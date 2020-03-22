Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees will not send athletes to the Tokyo Summer Games if the event is not postponed, they said late Sunday, another sign of mounting pressure to push back the Olympics amid the novel coronavirus.

President Trump announced Sunday that the federal government has activated the National Guard to assist New York, California and Washington, three of the states hit hardest by the novel coronavirus. During the task force briefing, Trump also appeared to make light of the news that Sen. Mitt Romney is self-quarantining because of his contact with Sen. Rand Paul.

Earlier Sunday, it was announced that Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the third member of Congress and the first senator to confirm infection. Sen. Mike Lee and Romney, both Utah Republicans, announced that they would self-quarantine because of their recent contact with Paul.

Here are some significant developments:

  • U.S. stock futures tanked when premarket trading began at 6 p.m. on Sunday, not long before Senate Democrats blocked a massive coronavirus stimulus bill from moving forward Sunday in the Senate.
  • Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to announce stay-at-home orders, which take effect Monday night. Ohio’s order lasts until April 6, while Louisiana’s extends until April 12.
  • New York state’s death toll has reached 114, surpassing Washington state and accounting for a third of all U.S. deaths.
  • Spain will extend its nationwide lockdown for 15 days, while the British government will tell 1.5 million people with serious health problems to self-quarantine for the next 12 weeks.
  • In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has been placed under quarantine after a doctor who administered a vaccine to her Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.