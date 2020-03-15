President Trump has tested negative for the virus, according to his physician, after days of his apparent reluctance to get tested.

Airports across the country were thrown into chaos Saturday as workers rushed to roll out the Trump administration’s new health screenings for people returning from Europe. Travelers faced hours of delays, long lines and jam-packed hallways as workers questioned them about their medical history and checked them for symptoms.

Spain announced a nationwide lockdown as France moved to close all nonessential businesses — including cafes, restaurants and movie theaters — in the latest testament to the coronavirus pandemic’s profound impact on daily life around the globe.

Upheaval continued in the United States, as well, on Saturday as Georgia followed Louisiana’s lead in delaying its presidential primary and three states reported their first coronavirus-related deaths. The United States will be banning travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland beginning Monday at midnight, officials said.

Here are some other significant developments:

  • A surge in coronavirus patients is threatening to swamp U.S. hospitals, as Oregon, Virginia, Louisiana and New York all reported their first coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday.
  • Ten U.S. service members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, along with one Defense Department civilian and two contractors, military officials said.
  • Coronavirus cases in Italy rose by roughly 20 percent Saturday, as the already hard-hit country saw its biggest daily increase yet.
  • The United States’ new travel rules for Britain and the U.K. bring the total number of U.S. travel-restricted countries in Europe to 28.