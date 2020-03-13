The major U.S. professional soccer and hockey leagues suspended their seasons Thursday, following the NBA’s announcement a day earlier. Major League Baseball postponed Opening Day by at least two weeks, and and the March Madness basketball tournaments and Australian Grand Prix were canceled, too.
Asian stocks fell heavily Friday morning, with the Nikkei plunging 10 percent, though markets recovered some ground in the afternoon. The losses followed U.S. stocks’ worst day in more than 30 years as the full impact of coronavirus shutdowns on daily life became clear.
Here are some other significant developments:
- More than 1,600 cases of the virus were being treated across the United States, including at least one patient in nearly every state and the District of Columbia. At least 41 deaths have been reported.
- Wall Street crashed to its worst day since 1987, shrugging off dramatic intervention by two central banks and relief measures announced by Trump in a nationally televised address.
- Tensions with European allies simmered after Trump banned entry to travelers from much of Europe for 30 days. European officials saw a political motive in the president’s move, which also underlined a lack of coordination on virus containment measures.
- Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister, said she tested positive for the virus as her husband announced he would be isolating himself. In the U.S., the White House said neither Vice President Pence nor Trump would be tested, after a Brazilian official they met recently was found to have contracted the virus.
Trump’s nationalism can’t fix a global crisis
Diseases know no borders, but President Trump seems to think otherwise. In an address to the nation Wednesday, he called the coronavirus spreading a “foreign virus,” an external menace that originated in China and was handled improperly by the United States’ European allies. He slapped a 30-day travel ban on most of Europe, to the bemusement of officials in Brussels, and tried to spin an earlier decision to block travel from China as a prescient measure.
Trump also hailed his administration’s mobilization of federal resources to combat the spread of the disease. “The virus will not have a chance against us,” he said.
But that bravado, which preceded the worst day for U.S. stocks since 1987, appeared to backfire. “From the misstatements to the omissions to his labored demeanor, the president sent a message that shook financial markets, disrupted relations with European allies, confused his many viewers and undermined the most precious commodity of any president, his credibility,” wrote The Post’s Dan Balz.
On Thursday, Trump flummoxed onlookers when he told reporters that the United States had “a tremendous testing set up” despite widespread complaints that medical facilities aren’t providing tests or are taking too long to provide results.
In the view of many European officials, Trump’s rhetoric and travel ban smacked of naked ideology, not sound public health policy. After all, quite a few countries from within Europe’s Schengen zone — targeted by the U.S. ban because of the open borders policy inside it — had reported smaller numbers of coronavirus cases than Britain, which was exempt from the restrictions.
Asian markets slump on pandemic disruption fears
HONG KONG — Asian markets were firmly in the red Friday as coronavirus-induced shutdowns of swaths of public life in the United States heightened concerns about prolonged global economic disruption.
Stocks retreated despite increasing signs that the pandemic is under control in the region, especially in China, where new cases of coronavirus infection have slowed to a trickle. China’s National Health Commission on Friday reported only eight new infections the day before, five of them in the epicenter province of Hubei.
But with the world’s largest economy in the throes of a meltdown, investors again took fright, sending Japan’s Nikkei index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down about 6 percent. That was something of an improvement on earlier in the day, however, when the Nikkei plunged 10 percent after Wall Street’s worst day for stocks since 1987.
Oil and U.S. index futures were higher.
Earlier, President Trump praised Japan’s preparations for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and said there were still “lots of options” for holding the Games, only hours after suggesting they might have to be postponed for a year.
The shift in the president’s tone came after a phone call with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe.
--Anna Fifield contributed to this report.