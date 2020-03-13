The specter of prolonged economic dislocation gripped the world on Friday, as more events were canceled due to the coronavirus, Asian markets slumped and President Trump publicly pondered whether the Tokyo Olympics might be postponed.

Public life across the United States appeared to be grinding to a halt. Broadway went dark, major theme parks and museums said they would close, and Trump’s hotels and clubs shut their doors. Five states — Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico and Ohio — announced school closures to slow the rate of infections.

The major U.S. professional soccer and hockey leagues suspended their seasons Thursday, following the NBA’s announcement a day earlier. Major League Baseball postponed Opening Day by at least two weeks, and and the March Madness basketball tournaments and Australian Grand Prix were canceled, too.

Asian stocks fell heavily Friday morning, with the Nikkei plunging 10 percent, though markets recovered some ground in the afternoon. The losses followed U.S. stocks’ worst day in more than 30 years as the full impact of coronavirus shutdowns on daily life became clear.

Here are some other significant developments:

  • More than 1,600 cases of the virus were being treated across the United States, including at least one patient in nearly every state and the District of Columbia. At least 41 deaths have been reported.
  • Wall Street crashed to its worst day since 1987, shrugging off dramatic intervention by two central banks and relief measures announced by Trump in a nationally televised address.
  • Tensions with European allies simmered after Trump banned entry to travelers from much of Europe for 30 days. European officials saw a political motive in the president’s move, which also underlined a lack of coordination on virus containment measures.
  • Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister, said she tested positive for the virus as her husband announced he would be isolating himself. In the U.S., the White House said neither Vice President Pence nor Trump would be tested, after a Brazilian official they met recently was found to have contracted the virus.