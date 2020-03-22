Earlier Sunday, it was announced that Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the third member of Congress and the first senator to confirm infection. Sen. Mike Lee and Romney, both Utah Republicans, announced that they would self-quarantine because of their recent contact with Paul.
Here are some significant developments:
- U.S. stock futures tanked when premarket trading began at 6 p.m. on Sunday, not long before Senate Democrats blocked a massive coronavirus stimulus bill from moving forward Sunday in the Senate.
- Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to announce stay-at-home orders, which take effect Monday night. Ohio’s order lasts until April 6, while Louisiana’s extends until April 12.
- New York state’s death toll has reached 114, surpassing Washington state and accounting for a third of all U.S. deaths.
- Spain will extend its nationwide lockdown for 15 days, while the British government will tell 1.5 million people with serious health problems to self-quarantine for the next 12 weeks.
- In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has been placed under quarantine after a doctor who administered a vaccine to her Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Trump has ‘invoked’ Defense Production Act, White House says
A White House official said Sunday President Trump has “invoked” the Defense Production Act, which allows him to mobilize private industry to produce medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.
It was not immediately clear what the White House official meant by “invoked,” however, because it appears the president has not yet actually ordered anything.
“The President has invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure that the necessary authorities will be available to prioritize production of items under government contracts and to allocate scarce items where they are needed most,” said the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. “He is currently using it to drive the private sector’s response to this crisis. And the private sector’s response, to date, to his direction, has been overwhelming, fulfilling government-identified needs faster than anyone thought possible.”
Governors, mayors and other public officials have urged Trump to use the act to compel private companies to address the shortage of ventilators and personal protective equipment for health-care workers.
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said Sunday if he had the power to invoke the act himself, “I would do it in New York state because this situation is that critical.”
“I think the federal government should order factories to manufacture masks, gowns, ventilators, the essential medical equipment that’s going to make the difference between life and death,” Cuomo said at a news conference in Albany.
Asian markets fall amid stalled U.S. relief package
Asian stock markets fell Monday after the future of a giant coronavirus stimulus package in the United States came into question.
The S&P/ASX 200, Australia’s benchmark index, dropped more than 6 percent Monday as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 4.5 percent and South Korea’s Kospi lost 5 percent.
On Sunday evening, Democrats blocked a $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill from moving forward, citing serious issues about measures meant to slow the economy from declining further.
Dow Jones industrial average futures immediately fell more than 900 points, or about 5 percent, a drop so sharp that it caused a halt in trading. Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also shed about 5 percent.
As coronavirus spreads, so do doubts about America’s ability to meet the moment
As the coronavirus spreads through communities across the country, it poses a critical question: Can America’s people, institutions and government collectively rise to the occasion to defeat a once-in-a-generation crisis?
With a global pandemic testing the country’s political, financial, social and moral fabric, there are growing signs that answering in the affirmative has become increasingly difficult.
Bureaucratic missteps have led to a shortfall in tests needed to determine the true scope of the virus. Hospitals are pleading for more medical equipment as doctors and nurses resort to using homemade masks. Financial markets have lost a third of their value in less than a month. Reveling spring-breakers have hit the beaches in defiance of a nationwide social distancing campaign.
Companies, some of which celebrated tax cuts by rewarding shareholders with record stock buybacks, are preparing to lay off millions of workers while pleading for a government bailout.
Canadian Olympic Committee says it will not send teams to Tokyo Games — the first nation to withdraw as worries mount
Canada became the first country to officially declare that it will not send teams to the Tokyo Summer Olympics unless the 2020 Games are postponed, according to the Canadian Olympic Committee, which sent out a statement Sunday evening.
Early Monday in Australia, the Australian Olympic Committee took a similar stance in support of postponement, and in a statement urged its Olympians “to prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021."
Canada pulled out of this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games after Olympic officials, under growing pressure amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, said they are weighing a postponement and would decide within a month.
“This is not solely about athlete health — it is about public health,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said in the statement. “With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games. In fact, in runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.”
Australia’s Olympic Committee also expressed concern over the safety of players and their ability to travel and train.
"Our athletes now need to prioritise their own health and of those around them, and to be able to return to the families,” it said in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said in a letter to athletes that canceling the Summer Games altogether was not an option. He promised a final decision will be made within the next four weeks.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said for the first time that the Games may need to be postponed in an address to parliament on Monday in Tokyo.
Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said later Monday in a news conference in Tokyo that she was glad the Olympic committee had decided not to cancel, but that Japan’s government will support whatever decision it makes, Reuters reported.
A cruise ship is still trying to get passengers to port. Now 42 people onboard are sick.
Officials on one of the cruise ships that has been trying to find a port where it can offload passengers told all guests to stay in their rooms Sunday after 42 people reported to the medical center with “influenza-like symptoms.”
It was not known what made the 13 passengers and 29 crew members sick on Zaandam, a Holland America Line ship. There are no tests onboard for the novel coronavirus, which has infected hundreds of passengers on at least a dozen other ships around the world.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have now asked all guests to remain in their staterooms until we have more information,” the line, which is owned by Carnival, said in a statement. Public areas on the ship are closed, and all meals are being delivered to staterooms.
Another question mark: when the ship might finally reach land. Holland America said the intention is for Zaandam to make it to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., by March 30, though the company is still working to lock down a reservation to travel through the Panama Canal.
Zaandam, which left Buenos Aires on March 7, was originally scheduled to end its voyage on March 21 in San Antonio, Chile. After the global cruise industry halted operations earlier this month, the cruise line had hoped to let passengers disembark on March 16 in Punta Arenas, Chile, but officials would not let anyone off the ship.
The ship has 1,829 people onboard — 1,243 guests and 586 crew members. The last time any passengers disembarked was March 14 in Punta Arenas, Chile.
Holland America said it is following protocols developed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As hospitals run low on critical basic supplies, the Trump administration scrambles to offer guidance
The federal government is preparing guidance on how hospitals should function if they run out of supplies and equipment, a precaution and an acknowledgment that some medical facilities could be overwhelmed by the rapidly escalating covid-19 pandemic.
In recent days, White House officials have solicited advice from emergency physicians, officials in the state of Washington who handled the first deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19, and others about the previously unthinkable prospect of health-care workers going without masks, eye shields and ventilators, according to seven people inside and outside the administration with knowledge of the discussions.
William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, said federal officials have asked him and his colleagues to “talk through strategies” for what hospitals could do if faced with total depletion of personal protective equipment.
“In terms of options, there aren’t good ones,” he told them.
The deliberations reflect desperate reports from health-care workers in New York and elsewhere that they are reusing masks, switching to less effective methods, quickly running out of ventilators and barely keeping up with a crush of patients.
At a Long Island hospital, employees have been instructed that they each will receive one mask and must take care of it themselves because it “will not be replaced on a daily basis,” according to a memo shared with The Washington Post.
“Do not assume a replacement mask will be available and take care of your mask accordingly,” the memo advises.
Trump confirms he wrote a letter to North Korea, offering help against the coronavirus
President Trump confirmed Sunday that he wrote a letter to North Korea, and other countries including Iran, offering help with combating the coronavirus.
"If they need help, we will give them help. … We are open for helping other countries,” Trump said Sunday at a White House news briefing.
Despite the coronavirus emerging in China in January, North Korea has reported zero cases. The country has adopted stringent quarantine measures against the virus.
“We view such a personal letter of President Trump as a good example showing the special and firm personal relations with Chairman Kim Jong Un,” said Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister and a senior official of the ruling party. Her statement was published by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency.
Despite the letter from Trump, Kim’s sister warned that it wasn’t enough to improve relations between the United States and North Korea. Kim Yo Jong said Trump’s letter detailed “his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the U.S.,” a reference to the country’s formal name of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
This is the second known correspondence this year between Trump and Kim Jong Un. Trump sent birthday greetings to him in January.
Dow, S&P 500 futures sank so much that trading halted before massive coronavirus stimulus plan failed in Senate
U.S. stock futures tanked when premarket trading began at 6 p.m. on Sunday, not long before Senate Democrats blocked a massive coronavirus stimulus bill from moving forward Sunday in the Senate and as partisan disputes raged over the legislation that’s aimed at arresting the economy’s precipitous decline.
The Dow Jones industrial average futures immediately sank 954 points, or 5 percent, triggering a halt in trading because of the sharp drop. S&P 500 futures followed shortly after, shedding 5 percent and causing trading to stop.
Wall Street investors are nervous that Congress will not pass a major economic relief package — dubbed “Stimulus 3” — in time. Republicans and Democrats have not been able to reach an agreement on a bill. The two sides remain at odds about how to handle bailouts, loans and other aid for large companies. Democrats accused Republicans of wanting to create a “slush fund” with little accountability. Republicans accused Democrats of not moving fast enough and of not leaving enough flexibility as the list of industries in need of help grows.
The near shutdown of the U.S. economy is causing widespread pain. On Sunday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard predicted that the U.S. unemployment rate could skyrocket to 30 percent in the second quarter, which runs from April through June. That would be even worse than what the nation experienced during the Great Depression.
The U.S. stock market is scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m. Monday, as usual, although the New York Stock Exchange has banned human traders on the trading floor for now.
Negotiations about the stimulus bill continued even as the initial procedural vote fell short, with 47 senators voting in favor and 47 opposed.
Later in the evening, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) expounded on some of Democrats’ reservations in a live stream on his presidential campaign website, saying: “It is hard for me to believe that in the midst of a terrible crisis that we have a Senate Republican bill that would give the Trump administration a blank check to hand out corporate welfare to virtually any corporation in the country without conditions as to how they can protect workers in this country.”
Trump denies responding with sarcasm to Romney’s self-quarantine
President Trump on Sunday denied responding with sarcasm to the news that Sen. Mitt Romney is self-quarantining because of his contact with Sen. Rand Paul.
Paul (R-Ky.) revealed earlier in the day that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and Romney (Utah) announced soon after that the Senate physician had ordered him to self-quarantine.
“Romney’s in isolation?” Trump asked reporters at Sunday’s coronavirus task force briefing. “Gee. That’s too bad.”
“Did I detect sarcasm there, sir?” a reporter asked.
“No,” Trump responded. “None whatsoever.”
Romney was the lone GOP senator to vote last month to convict Trump of abuse of power, a move he described as “the hardest decision” he has ever had to make. Trump’s allies responded by calling for Romney to be expelled from the Republican Party, and the president has harshly criticized Romney, deriding him as a “failed” presidential candidate.
Romney is 73, and his wife, Ann, is 70 and has multiple sclerosis. Romney’s announcement means that he will not be able to see his wife for two weeks.
Trump activates National Guard in New York, Washington and California
President Trump announced Sunday that the federal government has activated the National Guard to assist New York, California and Washington, three of the states hit hardest by the novel coronavirus.
Trump has already approved disaster declarations for New York and Washington. The declaration for California, which has been received recently, is expected to be approved soon, Trump said. Approving the request for aid will give the federal government easier access to provide supplies to the hardest-hit states.
Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, “the federal government will be funding 100 percent of the cost of deploying National Guard units to carry out approved missions to stop the virus while those governors remain in command," Trump said Sunday at the White House briefing.
Trump reiterated that the federal government will be a backup to the state, with governors continuing to be “in command.” The administration also emphasized that the deployment of the National Guard is not “martial law.”
In addition to sending the National Guard, officials said, the federal government will be sending eight large medical stations with 2,000 hospital beds to California, four large stations with 1,000 beds to New York, and three large federal medical stations and four small stations with 1,000 beds to Washington state.
Trump said that large amounts of respirators, N95 masks, gowns, face shields and other items are on the way to those three states. They are expected to be delivered in the next few days.
Two hospital ships, one on the West Coast and one on the East Coast, will also be activated, according to officials. The USNS Mercy will go to Los Angeles because of an expected shortage of hospital beds, while the USNS Comfort will be sent to New York.
Romney, Lee join self-quarantining senators after Rand Paul says he tested positive
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet Sunday.
Paul is the third member of Congress and the first senator to test positive for the virus. Last week, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Ben McAdams (D-Utah) said that they had tested positive.
At Sunday’s coronavirus task force briefing, President Trump called Paul “a great friend” and sent his regards to the senator and Diaz-Balart. Trump made no mention of McAdams, a Democrat. The coronavirus, Trump said, is “getting quite close to home, and it’s a terrible thing that’s going on.”
Jose Diaz-Balart, a news anchor, clarified in a tweet that he did not have the virus after Trump referred to him rather than his brother Mario.
Paul is “feeling fine and is in quarantine,” the senator’s office said. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”
Paul’s office added that the senator “expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends” and that “virtually no staff” member has had contact with him since his Washington office began operating remotely 10 days ago.
The news of Paul’s coronavirus diagnosis sparked concern on Capitol Hill, where the Republican has been present in recent days as lawmakers have been working on a financial relief package in response to the pandemic.
Sen. Mike Lee and Sen. Mitt Romney, both Utah Republicans, announced Sunday that they would self-quarantine because of their recent contact with Paul.
“That means no traveling or voting,” Lee said in a statement. “But I will continue to make sure Utah’s voice is heard as we shape the federal response to the Coronavirus through phone, text, email and whatever other means are available.”
Romney said in a statement Sunday evening that he sat next to Paul for “extended periods in recent days” and, thus, would “immediately” self-quarantine and not vote on the Senate floor.
Senator Romney’s office issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/tBSx03ZlTr— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) March 22, 2020
Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) had already said they were self-quarantining and will finish this week.
White House announces effort by tech giants and top labs to use supercomputers to fight coronavirus
President Trump on Sunday announced a new effort to harness powerful supercomputers to combat the coronavirus, hoping that state-of-the-art technology might help researchers better map and treat it.
The new effort is led by IBM with the backing of computer scientists from leading universities, tech giants including Amazon and Google, and the country’s national research labs. By pooling critical computing power that can perform complex calculations many magnitudes quicker than average consumer-facing devices, epidemiologists and other health experts can “discover new treatments and vaccines,” Trump said at a news conference.
In total, the computing resources soon to be at the disposal of researchers with approved areas of study are equivalent to 1.65 million high-end laptops, according to IBM.
“These high-performance computing systems allow researchers to run very large numbers of calculations in epidemiology, bioinformatics and molecular modeling,” said Dario Gil, the director of IBM Research. “These experiments would take years to complete if worked by hand, or months if handled on slower, traditional computing platforms.”
Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Microsoft and Google confirmed their participation.
The tech industry has already played a critical role in the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Facebook, Google and Twitter, for example, have doubled down on their efforts to halt the spread of misinformation about the virus. And many in Silicon Valley have sought to help students learn over the Web, enable aid workers do their jobs online and lessen the burden on overwhelmed doctors, who have turned to telehealth tools to care for patients.
“America is coming together to fight COVID-19, and that means unleashing the full capacity of our world-class supercomputers to rapidly advance scientific research for treatments and a vaccine,” Michael Kratsios, the White House’s chief technology officer, said in a statement Sunday.
Stay home or else, Canadian officials warn
Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu had a warning Sunday for people taking a lax attitude toward social distancing: Stay home or else.
Hajdu repeated a directive for all Canadians to practice social distancing, especially travelers returning home. She hinted that the government may use stronger enforcement measures, such as exercising powers under the Quarantine Act, which aims to “protect public health by taking comprehensive measures to prevent the introduction and spread of communicable diseases.”
“It is critically important, especially for those returning home now, to ensure that they follow this public health advice that we’re giving them. The advice will be not just advice — if we need to take stronger measures, we will,” Hajdu said Sunday, according to the Global News. “We have measures that could include monetary penalties up to and including criminal penalties.”
In Canada, there have been almost 1,400 reported cases and 19 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. According to Canadian media, provinces such as Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan have announced that people who are not complying with social distancing rules can expect fines or even arrest.
Hajdu noted specific instances of Canadians ignoring the new rules while gathering in large groups and social settings.
“People need to take this seriously,” Hajdu said, according to Business Vancouver. “We would like to see people comply willingly."
But on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus, said the country has not reached the point where it must declare a national emergency, Canadian media reported.
Justice Department brings first fraud case stemming from coronavirus crisis
The U.S. Justice Department this weekend brought its first case of alleged fraud stemming from the coronavirus crisis, persuading a federal judge to issue a restraining order to block a website that claimed to be distributing vaccines.
In court documents, the department alleged that the operator of the coronavirusmedicalkit.com website was facilitating a wire-fraud scheme, “intentionally making false statements” about the vaccines, which do not exist.
“The website falsely claims that the World Health Organization is giving away free vaccine kits and that individuals who visit the website can order such a kit by paying $4.95 for shipping,” the Justice Department wrote. “The World Health Organization is not offering free ‘vaccine kits’ for COVID-19. Indeed, there exists no known vaccine that is effective against COVID-19.”
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman granted the department’s request for a temporary restraining order against the site and the entity that registered it on Sunday — though as of 5 p.m., it remained live.
The Justice Department did not identify the person behind it. The civil case was filed as a “John Doe” complaint. The department wrote that the company NameCheap Inc. registered the site on behalf of an unknown person March 3, and officials sent a letter to it Thursday informing it of the alleged fraud.
Efforts to contact NameCheap’s CEO were not successful Sunday.
Manufacturers promise millions of masks amid crisis
As 3M, a large manufacturer of N95 masks for medical workers, works to rush out shipments across the country, a company better known for technology will also start production of the disposable face masks.
On Sunday, Honeywell — whose products range from aerospace systems to boilers — announced that it will expand operations to create millions of N95 masks at its factory in Smithfield, R.I. The new production line will create 500 jobs, the company said.
A large manufacturer of N95 masks for medical workers said it is shipping half a million to New York and Seattle, with arrivals starting Monday.
3M also said that it is ready to accelerate extra shipments nationwide and that it will almost double production of the masks over the next year, to an annual 2 billion worldwide. That increase is bigger than the 30 percent boost the company announced Friday.
A 3M factory in South Dakota is producing 35 million N95 masks a month, 90 percent of which the company is selling for health-care workers after a change in law last week eliminated the threat of lawsuits from such sales.
The other 10 percent will go to industrial workers who are “also critical in this pandemic,” in sectors including energy, food and pharmaceuticals, 3M Chairman and chief executive Mike Roman said in a statement Sunday.
The change signed into law Wednesday protects manufacturers from liability when selling N95 masks to the health-care sector that were designed for industrial use. Both types filter at least 95 percent of airborne particles but can vary in design and fit, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the South Dakota factory sold the bulk of its masks to industrial customers, with only about 14 percent going to health-care workers, Vice President Pence said last week.
Japanese prime minister considers delay of Tokyo Games after Olympic officials say they’re weighing the option
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is now considering postponing the Tokyo Olympics, according to Reuters.
In an address to parliament on Monday, Abe reversed course by publicly acknowledging what could be an unprecedented postponement because of concerns about the coronavirus, Reuters reported. Previously, Japanese leaders insisted that delaying or canceling the Games was unthinkable and that preparations were continuing.
Abe’s announcement followed news that Olympic officials are also weighing the option to postpone the Games amid growing pressure. After saying for weeks that the world’s largest sporting event would begin as scheduled in late July, the head of the International Olympic Committee took what could be the first step toward a postponement.
In a letter to Olympic athletes, IOC President Thomas Bach wrote that canceling the Summer Games altogether is not an option and promised that a final decision on postponement would be made within four weeks.
“Together with all the stakeholders, we have started detailed discussions today to complete our assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including a scenario of postponement,” Bach wrote.
The IOC has come under heavy criticism from athletes and sports federations. USA Swimming and USA Track & Field are among those that have publicly called for a one-year postponement of the Games, and athletes from around the world have voiced concerns about competing in Tokyo this summer. Many have struggled to train and prepare for the Olympics while abiding by safety warnings from public health officials and government-backed restrictions. The Games attract roughly 11,000 athletes, with about 4,000 competing in the Paralympics that follow.
Many Americans’ biggest worry right now is April 1 rent and mortgage payments
Since Nicole Kane lost her job as a Hoss’s Steak and Seahouse waitress Monday because of the spread of the coronavirus, all she can think about is April 1 — when her mortgage and car payments are due.
Kane’s husband works at Panera, which is still open for takeout in their small town of Lebanon, Pa., but business has been slow, making the couple fearful for his job as well. The family has three children and two car loans. “Suspending mortgage and car payments for three months would be the biggest impact for my life,” Kane said.
More than a dozen laid-off workers and small-business owners said their biggest economic concern from the coronavirus is paying the rent or mortgage in April. The median monthly rent in the nation is just over $1,600, according to Zillow, an online real estate database company. The median mortgage payment is $1,400.
Congress is rushing to finalize a massive aid package to help laid-off workers and small-business owners. The latest version includes a one-time $1,200 check for most adults and $500 per child, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the earliest that money could arrive is April 6. Most rent payments are due April 1.
Ohio, Louisiana are latest states to implement a ‘stay-at-home’ order
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) on Sunday became the latest state leaders to announce statewide stay-at-home orders, which take effect Monday night. Ohio’s order lasts until April 6, while Louisiana’s extends until April 12.
Both orders mirror ones that are in effect in states like Illinois, where all nonessential workers are ordered to stay home and nonessential businesses are ordered closed. Residents may leave their homes for activities such as grocery shopping, seeing the doctor, exercising and walking the dog, though public spaces, like park playgrounds and libraries, will shutter.
In Ohio, DeWine said Health Director Amy Acton signed the order, which formalizes many of the things he has already asked residents to do.
“We’re now at a new stage,” DeWine said as he announced the order Sunday. “There really is nothing in that order that we have not already been talking about.”
Ohio, which has confirmed 351 cases and three deaths as of Sunday, has drawn praise for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with many of the early interventions DeWine ordered cited as a national model for managing the crisis.
In Louisiana, meanwhile, cases have topped 800 and spread through more than half of the state’s parishes, Edwards said in a statement announcing the order.
“In Louisiana we have taken aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve; however, this is not enough,” he said. “This order is not something I take lightly, but it is necessary to protect the health, safety and well-being of our people, our communities and our way of life.”
Louisiana’s order affects the state’s April 4 elections, which have been postponed until June 20.
Firearms and ammunition are high-demand pandemic purchases
Guns are as hot a commodity as disinfecting wipes and toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic.
Firearm dealers across the country reported skyrocketing sales in the past week as some Americans prepare for a coronavirus-induced doomsday, according to Washington Post reporters Paul M. Duggan and Rachel Weiner. Gun retailers have weeks-long order backlogs because of the demand for “just in case” firearms as the virus has been confirmed in more than 31,000 Americans, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.
Firearm and ammunition sales have been growing since President Trump declared a national emergency because of the virus, and sales are expected to climb more by the end of March. Nearly 3 million potential firearm carriers have made inquiries to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System — the third-highest total since the system launched in 1998.
U.S. ambassador to Burkina Faso says he tested positive for covid-19
Andrew Young, U.S. ambassador to the West African nation of Burkina Faso, tweeted Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Solidarity,” he wrote in French. “I received a positive test for COVID-19. The U.S. Embassy has taken steps to quarantine affected community members.”
Young, a career diplomat from Bakersfield, Calif., is the first American ambassador confirmed to have the virus. He has worked in Ouagadougou, the capital, since 2016.
The coronavirus has surfaced in 40 African countries. Officials across the continent have confirmed more than 1,000 cases. Schools are closing, large events have been canceled, and religious festivals are on hold.
Senegal, Ghana, Mali and Niger, among others, moved to temporarily shutter their airports, while Nigeria — Africa’s biggest economy — suspended international flights.
Burkina Faso has recorded 75 cases, the highest number in West Africa, and was the region’s first to report a coronavirus death: Rose-Marie Compaore, a prominent politician.
Four government ministers in the country have tested positive, according to their social media announcements.
“The rumour has become reality,” Foreign Affairs Minister Alpha Barry tweeted Friday. “I have just been notified that I have COVID-19.”
With pregnant patients testing positive for coronavirus, hospital bans visitors
New York-Presbyterian hospitals are enforcing stringent rules for women giving birth and obstetrics staff members because of potential exposure to the novel coronavirus, including a ban on visitors, hospital leaders confirmed Sunday.
There are multiple pregnant and postpartum patients with covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to Dena Goffman, chief of obstetrics at Columbia University and the quality and patient safety leader for obstetrics across the New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell enterprise.
“These women were not identified by our usual screening, infection prevention and control or testing processes,” she said. “Therefore, our practices for protection for covid-19 were not implemented. In this case, many staff members were exposed.”
Goffman noted that in the past 36 hours, obstetric staff members observed patients with no symptoms to minimal indicators of infections. More than one patient presented no signs of infection but later developed symptoms, either during labor or the postpartum period, she said.
New York-Presbyterian hospitals will test all patients admitted for labor and delivery for the coronavirus, mandate masks for all labor and delivery staff members and patients, and prohibit all visitors.
Choosing to test all patients will be challenging as swab kits for the virus remain limited. But the choice is also critical because obstetric patients show signs that mimic covid-19, such as shortness of breath, according to Goffman. Test results will also inform the use of personal protective equipment, she said.
Women are looking at solo deliveries and hospital stays under the new rules.
“For the time being, we really do need to exclude all visitors, including partners for women admitted in labor. This is intended to protect all of us,” Goffman said.
Medical experts fear that covid-19 is so widespread in the community that partners and family members could be infected, risking exposure to everyone needing care, she said. New York has more than 15,000 confirmed cases, the highest in the nation.
Opera singer Plácido Domingo tests positive
Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo, 79, announced Sunday on Facebook that he has tested positive for covid-19.
He called the public announcement his “moral duty” and said he and his family are “in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.” He said his symptoms included a fever and cough but otherwise he is “in good health.”
“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!” he wrote. “Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon.”
The famed tenor worked at the Washington National Opera for several years and helped found the Los Angeles Opera in the mid-1980s, serving as its general director from 2003 until this past October.
He left the opera house after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. In a statement following an American Guild of Musical Artists investigation, he said: “I accept full responsibility for my actions.”
The revelation of his diagnosis comes just days after Domingo announced his resignation from the guild after the organization and the L.A. Opera found the accusations to be credible. He also pledged $500,000 “to sexual harassment eradication programs and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis,” according to the Associated Press.
U.K. leaders say stricter measures could lie ahead as they prepare to tell 1.5 million people with serious health problems to self-quarantine for 12 weeks
LONDON — British leaders warned stricter measures could lie ahead at a Sunday news conference as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the health service will send letters, texts and emails to 1.5 million people of all ages who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, telling them not to leave their homes for the next 12 weeks.
“I don’t underestimate what we’re asking for people. It will be tough," said Robert Jenrick, secretary for housing, communities and local government.
Those at high risk for coronavirus complications include people with severe respiratory conditions and specific cancers and others who are immunocompromised.
Families and health-care workers will continue to be allowed to enter their homes. But for those who are isolated, the government will be setting up a network of “hubs” to deliver medicine and free food to their front doors. Grocers and pharmacists, alongside emergency services and armed forces personnel, will support this effort, officials said.
The prime minister was peppered with questions about how crowded the country’s open spaces were on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
Johnson stressed that going outdoors was a necessary relief for a stressed-out population and that he would hate to curtail the freedom to walk in a park or stroll in the countryside. He implored people to keep two meters apart — about six feet — saying, “It’s not that hard.”
He warned, “If people won’t do it, we’ll bring in tougher measures.”
Italy announces 651 new deaths, bringing toll from outbreak to 5,476
The Italian government announced Sunday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak had increased by 651 to 5,476, a 13.5 percent rise. The new daily figures were a drop from Saturday’s increase, when officials announced 793 had died.
The total number of cases in Italy increased 10.4 percent to 59,138. The northern Lombardy region remained the worst hit with 3,456 deaths and 27,206 cases, according to data released by Italy’s Civil Protection Agency.
The number of new cases — the lowest increase as a percentage since the outbreak began — and the drop in new deaths from Saturday led to cautious optimism from Italian officials that the rate of new infections was slowing.
“I hope and we all hope that these figures can be borne out in the coming days. But do not let your guard down,” Italian Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters, according to Agence France-Presse.
Italy has the second-highest number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus after China, the outbreak’s epicenter. Last week, it overtook China with the highest death toll.
Angela Merkel under quarantine as Germany announces new restrictions on public gatherings
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been placed under quarantine after a doctor who administered a vaccine to her on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Steffen Seibert, Merkel’s spokesman, told reporters on Sunday that Merkel had received a vaccine earlier in the day against pneumococcal infection from the doctor. The chancellor would work from home and undergo regular testing, Seibert said.
Merkel was informed of the doctor’s infection shortly after she made a televised statement on Sunday in which she told the German public that meetings in public spaces should be limited to two people.
The new rules, which Merkel advised were not recommendations and needed to be followed, would apply only to those outside of the household, meaning that members of a household living together could socialize with one another in public.
All restaurants would be closed with exceptions for takeout and delivery, Merkel said, as would hairdressers and other services that require close contact. Whenever possible, a distance of five feet should be maintained between people, the German leader said.
“We must do everything we can to prevent an uncontrolled increase in the number of cases and to keep our health-care system functioning,” Merkel’s statement said. “The number of contacts is crucial for this.”
The statement was released after Merkel took part in a phone conference with German state premiers on Sunday. The DPA news agency reports 12 of Germany’s 16 states had agreed to wide-ranging contact bans ahead of Sunday’s discussions.
The rules will be in place for at least two weeks, Merkel said. Germany has had almost 24,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the fifth most of any nation, as well as 92 deaths.
New York death toll surpasses all other regions, including hard-hit Washington state
New York state’s coronavirus death toll has reached 114, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced Sunday, surpassing Washington state and accounting for a third of all U.S. deaths. The state, which has ramped up testing in recent days, reported 15,000 cases to the 1,700 in Washington state.
The numbers came as Cuomo announced measures to try to slow the virus’s spread and prevent hospitals from being pushed past their capacity. Among them is a state Department of Health emergency order to expand hospital capacity by a minimum of 50 percent but with a goal of 100 percent (from 53,000 to 110,000 beds statewide). The governor acknowledged increasing the number of intensive care unit beds would be limited by the number of available ventilators.
Cuomo also announced plans to repurpose existing health facilities, such as nursing homes, to build out capacity and, effective Wednesday, ordered all elective surgeries in the state be postponed until further notice.
The governor called on the federal government to order the Army Corps of Engineers to set up temporary hospitals at four sites in the state. “From my point of view, construction can begin tomorrow,” Cuomo said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency also is setting up 250-unit hospitals that come pre-staffed after President Trump’s Friday signing of an emergency declaration to assist New York.
While Cuomo has drawn praise for his handling of the crisis and has been mostly content having the autonomy to manage the situation with minimal red tape from the federal government, he has not shied away from calling on it to act.
States desperately need federal intervention in medical supply acquisition, he said. He called on the federal government to nationalize the medical supply chain for scarce personal protective gear such as masks, gowns and gloves.
“When states are doing it, we’re competing against other states; in some cases, we’re savaging other states,” Cuomo said, noting that price gouging and simple scarcity economics have forced the state to, in some cases, pay “$7 for masks that used to cost 85 cents.”
Twenty-three killed in Colombian prison riots as coronavirus fears mount
Nearly two dozen people died in riots that swept the Colombian prison system Saturday night, as inmates protested what they called inadequate safety measures to protect them from the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The riots plunged the prisons into hellish scenes. Video on social media showed inmates lighting fires. Screams echoed across the courtyards. At least 23 people were killed and more than 80 injured across 10 prisons.
“This is what’s happening! This is what’s happening!” one man screamed in a video as he pointed at fires burning behind him.
The chaos again illustrated how coronavirus anxiety and problems endemic to Latin America’s prison systems — overcrowding, lack of sanitation, mismanagement — have become an explosive combination. Now as concern mounts that the prisons’ problems will accelerate the spread of the virus, violence is breaking out.
Last week, as many as 1,000 prisoners escaped in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo. Five prisoners in Venezuela were fatally shot Wednesday while trying to escape. Riots upended prisons in Peru and Chile.
In Colombia, officials are voicing increasing concern about the deterioration of conditions in the prison system.
“After these grave matters occurred in the last hours in the country’s penitentiaries, an immediate prison emergency declaration is urgent to guarantee the health conditions, ensure rights and preserve the public order,” said Colombian Attorney General Fernando Carrillo.
Spain will extend nationwide lockdown by 15 days
MADRID — One week after Spain adopted nationwide lockdown measures and as the number of coronavirus infections climbed to 28,572, with 1,720 deaths, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his government will extend the lockdown by 15 days.
The prime minister told regional presidents in a video conference call Sunday morning that he would ask the Spanish congress to approve the “drastic” confinement measures later this week, as dictated by the constitution. If approved, the extension would last until April 11.
“The worst is yet to come. We haven’t reached the worst wave that will test the outer limits of our resources,” Sánchez said in a televised address to the nation Sunday. “We have to gain time to get ahead of this risk.”
The prime minister announced measures allowing the military to move patients, as well as further restrictions on travel from other countries, and the creation of a reserve stock of health supplies for future needs. Sánchez thanked his fellow Spaniards for respecting the restrictions and called for “social responsibility and civic discipline."
More than 400 people have died in Spain in the past 24 hours, with the majority in the capital. The measure comes as Spain scrambles to fight the exponential growth of infections, with the first patients filling some of the 1,300 beds installed in Madrid’s trade fair convention hall, which is set to hold up to 5,000 beds.
Spain’s health officials said they have hired 52,000 additional health workers, bought 700 ventilators and 1.3 million masks, and are preparing four robots to administer covid-19 testing. The prime minister thanked private initiatives, including the use of 3-D printers, to create health supplies nationally given what he called “an aggressive and very competitive international market” for the urgently needed material.
Emirates suspends most passenger flights as UAE tightens restrictions
DUBAI — The flagship carrier of the United Arab Emirates announced Sunday that it would suspend all passenger flights by Wednesday in response to the novel coronavirus, but it issued a new statement hours later that suggested it would keep some routes open.
“As a global network airline, we find ourselves in a situation where we cannot viably operate passenger services until countries reopen their borders, and travel confidence returns,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of the Emirates Group.
Emirates will retain cargo flights but implement a three-month basic salary cut to avoid layoffs. The salary cuts would range from 25 percent to 50 percent, with some top executives taking a 100 percent cut for the period.
In its second statement, the group clarified that it would keep some routes open, and the original statement was deleted from the Emirates website and social media accounts. The reason for the change was not clear.
The routes to remain open included Britain, the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland, Bangkok, Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan, Australia, South Africa and Canada, the carrier said.
The move came as the UAE further tightened restrictions on daily life to combat the coronavirus, announcing the closure of all public and private beaches on Sunday.
The UAE has lagged behind its neighbors in closing down daily life. Many countries in the Persian Gulf region have imposed near-total lockdowns, while in the UAE, beaches, parks, malls and restaurants have remained open.
During the weekend, beaches in Dubai were filled with people, many apparently tourists. Now all beaches and parks, as well as “swimming pools, movie theaters and sports halls and lounges,” will be closed for two weeks.
Restaurants will remain open as long as they are never at more than 20 percent capacity.
The UAE has also closed its borders to all but citizens, who must be isolated for 14 days after arrival. Even expatriates — who make up almost 90 percent of the population — are not allowed back in the country if outside. Local media are full of stories of students studying abroad unable to return to their families.
The UAE announced its first two deaths from the coronavirus during the weekend and 13 new cases, bringing its total to 153.
Lebanon deploys the army to enforce a lockdown after a big jump in coronavirus cases
BEIRUT — Lebanon called in the army on Sunday to keep people indoors after a week-long lockdown failed to halt a big rise in the number of coronavirus infections.
Troops in military vehicles patrolled major streets in the capital, Beirut, and elsewhere in the country using loudspeakers to tell people to keep off the streets.
Violators will face fines or imprisonment for up to six months, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry.
The measures came as the Health Ministry announced a 40 percent increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the previous 48 hours, to 248. Addressing the nation on Saturday night, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said it is no longer possible to contain the spread of the virus and that Lebanon is facing “great danger.”
‘April is going to be worse than March,’ de Blasio says
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that there are 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City, accounting for about a third of those reported in the United States. There have been 60 deaths from the virus in the city, de Blasio said.
He said he expects the crisis to worsen in the coming weeks and months.
“April is going to be worse than March, and I fear May will be worse than April,” de Blasio said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.” “So, bluntly, it’s going to get worse, a lot worse, before it gets better.”
He added that New York City is about 10 days from experiencing widespread shortages of essential medical supplies such as ventilators.
De Blasio echoed several of the governors who said Sunday that their cities and states are not receiving the federal help they need. He suggested that the Trump administration should immediately deploy the military to address the crisis.
“Right now I have asked repeatedly for the military to be mobilized, for the Defense Production Act to be used to the fullest to get us things like ventilators, so people can live who would have died otherwise,” de Blasio said. “I can’t be blunt enough. If the president does not act, people will die who could have lived otherwise.”
Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner who left the agency last year, also warned that New York City is going to be among the hardest-hit parts of the country.
“I think the scenes out of New York are going to be shocking,” Gottlieb said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”
Tidal Basin closed off to cherry blossom watchers in effort to limit crowds
D.C. officials are trying to thin crowds around the Tidal Basin, where cherry blossom trees nearing their peak bloom continue to draw many spectators in defiance of calls by officials to practice social distancing. Police will close major roads to traffic in the westernmost part of the Mall between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. and are urging pedestrians to keep their distance, too.
“To help flatten the curve we strongly discourage any Tidal Basin visits because social distancing has not been possible in recent days due to visitor volume,” D.C. Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Kevin Donahue said in a statement Sunday. Shortly after, chef José Andrés pleaded with his fellow D.C. residents to stay home.
“We are putting our city in danger. Doctors, nurses will suffer because our actions. Follow instructions. Stay 6 feet away from each other. Anywhere, every time! To love each other is to stay away from each other!” he said on Twitter.
From Australia’s Bondi beaches to South Padre spring-breakers in Texas, keeping crowds from popular attractions has proved difficult in the United States and abroad. Domestically, roughly one in five Americans is living under some kind of stay-at-home or shutdown order as authorities attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Australia’s prime minister orders closure of pubs, gyms and places of worship
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced strict measures on Sunday as coronavirus cases in his country increased to 1,354.
Pubs, athletic facilities, entertainment venues and places of worship will be prohibited from opening their doors starting Monday. Restaurants and cafes will be restricted to delivery and takeout services.
Morrison called social distancing the “biggest weapon” in fighting the spread of the virus and said he was disheartened at the many social activities he observed over the weekend by Australians.
“On the weekend, what we saw was a disregard of those social distancing practices as people turned up to the beach in large numbers, crammed venues in our major cities,” he said in a statement. “This sent a very clear message to premiers, chief minister and myself that the social distancing practices are not being observed as well as they should be.”
Outdoor activities involving more than 500 people will no longer be allowed, nor will indoor activities involving more than 100 people. At nonessential gatherings with fewer than 100 people, a distance of about six feet must be maintained between each person. Access to elder-care facilities will be restricted.
The rules will be reviewed on a monthly basis. More severe measures could follow if the current restrictions aren’t obeyed.
“We will be living with this virus for at least six months, so social distancing measures to slow this virus down must be sustainable for at least that long to protect Australian lives, allow Australia to keep functioning and keep Australians in jobs,” Morrison said.
Schools, however, will remain open until the end of the academic year. Parents who choose to keep their children home are expected to ensure they practice social distancing and not place vulnerable populations in danger.
Afghanistan, Romania and Kosovo report first coronavirus deaths; Syria announces first case
Syria announced its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus Sunday, with the war-torn country’s health minister, Nizar Yazigi, stating that the patient had entered Syria from abroad, according to the state-run SANA news agency.
The country, which has suffered nine years of civil war, has been seen by health experts as particularly vulnerable to an outbreak, because of the large numbers of displaced people and already overburdened medical network.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s health director confirmed the country’s first coronavirus-related death Sunday, the TOLO news service reported.
The man died three days ago in the Balkh region of the country, according to the news outlet. His coronavirus test results came back with a positive result on Sunday.
Romania also confirmed its first coronavirus death Sunday, according to Reuters, which cited government sources.
The case involved a 67-year-old man who was already afflicted with terminal cancer. His diagnosis of covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, was confirmed Wednesday — two days after Romania declared a state of emergency over the outbreak.
The man had reportedly recently returned from France, where more than 14,000 cases have been confirmed and where President Emmanuel Macron imposed a nationwide lockdown last week. Romania has confirmed 367 coronavirus cases.
In Kosovo, an 82-year-old man with heart trouble also died on Sunday, according to a statement from health authorities that was cited by Reuters.
Trump claimed he ordered companies to produce medical supplies. His FEMA director says that’s not true.
President Trump last week claimed he is using the Defense Production Act to push companies to produce crucial medical equipment for hospitals in desperate need during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I invoked the Defense Production Act, and last night, we put it into gear,” Trump said at Friday’s coronavirus task force briefing.
But two days later, his FEMA chief said that’s not the case.
“No. We haven’t yet,” FEMA Administrator Peter T. Gaynor said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Gaynor said Trump hasn’t “had to use it because companies around the country [are offering] donations; they are saying, ‘What can we do to help you?’”
He described the Defense Production Act as “leverage.”
“If it comes to a point we have to pull the lever, we will. But, right now, it’s really a great sign about the greatness of this country,” Gaynor said.
Not long after Gaynor’s appearance on CNN, Trump on Sunday sent a tweet that added further confusion to the situation.
“Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are?” Trump tweeted.
Trump signed an executive order Wednesday, and a White House official said Sunday the president has “invoked” the act.
“The President has invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure that the necessary authorities will be available to prioritize production of items under government contracts and to allocate scarce items where they are needed most,” said the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter and therefore spoke on the condition of anonymity. “He is currently using it to drive the private sector’s response to this crisis. And the private sector’s response, to date, to his direction, has been overwhelming, fulfilling government-identified needs faster than anyone thought possible.”
FEMA chief declines to give detailed timeline on when more masks will be delivered
FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said Sunday that the federal government is shipping protective masks to health-care institutions amid the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, but he declined to give details on the timing.
“They have been shipping. We’re trying to focus those shipments on the most critical hot spots in the country. … They’re shipping today, they shipped yesterday, they’ll ship tomorrow,” Gaynor said on ABC News’s “This Week.”
Asked whether health-care systems will be overwhelmed before the masks arrive, he declined to answer directly, saying only that the government is “prepared to go to zero in the stockpile to meet demand.”
Three governors on Sunday pleaded for the federal government to step up the pace in delivering personal protective equipment.
“They have given us a fraction of our ask. … There’s no question about it: We need a lot more PPE, and we need a big slug of that out of the strategic stockpile,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said on “This Week.”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) also criticized the federal response, saying “lives will be lost” because of the lack of urgency from the White House in the initial stages of the pandemic.
“We need the federal government to get us those test kits. We need PPEs. … It would be nice to have a national strategy,” Whitmer said on ABC.
And Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that his state has received only about a quarter of the personal protective equipment it has ordered from the federal government.
To make up the difference, Illinois is seeking out other national and international sources of PPE, he said. This means it is competing with other states and countries for limited stock that is available in the private sector. Pritzker added that he thinks states are overpaying on the private market.
“We’re competing against each other, we’re competing against other countries, and indeed, we’re overpaying, I believe, for PPE because of that competition,” Pritzker said.
Lockdown in India’s capital after 14-hour nationwide curfew
NEW DELHI — India’s capital is shutting down all but essential services, sealing borders, suspending public transportation and ordering residents to stay at home except when necessary starting Monday in a bid to check rising coronavirus infections. The restrictions will affect nearly 30 million people.
India is grappling with a growing number of coronavirus cases. The total stands at 341 cases at this point, a fourfold jump from a week ago.
The government is taking increasingly stringent measures to combat new infections. All passenger trains and interstate buses will be shut down until March 31, authorities said Sunday. India’s rail network, one of the largest in the world, carries more than 22 million people a day.
Several Indian states, including Punjab, Rajasthan and parts of Karnataka, have announced they are shutting down nonessential services through the end of the month. Mumbai, India’s financial capital, has prohibited public gatherings of more than four people.
The announcements came as the entire country observed a voluntary 14-hour curfew seen as a prelude to a broader lockdown. Empty roads and an eerie stillness marked Mumbai and Delhi, two of the most populous cities on the planet. Then, at 5 p.m., noise erupted across the country as Indians clapped, rang bells, banged on pots and played music in a show of support for medical personnel and other essential workers.
Mnuchin says Trump administration, Congress nearing agreement on financial rescue package
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that lawmakers and the Trump administration are close to finalizing a massive financial rescue package that would provide loans and payments to keep small businesses and workers afloat during a widespread economic shutdown in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
It remained unclear how quickly money would roll out, but Mnuchin said the rescue plan is envisioned to help sustain companies and workers over the next 10 to 12 weeks. If at the end of that time the virus was still raging and the economy was still suffering, “we’ll go back to Congress again,” he said.
Mnuchin said the package, which he hopes Congress will pass Monday, will provide money for “small-business retention” loans so that businesses have cash to pay and retain workers. Many small businesses have had to limit operations or close entirely to help slow the spread of the virus. If businesses keep their workers, the loans will be forgiven, Mnuchin said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”
The package would also provide money to Americans, a kind of “bridge” payment, Mnuchin said, meant to help individuals and families directly. The payment to an average family of four would be approximately $3,000, Mnuchin said.
Enhanced unemployment assistance for laid-off workers is also part of the rescue package, which includes a massive injection of up to $4 trillion to the Federal Reserve, so it can help prop up the economy over 90 to 120 days.
Mnuchin said the plan to rescue the economy depends on mitigating the effects of the coronavirus, adding that he expected the economy to rebound when the virus is brought under control.
Croatia, hit by earthquake and coronavirus, tries to keep social distancing as people are forced onto the streets
Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, was hit by a large earthquake on Sunday morning, pushing people out into the streets only days after the country began a lockdown because of the novel coronavirus.
In a message on Twitter, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the earthquake had been “severe” and the focus would be on hospitals and those who need accommodation.
Obišli smo Zagreb nakon snažnog potresa da vidimo nastalu štetu, a od ranog jutra se radi na sanaciji. Sve službe su na nogama, fokus je na bolnicama i građanima koji trebaju smještaj. Apel svima da se pridržavaju razmaka radi suzbijanja širenja #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/3B2Mr5Ltd2— Andrej Plenković (@AndrejPlenkovic) March 22, 2020
Despite the damage, Plenkovic urged citizens to continue to practice social distancing to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
EMSC, the European seismological agency, said the earthquake measured 5.3 in magnitude and hit just north of Zagreb at 6:24 a.m. local time Sunday.
Last week, Croatia implemented a partial lockdown, with residents advised to stay inside and socially distance from others, and only limited facilities and businesses allowed to open.
But Sunday’s early morning quake forced many out on the streets in cold temperatures. Photos shared from the city show people gathered outside damaged buildings; in one series of images and videos, mothers in nightgowns and newborn babies were shown outside a damaged maternity hospital.
In front of Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology our patients after the third earthquake #Zagreb #Croatia pic.twitter.com/Z4kuwzYJe8— Marina Ivanisevic (@MarinaIvanisev3) March 22, 2020
Officials have told residents to remain outside their homes amid the possibility of aftershocks, but also urged them to keep their distance from others.
“There are rules for when there is an earthquake, but when there is an earthquake at the same time when there is a global pandemic, then it’s a much more complex situation,” Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic told reporters, according to the Associated Press.
The quake seriously injured a 15-year-old girl, health officials said, and many others suffered more minor injuries.
Croatia reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Thursday. It has announced 206 confirmed cases.
North Korea says Trump offered to help in the fight against coronavirus
SEOUL — President Trump sent a letter to Kim Jong Un offering help in North Korea’s battle against the coronavirus, the North Korean leader’s sister said Sunday, while warning that it wasn’t enough to improve bilateral relations.
The United States and North Korea are at loggerheads over the reclusive state’s nuclear weapons program. Trump has attempted to cultivate a good personal relationship with the North Korean leader in a bid to restart negotiations.
“We view such a personal letter of President Trump as a good example showing the special and firm personal relations with Chairman Kim Jong Un,” said Kim Yo Jong, who is also a senior ruling-party official. Her statement was carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency.
Kim Yo Jong said Trump explained in the letter “his plan to propel the relations between the two countries.”
The U.S. president also explained “his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work,” the report said, quoting Trump as saying he was “impressed by the efforts made by the chairman to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic.”
Since the coronavirus outbreak in neighboring China in January, North Korea has not reported a single case of the virus. North Korea has adopted stringent quarantine measures against the virus, according to state media, calling it a matter of “national survival.”
The North Korean leader’s sister, however, warned against drawing “hasty conclusions” about where ties between Trump and Kim Jong Un stand at the moment.
Netflix is reducing streaming resolution across Europe to reduce Internet load during the pandemic
PARIS — Netflix announced it is reducing traffic by 25 percent across Europe for the next 30 days, to avoid a spike in usage during coronavirus-initiated lockdown periods.
The video streaming giant said Saturday that it will remove the highest bandwidth streams for each resolution category, which means that viewers may experience what the company called “a very slight decrease in quality.”
Netflix had already announced it would attempt to reduce user traffic in Italy and Spain, two countries on total lockdown with particularly high numbers of covid-19 infections, but it said Saturday it would expand the reduced bandwidth across Europe for the next month.
“We are living through a global crisis, and we all have a responsibility to help where we can,” Ken Florance, vice president of content delivery, said in a statement.
“Last week, the European Union asked companies like Netflix, Amazon and YouTube to ensure that we are using telecommunications networks as efficiently as possible given the unprecedented demand they are facing.”
These traffic-reducing measures were intended to ensure that the Internet still functions properly during a public health crisis that has shaken governments around the world, especially in Europe, the new center of the pandemic.
“If you are particularly tuned into video quality you may notice a very slight decrease in quality within each resolution,” Florance said. “But you will still get the video quality you paid for.”
Top WHO official warns that lockdowns alone are not sufficient
PARIS — The Spanish government is expected to announce on Sunday an extension of its two-week state of emergency by another 15 days in hopes of staving off another spike in coronavirus infections.
On Sunday, authorities announced test results had confirmed nearly 4,000 additional cases of the novel coronavirus inside the country and another 394 deaths, bringing the latest death toll to 1,720.
As of Sunday, much of Western Europe was already on lockdown.
Italy, with the highest number of confirmed infections in Europe and the highest number of covid-19 related deaths recorded anywhere in the world, was the first to impose a nationwide lockdown in early March. Other nations, including Spain and France, have since done the same — and French authorities have also suggested they could extend the lockdown as well.
But lockdowns have not drawn unanimous support, even from public health officials, who say that lockdowns alone are not sufficient.
“What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them,” Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization’s chief emergency expert, said in a Sunday interview on BBC’s “The Andrew Marr Show.”
“The danger right now with the lockdowns … if we don’t put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up.”
Iranian leader rejects American offer of help as ploy to ‘spread the virus more’
Iran’s supreme leader rejected American offers of aid in the country’s fight against a devastating outbreak Sunday, accusing Washington of seeking to make the crisis worse and repeating an unfounded conspiracy theory that the coronavirus is a biological weapon made by the United States.
“Possibly your [offered] medicine is a way to spread the virus more,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in live televised address to mark Nowruz, the Persian New Year. “Several times Americans have offered to help Iran to contain the virus. Aside from the fact that there are suspicions about this virus being created by America … their offer is strange since they face shortages in their fight against the virus.”
According to new figures announced Sunday, 21,638 people have been infected by the virus — an increase of more than a 1,000 in the past 24 hours. Another 129 people have died, so the death toll is 1,685 as the country battles one of the most serious outbreaks in the world. Across the Mideast, Iran represents 80 percent of the virus cases.
The country’s leadership has been blamed for its slow response to the outbreak and many fear it continues to underreport the extent of infections.
Major General Hossein Salami, commander in chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, suggested earlier this month that the epidemic might be an “American biological invasion.” A professor at an IRGC-affiliated university theorized the virus was specifically designed to target Iranian DNA, according to media reports.
Ohio clinics ordered to halt abortions deemed ‘nonessential’ amid coronavirus response
Ohio’s attorney general has ordered clinics to halt many abortions under a new statewide measure to conserve health care resources amid the coronavirus pandemic, going against the urgings of many medical professionals.
Officials in Washington state and Massachusetts have clarified that similar orders pausing elective surgeries do not apply to abortions, and several national medical associations earlier this week advised against canceling or delaying the procedures — a key part of “comprehensive health care,” they said — because of the coronavirus outbreak. But Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) on Friday and Saturday ordered several facilities, about which he said the Health Department has received complaints, to stop their “nonessential” abortions.
As clinics say they will proceed undeterred, the fight over what constitutes essential care in Ohio could be the first of many as more states heed the U.S. government’s calls for hospitals to suspend unneeded operations and as doctors and nurses warn they’re running out of masks, gowns and drugs.
Pakistan locks down province, bans flights as coronavirus spreads
KABUL — With the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan soaring to 645 in the past few days, officials there have banned all international flights and have requested security forces help institute a full lockdown in Sindh Province, where a majority of cases have been reported. A third death from the virus was reported Friday.
Most of those found to be infected are Shiite pilgrims from Sindh who returned from visiting shrines in neighboring Iran, where the virus has already killed more than 1,400 people. Most reentered Pakistan via a single border crossing in Baluchistan province. A similar problem is affecting next-door Afghanistan, where tens of thousands of refugees have recently flooded back from Iran.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, facing public panic, has stopped short of declaring a nationwide lockdown but asked all citizens to self-quarantine for two weeks. Earlier this week, Khan came under strong criticism after playing down the threat in a nationwide address. He said people should not “run to hospitals” to get tested and that 90 percent of those testing positive would “recover easily.”
Singapore to ban all visitors from entering or transiting beginning Monday
BEIJING — Singapore authorities have announced they will indefinitely ban all short-term visitors from entering or transiting through the country, potentially complicating logistics in one of Asia’s most crucial transportation and business hubs.
The new rules will be enacted at 11:59 p.m. Monday night, the Ministry of Health said. Singapore residents and those who hold long-term work visas are exempt from the travel ban and may return, but they have to serve 14 days in self-quarantine at home.
The tightened restrictions came after the city-state announced its first two deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.
Singapore authorities have been praised for efficiently managing the outbreak through tough quarantine controls and contact-tracing procedures.
Singapore authorities previously allowed short-term visitors from most countries but required them to stay at home for 14 days. More than 530 short-term visitors arrived in the country on Saturday, according to the Straits Times newspaper.
More than 80 percent of Singapore’s new cases in recent days were infected travelers arriving from abroad, the Health Ministry said.
Singapore’s development minister, Lawrence Wong, told reporters Sunday that officials deliberated over the measure and its economic impact on the city, which serves as a base for Asia operations for many multinational corporations.
“These are very significant moves, especially for a small open economy like Singapore that has always been connected to the world,” Wong was quoted by Channel News Asia as saying. “This is an unprecedented crisis, so we have deliberated over this carefully.”
Colombia reports first coronavirus death
Colombia on Saturday recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus.
The patient was a 58-year-old taxi driver with underlying health conditions, including untreated diabetes, the newspaper El Tiempo reported. He had driven tourists from hard-hit Italy through the coastal city of Cartagena in mid-March and fell ill a few days later.
The man died March 16 of complications from pneumonia, but health officials didn’t confirm that he had covid-19 until nearly a week later. One of his initial tests was administered incorrectly and produced a negative result, according to Reuters.
Colombia has roughly 200 confirmed cases. President Iván Duque on Friday ordered a mandatory nationwide quarantine that will start next week and last for 19 days.
Gaza reports first two cases, raising fears of mass outbreak in densely populated enclave
JERUSALEM — Two men returning to Gaza from Pakistan tested positive for the coronavirus and were immediately placed in quarantine, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said early Sunday.
Neither man, the first confirmed infections, made contact with the general population within the crowded enclave. With eight refugee camps and almost 2 million residents packed into a 140-square-mile area, officials fear an outbreak would be devastating.
The Ministry of Health, working with humanitarian agencies, has set up an emergency field hospital and converted several schools and hotels into quarantine centers where everyone entering Gaza is required to stay in isolation for two weeks. The two men had entered from Egypt, according to Yusef Abu al-Rish, a senior official with the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.
Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza, called on Israel to lift its blockade of the enclave to allow international medical aid to flow in. World Health Organization officials working there said there is a critical lack of respirators and other supplies needed to combat a widespread epidemic.
Aid workers fear Gaza and dozens of other impoverished, densely packed and war-torn refugee camps and migrant centers around the region are uniquely vulnerable to catastrophic outbreaks.
El Salvador, Guatemala order citizens to stay home
El Salvador and Guatemala are joining other Latin American countries in restricting their citizens’ movements to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.
In a nationally broadcast speech Saturday night, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ordered residents to quarantine at home for 30 days, saying the action was necessary to stave off an outbreak in the country, which has reported three infections.
“We are going to make some quick decisions that are going to have mistakes, that are going to cause discomfort, that are going to have incredible costs for our economy,” Bukele said, according to Reuters.
During that time, one person from each family can go out to get food or medicine, according to the newspaper El Diario de Hoy. The order will not apply to certain professionals including public servants, doctors, elder care workers, bank employees and journalists.
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei ordered an eight-day nationwide curfew from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., the newspaper Prensa Libre reported. Emergency personnel, public servants, journalists and other essential workers will be exempt from the restrictions.
Guatemala has reported 17 coronavirus infections and one death.
The containment measures come after leaders in Argentina and Colombia late last week ordered nationwide lockdowns to curb outbreaks in their countries.
China begins clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine
BEIJING — The race is on to develop a covid-19 vaccine.
Volunteers in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, began posting pictures on social media this week after they received injections developed by Chinese researchers. Clinical trials funded by the National Institutes of Health also began simultaneously in Seattle.
As part of the first phase of China’s vaccine development, researchers have recruited 108 volunteers who are Wuhan residents and between the ages of 18 and 60. The trial patients have been split into three groups and given different doses of the vaccine, Chinese drug regulators told local media on Saturday. The patients will be under observation for the next six months to check for adverse reactions.
Chinese news reports and social media lit up over the weekend as some trial patients excitedly posted photos of themselves getting shots in the upper arm as tributes and well wishes poured in.
The clinical trials appear to be moving quickly after Chen Wei, a major general in the Chinese military and a member of China’s Academy of Engineering who is leading the most promising vaccine development project, previously said she expected clinical trials to begin in April. But Chen also pledged not to begin any later than the parallel American effort.
Chen, who has been feted as a hero in state propaganda for her long record combating the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) as well as Ebola, is already among the test patients: She was pictured last month being injected with the experimental vaccine while standing in fatigues in front of a Communist Party flag.
Chen heads a seven-person military team that is working with the Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics. Her project is the most promising of nine possible treatments currently under development in China, according to state media.
Man disguised as delivery driver stole 29 coronavirus test kits from Tucson health center, police say
As the United States grapples with a massive shortage of coronavirus tests, police in Tucson are searching for a man they say stole a batch test kits from a local health center while disguising himself as a delivery driver.
The suspect entered the El Rio Health Center Friday evening as employees were closing up and walked off with 29 unused test kits, the Tucson Police Department said in a statement late Saturday. Staff noticed tests were missing the next morning and called 911.
Police described the suspect as a bearded, well-built Hispanic male in his 30s, standing between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11. He drove off in a reddish Dodge Charger or similar vehicle, according to police.
Stolen tests are essentially useless without someone to administer them properly and a laboratory to analyze the results. But even a few missing kits could hit a community hospital hard.
Health care facilities from coast to coast have so few tests and so little testing capacity that they have had to prioritize only the sickest and neediest patients while they wait for the federal government to replenish their supplies.
Other symptomatic people who don’t meet strict testing criteria necessitated by the shortfall have been turned away in droves, making it all but impossible for communities to get a full account of how many people are infected and hamstringing efforts to contain the rapidly spreading virus.
Police said the kits stolen in Tucson were quickly replaced, “so it has not affected the clinic’s testing abilities at this time.”
“It has however taken 29 testing kits out of the medical field for needed testing in the future,” police said.
Police noted there are no home test kits for the virus and urged the public to report anyone trying to sell such products.
FAA says 11 air traffic facilities affected by infections
The Federal Aviation Administration said late Saturday that 11 of its air traffic control facilities nationwide have employees who have tested positive for covid-19.
They include the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center in Long Island, which handles a broad swath of airspace; the air traffic control towers at John F. Kennedy International (JFK) and LaGuardia airports in New York; executive airports in Leesburg, Va., and Long Island; and facilities in Peoria, Ill., and Wilmington, Del., in addition to previously reported cases in Las Vegas, Indianapolis and Chicago.
Widespread disruptions were seen Saturday after an air traffic control trainee and others in New York tested positive, according to the FAA.
The FAA said it was not specifying the total number of employees infected because the numbers keep changing.
“Like much of the country, the Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases at air traffic facilities and other offices across the nation,” the agency said in a statement. “Despite the challenges, our commitment to safety will not waver.”
Demand for aviation has plummeted with the spread of the virus, hammering airlines, though significant numbers of travelers are still taking to the air.
The FAA described actions it is taking to keep planes flying and its employees safe, including “transferring duties” to other facilities; closing the LaGuardia control tower and the New York air route center for overnight cleaning Saturday night through early Sunday morning; working to disinfect other facilities, and tracing contacts between the infected workers and their colleagues and others.
“Each disruption has a distinct impact on the air traffic system,” the agency said. “This is frustrating and inconvenient, but is necessary in the interest of safety.”
At least 21 inmates, 17 employees infected in New York City jails, corrections watchdog says
At least 21 inmates in New York City jails have tested positive for the coronavirus, some of them at Rikers Island, the agency that oversees the city’s jails said Saturday.
In a letter sent to prosecutors and jail officials, the Board of Correction also said 12 corrections employees and five correctional health services workers were diagnosed in the past week.
Another 58 other people were being monitored in the contagious disease and quarantine units, the board’s interim chair, Jacqueline Sherman, wrote.
Sherman said the situation left city jails “facing a crisis” and called on law enforcement officials to release high-risk inmates as soon as possible.
“It is likely these people have been in hundreds of housing areas and common areas over recent weeks and have been in close contact with many other people in custody and staff,” she said. Given the crowded conditions in jails, she said, the number of patients “is certain to rise exponentially.”
Sherman urged officials to rapidly decrease the jail population, prioritizing people at high risk of infection such as those over 50 or people with underlying health conditions.
People detained for administrative reasons such as parole violations should be released first, she wrote, along with people serving less than one year.
“Fewer people in the jails will save lives and minimize transmission among people in custody as well as staff,” Sherman said. “Failure to drastically reduce the jail population threatens to overwhelm the City jails’ health care system as well its basic operations.”
The Department of Corrections confirmed the 12 infections among its employees but gave a slightly lower number, 19, for the total number of people in custody who have tested positive. The department didn’t immediately respond to a request to clarify the discrepancy.
“The health and well-being of our personnel and people in custody is our top priority,” the department said in a statement.