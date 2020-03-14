This piece is continually being updated by the artist, who is in Milan.

March 14

17,660 infected / 1,266 deaths

I am Emiliano Ponzi. I’m an illustrator and author who lives in Milan, a place lately described as the wealthy economic engine of our country and a place also lately unrecognizable to me and my fellow Italians.

The escalation of infections in our country from the novel coronavirus forced our government to severely restrict our personal freedoms. It is a plan to save 60 million of us by pushing us apart for now. It is as if we have been suddenly cast in some surreal movie that affects our daily routine, the way we relate to other people and our interior dialogues. Each day, a small but startling bite out of our personal freedoms.

Right now, I'm in my studio, it’s 7:34 a.m., and I have this impulse to stand up and go to the coffee shop around the corner where every morning I eat a handmade chocolate croissant still warm. Habits are hard to kill.

But all the coffee shops and restaurants were forced to close yesterday. The whole country of 60 million went to “Red Zone” on March 9, locked down to the outside, prohibited from travel between cities. By March 12, when 1,266 already had died, and more than 17,000 already were infected, daily life shut down, and people were told to stay at home.

None of this is in our nature as Italians, as humans. “I have been thinking of what my friend Umberto, screenwriter of “The Great Beauty,” a 2014 Academy Award-winning movie told me about how scriptwriting had changed.

“We don’t write in advance all scenes as we used to,” he said. Now “we write the scenes as we shoot them ... in order to have a more dynamic film.”

This column is an illustrated chronicle of Italy now, sketches and observations about the good actors we need to become as we improvise the new screenplay being written each day.

Emiliano Ponzi has created artwork for The Washington Post, the New York Times, Le Monde, the New Yorker, Apple, Louis Vuitton, Moma NY, Hermes and Der Spiegel. His latest book, “American West," published in 2019.