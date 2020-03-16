The trainer was widely praised on social media for his refreshing approach to working out and his ability to bring those in the complex together — despite the restrictions keeping them apart.

Over the weekend, residents in Madrid and Granada came together to show their support for the emergency services. Some clapped from their windows in unison, while others stood on their balconies and let out cheers of appreciation. On Monday, Spain’s death toll rose to 309.

In Italy, opera singer Maurizio Marchini took to his balcony to sing, his voice filling Florence’s empty streets with life once again as he gave his own rendition of Giacomo Puccini’s famous aria “Nessun Dorma.” His performance has since been viewed more than 4 million times on Twitter and shared thousands of times on Facebook.

During Italy's quarantine, Italian tenor Maurizio Marchini wanted to do something to spread joy amid all the sadness in Florence.



So climbed on to his balcony and serenaded the entire town.



Wow.pic.twitter.com/yVgADAU9bt — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) March 14, 2020

Song also filled the streets in Turin as others took to their balconies to play instruments and sing. One resident described the moment as a “free concert” and shared footage of it to Twitter.

From my balcony in Turin, Italy. Free concert performed by fellow balcony dwellers. Watch with the sound on to also hear the thunderous applause from all the neighbors. #coronavirus #Covid_19 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/Fc2mCCVuRH — D. Schmudde (@dschmudde) March 13, 2020

There were of course, more upbeat performances — including one from a DJ in the city of Palermo who took to his balcony with his equipment to keep the positive energy flowing. Cheers and whistles rang out into the night as the unidentified man bellowed into a microphone and waved his hands in the air.

Scenes like this from Italy fill me with so much joy and hopefulness. Here is a DJ in Palermo playing a set for the whole neighborhood...music does unite! 🎶



Remember to spread love❤️ during these trying times. Stay safe, and very importantly, positive everyone! pic.twitter.com/Nz5PCLPBPt — Andrew Arruda (@AndrewArruda) March 14, 2020

Other videos shared to Twitter show that another DJ also got the memo, playing music late into the night as bright lights flash behind him.

Italy keeping their spirits up! Emotional watching this 💜 DJ in Sicily giving the people a Saturday night distraction party. Bravo to that man... #coronavirus #Italy pic.twitter.com/JdN2QBG8IV — Ms Nisbet (@Modernstudies_) March 15, 2020