ROME — Saying the country was facing its most difficult moment since World War II, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday further tightened the terms of the national lockdown, ordering the closure of all nonessential factories and services.

The decision means only the last sliver of Italy’s economy will continue to function. Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and the post office can stay open. Public transit will also continue, to ensure that workers can get to their jobs and to avoid disrupting the supply chain.

Conte made the announcement hours after Italy reported 793 deaths in a 24-hour span, the highest daily toll seen by any country.

Though Italy instituted its lockdown 11 days ago, the first country in the West to take such a step, it has incrementally added restrictions, with officials saying that still too many people were leaving their homes. Previously, retail stores and restaurants were closed. But many factories and some offices had remained open.

The lockdown has not yet curbed the explosive spread of the novel coronavirus. Conte has expressed hope that the measures could begin paying dividends within days. The country has seen more than 50,000 coronavirus cases, second in the world to China, and has become the epicenter of the shifting global contagion.

“We don’t have an alternative,” Conte said in announcing the new restrictions. “Right now we need to resist.” He said that the sacrifice of staying home was “minimal” compared to the sacrifices of those on the front lines, including doctors and nurses.

Conte had faced pressure to add more force to Italy’s lockdown from politicians and doctors in northern Italy, the hardest-hit region, where hospitals are buckling under the strain and are unable to care for the surge of patients. Leaders in the Lombardy region had pointed to cellphone data indicating that 60 percent of all movement in the region had stopped, compared to a normal period before the virus. Officials in Lombardy said the reduction was insufficient.