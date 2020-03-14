Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic Friday as public life in America continued to grind to a halt. Trump’s announcement sent the Dow soaring nearly 2,000 points.
Concerns about the coronavirus rippled across the globe, as schools closed to millions of students; more events were canceled; more landmarks closed; and the Group of Seven leaders planned a virtual crisis conference.
Here are some other significant developments:
- After facing heated, bipartisan criticism, the Trump administration announced steps to boost the availability of tests and said it would partner with the private sector to set up drive-through testing sites.
- The World Health Organization warned that Europe “has now become the epicenter” of the pandemic.
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he tested positive for the virus after attending an event in Florida with a top Brazilian government aide who has also tested positive. A senior Australian official also tested positive just days after meeting with U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr in Washington.
- Scientists have found that the coronavirus can stay infectious for days on some surfaces. They also discovered that the coronavirus can be shed by people before they develop symptoms and can linger in the body for many weeks.