Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu had a warning Sunday for people taking a lax attitude toward social distancing: Stay home or else.

Hajdu repeated a directive for all Canadians to practice social distancing, especially travelers returning home. She hinted that the government may use stronger enforcement measures, such as exercising powers under the Quarantine Act, which aims to “protect public health by taking comprehensive measures to prevent the introduction and spread of communicable diseases.”

“It is critically important, especially for those returning home now, to ensure that they follow this public health advice that we’re giving them. The advice will be not just advice — if we need to take stronger measures, we will,” Hajdu said Sunday, according to the Global News. “We have measures that could include monetary penalties up to and including criminal penalties.”

In Canada, there have been almost 1,400 reported cases and 19 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. According to Canadian media, provinces such as Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan have announced that people who are not complying with social distancing rules can expect fines or even arrest.

Hajdu noted specific instances of Canadians ignoring the new rules while gathering in large groups and social settings.

“People need to take this seriously,” Hajdu said, according to Business Vancouver. “We would like to see people comply willingly."

But on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus, said the country has not reached the point where it must declare a national emergency, Canadian media reported.