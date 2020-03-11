In China, where the number of new cases is in decline, leader Xi Jinping made a long-awaited visit to Wuhan on Tuesday. But the victorious stance was complicated by the announcement of newly imported cases — including one from the United States — and mixed messages about travel restrictions. In South Korea, where numbers of new cases had also dropped, a cluster of new cases in Seoul reversed the positive trend.
The total number of cases worldwide neared 120,000 by Wednesday morning, with more than 80,000 in China and more than 10,000 in Italy. Both Iran and South Korea now have around 8,000 confirmed cases and other nations are suggesting they will reach similar levels soon.
Here are the latest developments:
- China announced another decline in the number of new cases, with just 24 across the country and 22 deaths. But there were also more signs of the infection being imported from abroad, with 10 cases involving people who had arrived from outside China — including one who arrived from the United States.
- South Korea’s tally of new confirmed cases, which had been declining as the country continued its mass testing program, rose to 242 on Wednesday, almost doubling the previous day’s numbers. The surge has been linked to a cluster of new cases at a call center in Seoul, where at least 90 cases have been confirmed.
- Across the United States, there are now more than 1,000 reported cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. A growing list of at least 19 states have declared a state of emergency, including on Tuesday Colorado, North Carolina and Michigan, the latter of which reported its first two cases.
- Italy saw a surge in deaths on Tuesday with the total number passing 600 as health-care workers described a frenetic rush to save lives. A lockdown came into force across the entire nation and will remain in place until at least April 3.
- Asian markets were largely flat Wednesday morning, avoiding the wild swings and dramatic drops of recent days. The global price of crude oil rose to $35 amid deliberations within the White House about federal assistance for oil and natural gas producers hit by plummeting oil prices amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Chinese city reverses decision to lift virus restrictions
Qianjiang, a city in the virus-hit province of Hubei, on Tuesday announced that it was making plans to return to normal after almost two months of lockdown for its residents. But on Wednesday, the city abruptly reversed the announcement, adding to confusion for residents.
The first announcement, released by the city government, said that it was making the decision based on good epidemic prevention and control procedure, and that “in the near future, all traffic checkpoints in the city will be removed, all public transport will be resumed and all enterprises will resume production.”
The announcement came the same day that President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, less than 100 miles away.
But in a city notice the next day, Qianjiang reversed its announcement, instead stating that the city would continue to implement strict traffic and personnel control. It was not immediately clear why the announcement was reversed or why it had been made originally. Hubei government lists Qianjiang as one of 19 high-risk areas in the province.
Liu Yang in Beijing contributed to this report.
China reports rise in imported cases, including one from U.S.
HONG KONG — China announced an increase in cases of the novel coronavirus that had been imported from outside the country on Wednesday, with one case apparently coming from the United States.
According to China’s National Health Commission, there were 10 imported cases found in the previous 24 hours, including six in Beijing, two in Shanghai and one each in Shandong and Gansu. The total number of new cases had reached 79 as of midnight Tuesday, the commission said.
Local officials in Beijing later announced that of the six new cases in the capital city, five were from Italy and one was from the United States. No additional details about the case tied to the United States have been announced.
The rising number of new cases imported from outside China comes as new domestic infections appear to be falling. China announced 24 new cases Wednesday, along with 22 deaths. All the deaths were in Hubei, the province where the virus first hit in late 2019. Thirteen of the new cases were also in the locked-down region.
How to differentiate between allergies and coronavirus
Allergy symptoms can be debilitating: itchy, red, watery eyes; sneezing; runny nose and sometimes, coughing. This year, the coronavirus adds a layer of unease to the seasonal annoyance, especially in areas such as Washington, D.C., where pollen counts are already at moderate to high levels.
With fear rising in tandem with the number of cases of covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, doctors worry allergy sufferers will conflate their routine reactions to pollen with coronavirus symptoms and overwhelm an already-strained health care system with panicked visits.
“It can be confusing, and it’s important to differentiate. If it’s viral, every time you cough, you’re spreading droplets within a six-feet radius” that can infect others, said Sally Joo Bailey, an allergist at Allergy Associates of Northern Virginia in Arlington and the past president of the Greater Washington Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology Society. Allergies, on the other hand, are not contagious.
Because of warmer temperatures, allergy season started in February this year instead of March, Bailey said, so Washington-area residents are already exhibiting symptoms. Data show that some people infected with the coronavirus experience similar symptoms, such as coughing, nasal congestion, runny nose and sore throat.
