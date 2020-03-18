The Department of Homeland Security is making preparations to implement President Trump’s order for tightened border controls and the immediate return of migrants who cross illegally, but the arrangements will require the cooperation of the Mexican government, officials from both countries said Wednesday.

Homeland Security officials said the goal of the new restrictions is to limit the number of border crossers who are held in immigration jails to avoid a coronavirus outbreak that could further expose U.S. agents and officers to infection.

Mexican officials said they were blindsided by the Trump administration’s plans, and have pointed out that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States is far higher than Mexico’s total. Mexican officials say a large percentage of its cases are travelers returning from the United States.

“That kind of arrangement requires cooperation and coordination, and at this point we don’t have anything formal,” said a Mexican official who was not authorized to discuss the negotiations with the press.

Under the Trump administration’s plan, Border Patrol agents who interdict migrants would screen and record their biometric information “in the field” instead of taking them to stations and holding cells for processing, according to a senior CBP official who described the plans on the condition of anonymity to describe operational plans not yet made public.

Trump said he planned to announce the restrictions today, but the official said it would probably take several more days before such an arrangement could be made operational. Border Patrol agents do not yet have the tools to perform biometric checks, particularly in remote areas.

The plan will require Mexican authorities to agree to accept migrants from Central America and other nations at official border crossings after they’re processed and returned.

The Mexican government said Wednesday that Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard is engaged in talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, without providing more details.

“Foreign Secretary Ebrard emphasized the willingness of the Government of Mexico to collaborate with U.S. authorities jointly and in coordination to address the pandemic at the regional levels,” Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It remains unclear whether the Trump administration’s tighter restrictions would apply to asylum seekers, family groups and unaccompanied children, but U.S. authorities return thousands of migrants to Mexico each month to make them wait outside U.S. territory while their applications for humanitarian protection are processed by U.S. courts.

The senior CBP official with knowledge of the plans said the agency would continue to detain border crossers who commit felonies or have outstanding criminal warrants. But the official said prosecutions for illegally entering the United States have plunged in recent days as federal courts struggle to continue functioning.