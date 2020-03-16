Dire economic numbers out of China on Monday offered a harbinger of what could be in store for the United States as economic life shuts down due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite moves by the Federal Reserve over the weekend to counter a likely recession.

Industrial output in China — where the coronavirus emerged late last year — contracted at the most dramatic pace in 30 years in January and February, falling 13.5 percent on an annual basis, while retail sales collapsed more than 20 percent from a year earlier. The figures underlined the real-world effects of extended disruption to daily life, a scenario now unfolding across the United States as much of the country’s labor force retreats into enforced isolation.

Across the world, countries are shutting their borders to travelers and enforcing quarantine requirements. Yet local transmission is on the rise in many places, demonstrating the difficulty of controlling the virus even with increasingly harsh entry restrictions.

Here are some other significant developments:

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging a nationwide halt to gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, citing the risk of the coronavirus.
  • The Federal Reserve made an emergency interest rate cut to zero on Sunday night.
  • Several major cities, including New York, have ordered schools, bars and restaurants to close in last-ditch efforts to stem the spread of the virus.
  • Retailers across the United States are closing their doors as authorities urge extreme social distancing, in a move that will inevitably dramatically disrupt the U.S. economy.