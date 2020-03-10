The worldwide meltdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak seems to be accelerating. On Monday, fears of a looming pandemic, coupled with the biggest single drop in oil prices since the United States entered the 1991 Gulf War, tanked global markets. By one count, the world’s 500 richest people lost a combined $203 billion in the first 96 minutes of U.S. trading. Economic analysts cite an increasing number of signs that point to the likelihood of an impending recession in the United States.

Investors aren’t just “irrationally panicking,” argues Sina Kian, a vice president of the Blackstone Group, an investment and advisory firm, in an op-ed for Politico. “They’re worried about the human and economic costs of the virus itself. And part of the market’s analysis is its confidence, or lack thereof, in the government’s ability to manage the crisis — to step in forcefully, stay ahead of the crisis, and guide us back out.”

Attention falls squarely on President Trump, who in the face of a spiraling crisis, keeps pinning the blame on his imagined enemies. His skepticism about the scale of the public health threat, though, contrasts with growing warnings from officials and epidemiologists over the virus’s seemingly inexorable spread through the United States and other parts of the world.

No place in the West has felt the effect of the emergency more keenly than Italy. Yet so far, Italy’s suffering has mostly stoked continental grievances, not solidarity.