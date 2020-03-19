As the novel coronavirus continued to spread globally Thursday, in the United States the number of confirmed cases doubled. The dramatic increase stems in part from more testing, but also indicates how much the virus has spread.

On Tuesday, there were just more than 5,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. That number surpassed 11,500 on Thursday, and officials indicated the number will continue to rise sharply as more test results become available.

Meantime, the State Department warned Americans not to travel internationally and advised all Americans who are abroad to return to the United States or make preparations to shelter in place.

Here are some other significant developments:

  • Italy on Thursday hit a grim milestone, surpassing China for the largest number of coronavirus-related deaths, at 3,405.
  • President Trump repeated an incorrect claim that the Food and Drug Administration had approved a malaria drug to fight the coronavirus.
  • India barred incoming commercial flights for a week, and Australia and New Zealand closed their borders to everyone except citizens and residents. The United Arab Emirates went further, stopping expatriate residents from returning to the country. Meanwhile, Italy is extending lockdown measures.
  • Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for the coronavirus. That announcement came hours after the European Union’s top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said he had tested positive. U.S. Reps. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) both announced positive tests, as well; they are the first confirmed cases in Congress.
  • The European Central Bank announced an $820 billion emergency bond-buying program as President Trump and congressional leaders planned a $1 trillion stimulus package, including special assistance for small businesses and airlines. Trump also signed into a law a bill to ensure paid-leave benefits for many Americans.