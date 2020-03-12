The virus, now deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization, continued to spread widely across the United States, prompting event cancellations, bans on large gatherings, and federal warnings urging Americans to reconsider travel abroad. Trump called off his domestic travel and postponed a rally and fundraising event, while the NBA suspended its season.
Italy, meanwhile, was under an unprecedented national lockdown to try to contain the virus. In Asia, however, the impact on daily life was easing as workers gradually return to offices after weeks holed up at home. Amid a rise in imported cases to China, officials said people in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, would allow people to work. Major tourist attractions in Shanghai reopened after no new infections there.
Here are the latest developments:
- More than 1,300 cases of the virus have been reported across the United States, with at least 37 deaths, including five new fatalities reported on Wednesday. Officials in upwards of 43 states and the District of Columbia have said they are treating patients, and Delaware, North Dakota and Mississippi all reported their first cases.
- The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a “pandemic” on Wednesday, as its director-general warned of “alarming levels of spread and severity” as well as “alarming levels of inaction."
- The NBA said it would suspend its season after a player tested positive for the virus, while the NCAA announced that its college basketball tournaments will be held without fans in attendance.
- Actor Tom Hanks said he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus | What you need to know about the virus | Post Reports: Your questions about coronavirus, answered | What is a pandemic? Why did WHO just declare one?
Ukraine closes schools nationwide, bans large gatherings
KYIV — Ukraine’s government on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of all schools and banned gatherings of more than 200 people in response to coronavirus fears, though only one case in the country has been confirmed.
The three-week school closure and ban on large gatherings will last from Thursday until April 3 and will include sporting events and conferences.
The government also banned the export of medical masks and other goods needed to fight the epidemic, and plans to purchase infrared sensors to measure people’s body temperatures at Boryspil International Airport outside the capital Kyiv, rather than the manual checks current being used.
Beginning Wednesday, temperature screening will be done in shopping centers, with a focus on people who exhibited physical symptoms such as coughing.
Kyiv’s deputy mayor Mykola Parovoznyk said the city had received 2,500 express test kits and had two diagnostic machines that will be placed at airports. Cinemas, theaters, museums and recreation centers will also be closed for three weeks.
The case identified involved a Ukrainian who returned from Italy.
Coronavirus concerns impact Opening Day for MLB’s Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants will be forced to postpone or relocate games scheduled at their home stadiums this month, or play them without fans, after government officials in those locales banned large public gatherings due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The announcements moved the impacting of Major League Baseball regular season games from the realm of the theoretical to that of the actual, and could soon be followed by more teams being forced to alter plans as coronavirus continues to spread.
The Mariners were due to open the season with a four-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on March 26, which is Opening Day across baseball, followed by a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Six of the seven games in that season-opening homestand fall in March.
The Giants, meanwhile, open the regular season on the road, but will relocate their March 24 exhibition game against the Oakland A’s — previously scheduled to be played at their home stadium of Oracle Park in San Francisco — possibly to their spring training home in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Giants’ home opener is scheduled for April 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The XFL’s Seattle Dragons said they would play their next home game in an empty stadium, while the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer postponed their next home game.
Read more here.
Wuhan prepares to reopen its airport, as end of lockdown comes into view
BEIJING — Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus epidemic, is making plan to reopen its main airport in late March, indicating a tentative lifting of quarantine as new infections in the city continue to fall.
Wuhan Tianhe International Airport was one of China’s biggest air terminals in terms of passenger traffic until it was closed due to virus in late January, when the city quarantined its 11 million residents in a lockdown of unprecedented scale.
The travel ban is expected to end, however, with the number of new confirmed cases in Wuhan having fallen to single digits for the first time in over a month.
“We have been making preparations for a tentative reopening of the airport later this month, somewhere after March 20,” a senior airport manager told The Washington Post on Thursday, declining to give his name because he wasn’t permitted to speak publicly. About one-fifth of airport staff have returned to work.
“We don’t have any concrete dates yet and are still waiting for further instructions from the city and the provincial governments,” he said.
The earliest flight available is one departing from Wuhan to Qingdao at 10:40 a.m. on March 29, run by low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines — a subsidiary of the government-owned Hainan Airlines, according to a search by The Post on major flight booking sites including Ctrip and Alibaba-owned Fliggy.
Passengers from Wuhan could also take connecting flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and several other cities.
“The airport will make relevant arrangements and make the dates public as soon as we receive a notice from government authorities,” the airport manager said.
Beijing Capital Airlines told Chinese media that March 29 remains a “tentative” date and would be subject to adjustments in accordance with the development of the epidemic.
The airport in Wuhan and those serving the wider Hubei province have been asked to get ready by next Monday for government assessment. A document issued by the Hubei Airports Group shows that the preparations in Wuhan kicked off on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, a health expert with the country’s top panel on tackling the outbreak told the Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily that Wuhan will likely see new infections drop to zero by the end of this month.
The number of new confirmed cases in China outside Hubei has remained in single digits for two weeks, with eight new infections recorded in Wuhan on Wednesday and seven elsewhere, according to the country’s National Health Commission.
New Zealand hopes its in-built isolation will protect it from virus
AUCKLAND — New Zealand, which a former prime minister once called “the last bus stop before Antarctica,” is watching the spread of coronavirus around the world and wondering if its geographical isolation can help keep it outside the pandemic.
The country is pursuing a “keep it out, stamp it out, slow it down” approach, Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, said Thursday.
The remote South Pacific nation has now gone five days without any new confirmed infections, and the five people who had previously tested positive are all at home and recovering, he said.
New Zealand is looking at what other island jurisdictions — especially Taiwan and Singapore — have done to control infections there.
“It is not an inevitability that we get an out-of-control pandemic here,” Bloomfield told reporters in Auckland on Thursday. “We have been acting and planning as if this would be a pandemic for some weeks and now and we continue to plan and respond with pace.”
Health authorities have ample test kits, he added, saying that labs were equipped to do 500 tests a day but only 100 had been needed on Wednesday.
New Zealand has instituted mandatory 14-day self-quarantine periods for people arriving from badly affected countries like China, South Korea, Iran and Italy. But there is little to no enforcement, with the system instead relying on trust.
But the country has not banned large-scale gatherings, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday that a memorial for the March 15 Christchurch mosque attack will go ahead as planned this Sunday.
“I’ve sought specific advice from the Ministry of Health around large gatherings and their message to us has been very clear: we are at a point where we don’t have community transmission,” Ardern said.
Shanghai, with no new cases of coronavirus, begins to reopen attractions
Major tourist attractions in Shanghai, including the famous Oriental Pearl TV Tower with the ball in the middle, were set to reopen Thursday under strict conditions designed to stop a new outbreak of coronavirus in the city.
With Thursday’s additions, a total of 22 attractions will have reopened, including Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum and the Shanghai and Jin Mao towers, according to the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration. Shanghai Disney Resort began to resume operations earlier in the week.
Shanghai’s Health Commission said Thursday morning that there had been no new coronavirus infections reported in the city the previous day, part of a steady decline in cases nationwide as Chinese authorities have locked down all hotspots and enforced strict regulations elsewhere.
People wanting to visit the newly opened attractions must wear a mask at all times and will have their temperatures checked before entering. Anyone with a reading above 99.1 degrees will not be allowed to enter.
They will also have to register their real names and contact details, and show a green “health QR code” attesting to their clean travel and health record before being permitted to enter.
Most attractions will have caps on how many people are allowed in each day, and will encourage people to stand three feet apart from each other.
When Shanghai Disney Resort reopened on Monday after six weeks of being closed, it also limited the number of entrants and its hours of operation.
Shanghai is a major financial and business center in China, and authorities have been proceeding slowly to ensure the number of infections does not explode as people begin to return to normal life.