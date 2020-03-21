On Friday, Johnson announced that all entertainment and hospitality businesses will be closed as of Saturday and advised the United Kingdom’s public to only travel if needed. The government will review the country’s fight against the rapidly spreading virus on a monthly basis to see if any restrictions can be softened, he said.

The United Kingdom has more than 4,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 178 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“As far as possible, we want you to stay at home, that’s how we can protect our NHS and save lives,” he told reporters on Friday. “To repeat, I know how difficult this is, how it seems to go against the freedom-loving instincts of the British people.”

Josephine strongly heeded his words, even though it meant not having a cake and friends to celebrate with.

“I want to let you know it is my birthday today but I am staying at home because you asked me to,” she wrote, encouraging him to continue his protective role and asking him if he was remembering to wash his hands.

Johnson posted his own handwritten letter to Josephine to his Twitter account on Saturday, captioning his letter with “Josephine sets a great example to us all by postponing her birthday party until we have sent coronavirus packing. Together we can beat this. In the meantime let’s all wish her happy birthday (twice) whilst washing our hands. #BeLikeJosephine #StayHomeSaveLives.”

He wished her a happy birthday and wrote that he was sad to hear about her party, though pleased to know she was staying home.

“We have all got to do our bit to protect the NHS and save lives, and that is exactly what you’re doing, so well done,” he wrote, explaining she was setting a great example and adding that the government is working constantly to keep people safe.

When the coronavirus situation eases in the country, she should be free to have her birthday party, he said.

Johnson also assured her he was indeed washing his hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, the amount of time it takes to sing “happy birthday” twice.