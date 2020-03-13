Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro became one of the highest-ranking world leaders to announce he would be tested for the coronavirus on Friday, a day after his communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, announced he was infected. Bolsonaro’s test came back negative, he said.

Nonetheless, the apparent close call sparked a flurry of worries worldwide among officials and politicians whose jobs require meeting with members of the public and counterparts from all over the world.

Wajngarten met with President Trump last week at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump has said he will not undergo a test for the virus, as he has no symptoms. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R), however, was not so lucky. After meeting with Wajngarten on that same trip, Suarez announced Friday he had tested positive for the virus.

Trump’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, also faced a potential exposure. She came into contact with Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who confirmed Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, less than a week after meeting with Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William P. Barr and other White House officials.

Other countries are facing similar uncertainty. Canada’s parliament moved to suspend operations Friday after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into self-isolation Thursday shortly before his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he is not showing symptoms of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and therefore has not been tested. Trudeau will remain in isolation with his family at their home in Ottawa for 14 days.

Top officials, just like everyone else, have had their routines thwarted. Romania’s interim prime minister, Ludovic Orban, and his cabinet announced Friday that they were entering self-quarantine after being in contact with a senator who later tested positive.

On the other side of globe on Friday, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton confirmed he had the virus. Dutton had just been in a cabinet meeting in Sydney on Tuesday.

Spain suspended its lower parliament on Tuesday after the secretary general of the far-right Vox party confirmed he had the virus. Two days before, Javier Ortega had attended a crowded annual Vox rally. By Friday, the head of Vox, Santiago Abascal, announced on Twitter that he was too has tested positive.

Last week, Nicola Zingaretti, the head of Italy’s Democratic Party, reported on Facebook that he was infected, too.

Iran’s political leadership has been among the hardest hit. At least two dozen officials, including a vice president and the deputy health minister, are among the more than 10,000 people infected with the virus there. The official death toll — more than 400 — also includes members of parliament, a former diplomat and a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Another top Khamenei adviser reported he was in self-quarantine Thursday amid unconfirmed reports he was infected.

The United States — which has watched for weeks as the virus has marched through Asia and now Europe — is no exception. Some of the country’s high-profile lawmakers, such as Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), are in self-quarantine after meeting Bolsonaro’s aide last week. Incoming White House chief of staff Rep. Mark Meadows and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) are among a handful of others on self-quarantine after interacting with a coronavirus patient at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Other members of Congress have temporarily closed their offices or urged people to work from home following reports that several Capitol Hill staffers have the virus.

Some politicians have had to tamp down speculation about their health. The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday that he had tested negative for the virus. He took a test Thursday after meeting with cabinet officials who had been exposed to the virus.