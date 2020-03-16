The Justice Department announced late Sunday it would suspend a swath of immigration court hearings amid increasing fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The department said that effective Monday, it would postpone all master calendar hearings for those not already in custody that are scheduled through April 10. Master calendar hearings in immigration court are similar to arraignments in federal court, and are largely centered on scheduling and other matters. Merits hearings and hearings for those already in custody are not affected.

The National Association of Immigration Judges, the union representing immigration judges across the country, had last week called for the postponement of master calendar hearings for those not already in custody, saying such proceedings “typically bring 50 or more respondents into each courtroom,” many of whom traveled internationally or had ties to those who did.

“This is exactly the type of situation the White House, CDC and other public health authorities urge us to avoid, and we trust that you will agree that it is untenable and irresponsible in light of the current spread of covid-19 infections across the country,” the union’s president wrote.