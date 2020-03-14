These days, the wrestling matches are held in stadiums, in festivals attended by hundreds of locals. Camel owners spend thousands of dollars to feed the animals, which are kept in barns and transported to matches by truck. The Yoruk tradition is also kept alive in the colorful ensembles the camels wear during these festivals, where people gather not just for the sport but also for socializing, singing and dancing. Vendors with barbecues sell … camel meat.
While fans of camel wrestling say they are continuing a custom passed down from their ancestors, camel owners have been criticized by animal rights groups for forcing their camels to wrestle, which sometimes results in the animals being injured and put down. Camel owners defend wrestling as instinctual for the animals.
The federation organizing the camel wrestling festivals, following orders given by local governors, announced on March 13 that upcoming events have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.