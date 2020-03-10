Italy began a nationwide lockdown Tuesday in a drastic effort to contain the novel coronavirus, with limits on movement set to upend daily life. But while the outbreak widens in Europe and the United States, China signaled growing confidence that it has contained the epidemic at home, with leader Xi Jinping visiting the city of Wuhan for the first time since the deadly virus emerged there late last year.

Around the world, officials are implementing strict curbs on mobility as the overall number of cases tops 110,000. Italy alone has more than 9,000 cases and almost 500 deaths. Israel has mandated quarantine for all arriving travelers, while Japan is moving toward declaring a national emergency. President Trump said Monday that the White House would discuss a possible economic relief package for the United States for senior lawmakers.

Italy’s plans to restrict movement for 60 million people are unprecedented in the West, and come as investors display growing alarm about the prospect of a global recession. But in China, where new cases have declined sharply in recent days, officials are talking up the success of the severe restrictions placed on Wuhan and other virus-hit areas in late January. The number of new cases announced by China declined further on Tuesday to its lowest since before the Wuhan lockdown began.

Asian markets recovered Tuesday after the previous day’s rout, while oil prices shot higher.

Here are the latest developments:

  • China’s Xi arrived in Wuhan to inspect “epidemic prevention and control” efforts, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday. Previously Xi had dispatched the premier and a vice-premier to Wuhan, and analysts were waiting to see when the leader himself would visit, viewing this as a sign that China considered the epidemic was fully under control.
  • Italy’s restrictions on movements for residents begin Tuesday and will remain in place until at least April 3. Italians will be told to not travel, schools nationwide will be shuttered, and nearly all public events, from soccer matches to funerals, will halt. Restaurants will be required to close by 6 p.m.
  • More than 600 people in the United States have tested positive for the virus and 26 have died. Trump said Monday evening that his administration was considering payroll tax cuts with “very substantial relief." Two Republican congressmen who interacted with Trump over the past week said they are quarantining themselves after possible exposure to the virus.
  • Asian markets stabilized Tuesday and global oil prices jumped more than 6 percent. That marked a turnaround from Monday, when recession fears sent the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 2,000 points.