staff workers were asked to prepare for reopening, though the airport said no concrete dates have been decided.
There are still scores of new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus announced in Hubei each day, while the death toll in the province continues to climb. But the numbers have declined dramatically; on Monday, China’s National Health Commission announced 21 new cases in Hubei, but a week ago on March 2 they had announced 196. A week before, there had been 398 new cases in Hubei.
In Wuhan, some of the hastily built hospitals designed to treat coronavirus patients are now being shut down. Fourteen temporary quarantine facilities for mild cases of the virus are expected to be closed by Thursday, Chinese state television reported.
The moves comes after signs of anger in Hubei, and in particular Wuhan, where many residents have been living under lockdown since late January. Last week, footage on social media showed the residents shouting “fake!” as China’s vice premier toured a housing community. Wuhan top official, party secretary Wang Zhonglin, drew an angry response for comments over the weekend that suggested residents should be grateful to the Chinese government.
Lyric Li in Beijing contributed to this report
Federal agencies and employees receive new coronavirus-focused guidance
Federal agencies and employees received new coronavirus-focused guidance on Saturday, after pressure from Senate Democrats.
The Office of Personnel Management declared the virus to be a “quarantinable communicable disease” that warrants federal agencies reviewing and updating their emergency telework plans.
Each federal agency has the option to determine the type of leave allowed to employees who become ill or find themselves taking care of a sick loved one.
Should school systems close because of coronavirus, some federal agencies will have to update their policies regarding who will be able to complete tasks from home, especially those that do not allow children or elder case circumstances to be present during telework. If such organizations choose not to budge on this policy, employees will have to show up to their office, request annual leave or other paid time off if they can’t make it to their office.
The closure of schools and federal offices also give offices the option to authorize weather and safety leave to employees who can’t work from home because of agency policies that ban work under care situations. Federal agencies have the discretion to give advanced sick leave to an ill employee who has run out of sick leave due to the virus or has used sick leave to care for a family member, according to the memo.
If the World Health Organization were to declare the virus to be an pandemic, agencies can choose whether to evacuate employees from a worksite for remote work. Employees who do not have a telework agreement before a pandemic can still be ordered to work from home.
China announces 40 new infections, 22 deaths, from coronavirus
HONG KONG — China confirmed 22 deaths and 40 new infections from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Monday, as the outbreak slows in the first-hit country while cases rise elsewhere.
China’s accumulated infections are now 80,735 and its total death count to 3,119, both by far the highest in the world. But there new cases remained largely confined to Hubei, while all but four of the deaths announced were in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan.
Hubei has been under strict lockdown since late January, which Chinese officials have suggested has largely stopped the virus from causing the same scale of problems in other provinces.
There is still a long way to go, but the commission said that there had been roughly 58,600 patients reported to have recovered from the outbreak since it began. There are roughly 19,016 patients still in hospital, the commission said, with 5,111 critical cases.
In a separate count, China on Sunday reported 4 new cases “imported” from other countries, all of which were in Gansu, a landlocked province in northwest China. There are 67 imported cases in total, with known cases from other hotspots like South Korea, Iran and Italy.
Li reported from Beijing