Around the world, officials are implementing strict curbs on mobility as the overall number of cases tops 110,000. Italy alone has more than 9,000 cases and almost 500 deaths. Israel has mandated quarantine for all arriving travelers, while Japan is moving toward declaring a national emergency. President Trump said Monday that the White House would discuss a possible economic relief package for the United States for senior lawmakers.
Italy’s plans to restrict movement for 60 million people are unprecedented in the West, and come as investors display growing alarm about the prospect of a global recession. But in China, where new cases have declined sharply in recent days, officials are talking up the success of the severe restrictions placed on Wuhan and other virus-hit areas in late January. The number of new cases announced by China declined further on Tuesday to its lowest since before the Wuhan lockdown began.
Asian markets recovered Tuesday after the previous day’s rout, while oil prices shot higher.
Here are the latest developments:
- China’s Xi arrived in Wuhan to inspect “epidemic prevention and control” efforts, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday. Previously Xi had dispatched the premier and a vice-premier to Wuhan, and analysts were waiting to see when the leader himself would visit, viewing this as a sign that China considered the epidemic was fully under control.
- Italy’s restrictions on movements for residents begin Tuesday and will remain in place until at least April 3. Italians will be told to not travel, schools nationwide will be shuttered, and nearly all public events, from soccer matches to funerals, will halt. Restaurants will be required to close by 6 p.m.
- More than 600 people in the United States have tested positive for the virus and 26 have died. Trump said Monday evening that his administration was considering payroll tax cuts with “very substantial relief." Two Republican congressmen who interacted with Trump over the past week said they are quarantining themselves after possible exposure to the virus.
- Asian markets stabilized Tuesday and global oil prices jumped more than 6 percent. That marked a turnaround from Monday, when recession fears sent the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 2,000 points.
The coronavirus is a stress test for the U.S. and E.U.
The worldwide meltdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak seems to be accelerating. On Monday, fears of a looming pandemic, coupled with the biggest single drop in oil prices since the United States entered the 1991 Gulf War, tanked global markets. By one count, the world’s 500 richest people lost a combined $203 billion in the first 96 minutes of U.S. trading. Economic analysts cite an increasing number of signs that point to the likelihood of an impending recession in the United States.
Investors aren’t just “irrationally panicking,” argues Sina Kian, a vice president of the Blackstone Group, an investment and advisory firm, in an op-ed for Politico. “They’re worried about the human and economic costs of the virus itself. And part of the market’s analysis is its confidence, or lack thereof, in the government’s ability to manage the crisis — to step in forcefully, stay ahead of the crisis, and guide us back out.”
Attention falls squarely on President Trump, who in the face of a spiraling crisis, keeps pinning the blame on his imagined enemies. His skepticism about the scale of the public health threat, though, contrasts with growing warnings from officials and epidemiologists over the virus’s seemingly inexorable spread through the United States and other parts of the world.
No place in the West has felt the effect of the emergency more keenly than Italy. Yet so far, Italy’s suffering has mostly stoked continental grievances, not solidarity.
South Korea touts benefits of mass testing as new virus cases slow
The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus found in South Korea is slowing and has dropped to its lowest in two weeks, the government said Tuesday.
A total of 131 new cases were detected on Monday, bringing the nation’s tally of infections to 7,513, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The country’s death toll stands at 53.
The new cases are the lowest announced since Feb. 25. Last week the number of new cases was often above 500, at one point surging to over 900, as South Korea began mass testing in a bid to root out the virus.
At a briefing on Monday, South Korea’s Vice Minister of Health and Welfare suggested that the lowering number of new cases may show the benefits of the government’s approach.
“Initially, the greater-than-expected rapidity and scale of the contagion caused some confusion, but now the situation is steadily coming under control,” Kim Gang-lip said. "We are seeing success in our efforts to stem the spread of this infectious disease. "
South Korea had the highest number of cases outside of China until this week, when Italy surpassed it.
New cases decline further in China amid signs of return to normalcy
HONG KONG — China announced 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus nationwide within the past 24-hours on Tuesday, along with 17 deaths, all of which were in Hubei province, the outbreak’s epicenter.
The numbers marked the continuation of a steep decline in new cases announced by China’s National Health Commission. The number is the lowest since late January, when China began releasing figures.
The lowering rate of new infection has allowed parts of the country to begin a gradual return to normalcy, with some people outside Hubei going back to work after weeks of isolation at home.
In total, China now has 80,754 cases, with a cumulative death toll of 3,136. There have been a total of 69 cases imported from outside the country, the National Health Commission figures show.