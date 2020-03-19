People use a traditional abra to cross the Deira Creek on March 18, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Francois Nel/AFP/Getty Images)

DUBAI — The United Arab Emirates announced that foreign residents currently outside the country will not be allowed back in for at least two weeks starting Thursday, adding that the period could also be renewed.

Emirati citizens have also been banned from traveling abroad and all visas on arrival for qualifying countries have been suspended. Visas that have already been issued have also been suspended, along with new labor permits for drivers and domestic workers until further notice.

While a host of countries have closed their borders to non-citizens, most recently Australia and New Zealand, the move by the UAE is particularly striking since more than 85 percent of the population are non-citizen residents — many of whom were born in the UAE or have lived there most of their lives.

“The development comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of those affected by the decision, which is subject to renewals depending on the health status measures taken due to the novel coronavirus outbreak,” said the statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Expatriates abroad were urged to get in touch with their closest UAE Embassy to see about returning. UAE’s Education Ministry closed schools early and moved back spring break, prompting some families to go abroad in mid-March.

Attorney General Hamad Al Shamsi also announced late Wednesday that all arrivals to the country would have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

While UAE was the first country in the Middle East to report a virus case — Chinese tourists from Wuhan, the city where the outbreak emerged late last year — growth has been slow, with only 113 cases and extensive testing around the country.