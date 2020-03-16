Across the world, countries are shutting their borders to travelers and enforcing quarantine requirements. Yet local transmission is on the rise in many places, demonstrating the difficulty of controlling the virus even with increasingly harsh entry restrictions.
Here are some other significant developments:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging a nationwide halt to gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, citing the risk of the coronavirus.
- The Federal Reserve made an emergency interest rate cut to zero on Sunday night.
- Several major cities, including New York, have ordered schools, bars and restaurants to close in last-ditch efforts to stem the spread of the virus.
- Retailers across the United States are closing their doors as authorities urge extreme social distancing, in a move that will inevitably dramatically disrupt the U.S. economy.
Air pollution, smoking and other strains on lungs may worsen impact of coronavirus
With thousands of deaths already recorded amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, it’s clear the disease is worse for the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.
But scientists are considering whether more subtle factors may also intensify the disease or increase the initial chances of infection — including smoking and air pollution.
“Given what we know now, it is very likely that people who are exposed to more air pollution and who are smoking tobacco products are going to fare worse if infected with covid than those who are breathing cleaner air, and who don’t smoke,” said Aaron Bernstein
, the interim director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, referring to the disease caused by coronavirus.
Justice Dept. suspends wide swath of immigration court hearings
The Justice Department announced late Sunday it would suspend a swath of immigration court hearings amid increasing fears over the spread of coronavirus.
The department said that effective Monday, it would postpone all master calendar hearings for those not already in custody that are scheduled through April 10. Master calendar hearings in immigration court are similar to arraignments in federal court, and are largely centered on scheduling and other matters. Merits hearings and hearings for those already in custody are not affected.
The National Association of Immigration Judges, the union representing immigration judges across the country, had last week called for the postponement of master calendar hearings for those not already in custody, saying such proceedings “typically bring 50 or more respondents into each courtroom,” many of whom traveled internationally or had ties to those who did.
“This is exactly the type of situation the White House, CDC and other public health authorities urge us to avoid, and we trust that you will agree that it is untenable and irresponsible in light of the current spread of covid-19 infections across the country,” the union’s president wrote.
The Justice Department said at the time that hearings would proceed as scheduled. Before the department reversed course Sunday, the union had called the department to close all the immigration courts for two to four weeks.
Virus’s damage to Chinese economy is worse than analysts predicted
China’s industrial output dropped 13.5 percent in January and February, its most dramatic contraction in 30 years, data released Monday showed.
Retail sales collapsed by more than 20 percent as businesses shut their doors and residents quarantined themselves to avoid contracting the virus. Factories shut down and large-scale travel bans were implemented, grinding production to a near-halt across swaths of the world’s second-largest economy. The unemployment rate also increased to 6.5 percent over the first two months of the year, marking a new record for China, Bloomberg reported.
Monday’s dire numbers indicated that the impact of the virus on China’s economy was even worse than many analysts had predicted and could offer a frightening preview of what is yet to come in the United States, Europe and elsewhere, as businesses shutter and urban centers begin to essentially shut down, with residents preparing to hunker down for several weeks.
Even as parts of China, including the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei province, are slowly reopening for business, the data suggest there will be long-term economic damage from the virus, particularly as much of the rest of the world is just beginning to grapple with the pandemic. In China, authorities are also introducing new restrictions on incoming travelers to try to prevent the virus from continuing to spread back to the country from elsewhere.