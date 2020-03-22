Earlier Sunday, it was announced that Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the third member of Congress and the first senator to confirm infection. Sen. Mike Lee and Romney, both Utah Republicans, announced that they would self-quarantine because of their recent contact with Paul.
Here are some significant developments:
- U.S. stock futures tanked when premarket trading began at 6 p.m. on Sunday, not long before Senate Democrats blocked a massive coronavirus stimulus bill from moving forward Sunday in the Senate.
- Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to announce stay-at-home orders, which take effect Monday night. Ohio’s order lasts until April 6, while Louisiana’s extends until April 12.
- New York state’s death toll has reached 114, surpassing Washington state and accounting for a third of all U.S. deaths.
- Spain will extend its nationwide lockdown for 15 days, while the British government will tell 1.5 million people with serious health problems to self-quarantine for the next 12 weeks.
- In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has been placed under quarantine after a doctor who administered a vaccine to her Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Trump has ‘invoked’ Defense Production Act, White House says
A White House official said Sunday President Trump has “invoked” the Defense Production Act, which allows him to mobilize private industry to produce medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.
It was not immediately clear what the White House official meant by “invoked,” however, because it appears the president has not yet actually ordered anything.
“The President has invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure that the necessary authorities will be available to prioritize production of items under government contracts and to allocate scarce items where they are needed most,” said the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. “He is currently using it to drive the private sector’s response to this crisis. And the private sector’s response, to date, to his direction, has been overwhelming, fulfilling government-identified needs faster than anyone thought possible.”
Governors, mayors and other public officials have urged Trump to use the act to compel private companies to address the shortage of ventilators and personal protective equipment for health-care workers.
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said Sunday if he had the power to invoke the act himself, “I would do it in New York state because this situation is that critical.”
“I think the federal government should order factories to manufacture masks, gowns, ventilators, the essential medical equipment that’s going to make the difference between life and death,” Cuomo said at a news conference in Albany.
Asian markets fall amid stalled U.S. relief package
Asian stock markets fell Monday after the future of a giant coronavirus stimulus package in the United States came into question.
The S&P/ASX 200, Australia’s benchmark index, dropped more than 6 percent Monday as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 4.5 percent and South Korea’s Kospi lost 5 percent.
On Sunday evening, Democrats blocked a $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill from moving forward, citing serious issues about measures meant to slow the economy from declining further.
Dow Jones industrial average futures immediately fell more than 900 points, or about 5 percent, a drop so sharp that it caused a halt in trading. Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also shed about 5 percent.
As coronavirus spreads, so do doubts about America’s ability to meet the moment
As the coronavirus spreads through communities across the country, it poses a critical question: Can America’s people, institutions and government collectively rise to the occasion to defeat a once-in-a-generation crisis?
With a global pandemic testing the country’s political, financial, social and moral fabric, there are growing signs that answering in the affirmative has become increasingly difficult.
Bureaucratic missteps have led to a shortfall in tests needed to determine the true scope of the virus. Hospitals are pleading for more medical equipment as doctors and nurses resort to using homemade masks. Financial markets have lost a third of their value in less than a month. Reveling spring-breakers have hit the beaches in defiance of a nationwide social distancing campaign.
Companies, some of which celebrated tax cuts by rewarding shareholders with record stock buybacks, are preparing to lay off millions of workers while pleading for a government bailout.
Canadian Olympic Committee says it will not send teams to Tokyo Games — the first nation to withdraw as worries mount
Canada became the first country to officially declare that it will not send teams to the Tokyo Summer Olympics unless the 2020 Games are postponed, according to the Canadian Olympic Committee, which sent out a statement Sunday evening.
Early Monday in Australia, the Australian Olympic Committee took a similar stance in support of postponement, and in a statement urged its Olympians “to prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021."
Canada pulled out of this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games after Olympic officials, under growing pressure amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, said they are weighing a postponement and would decide within a month.
“This is not solely about athlete health — it is about public health,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said in the statement. “With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games. In fact, in runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.”
Australia’s Olympic Committee also expressed concern over the safety of players and their ability to travel and train.
"Our athletes now need to prioritise their own health and of those around them, and to be able to return to the families,” it said in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said in a letter to athletes that canceling the Summer Games altogether was not an option. He promised a final decision will be made within the next four weeks.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said for the first time that the Games may need to be postponed in an address to parliament on Monday in Tokyo.
Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said later Monday in a news conference in Tokyo that she was glad the Olympic committee had decided not to cancel, but that Japan’s government will support whatever decision it makes, Reuters reported.
A cruise ship is still trying to get passengers to port. Now 42 people onboard are sick.
Officials on one of the cruise ships that has been trying to find a port where it can offload passengers told all guests to stay in their rooms Sunday after 42 people reported to the medical center with “influenza-like symptoms.”
It was not known what made the 13 passengers and 29 crew members sick on Zaandam, a Holland America Line ship. There are no tests onboard for the novel coronavirus, which has infected hundreds of passengers on at least a dozen other ships around the world.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have now asked all guests to remain in their staterooms until we have more information,” the line, which is owned by Carnival, said in a statement. Public areas on the ship are closed, and all meals are being delivered to staterooms.
Another question mark: when the ship might finally reach land. Holland America said the intention is for Zaandam to make it to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., by March 30, though the company is still working to lock down a reservation to travel through the Panama Canal.
Zaandam, which left Buenos Aires on March 7, was originally scheduled to end its voyage on March 21 in San Antonio, Chile. After the global cruise industry halted operations earlier this month, the cruise line had hoped to let passengers disembark on March 16 in Punta Arenas, Chile, but officials would not let anyone off the ship.
The ship has 1,829 people onboard — 1,243 guests and 586 crew members. The last time any passengers disembarked was March 14 in Punta Arenas, Chile.
Holland America said it is following protocols developed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As hospitals run low on critical basic supplies, the Trump administration scrambles to offer guidance
The federal government is preparing guidance on how hospitals should function if they run out of supplies and equipment, a precaution and an acknowledgment that some medical facilities could be overwhelmed by the rapidly escalating covid-19 pandemic.
In recent days, White House officials have solicited advice from emergency physicians, officials in the state of Washington who handled the first deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19, and others about the previously unthinkable prospect of health-care workers going without masks, eye shields and ventilators, according to seven people inside and outside the administration with knowledge of the discussions.
William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, said federal officials have asked him and his colleagues to “talk through strategies” for what hospitals could do if faced with total depletion of personal protective equipment.
“In terms of options, there aren’t good ones,” he told them.
The deliberations reflect desperate reports from health-care workers in New York and elsewhere that they are reusing masks, switching to less effective methods, quickly running out of ventilators and barely keeping up with a crush of patients.
At a Long Island hospital, employees have been instructed that they each will receive one mask and must take care of it themselves because it “will not be replaced on a daily basis,” according to a memo shared with The Washington Post.
“Do not assume a replacement mask will be available and take care of your mask accordingly,” the memo advises.
Trump confirms he wrote a letter to North Korea, offering help against the coronavirus
President Trump confirmed Sunday that he wrote a letter to North Korea, and other countries including Iran, offering help with combating the coronavirus.
"If they need help, we will give them help. … We are open for helping other countries,” Trump said Sunday at a White House news briefing.
Despite the coronavirus emerging in China in January, North Korea has reported zero cases. The country has adopted stringent quarantine measures against the virus.
“We view such a personal letter of President Trump as a good example showing the special and firm personal relations with Chairman Kim Jong Un,” said Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister and a senior official of the ruling party. Her statement was published by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency.
Despite the letter from Trump, Kim’s sister warned that it wasn’t enough to improve relations between the United States and North Korea. Kim Yo Jong said Trump’s letter detailed “his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the U.S.,” a reference to the country’s formal name of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
This is the second known correspondence this year between Trump and Kim Jong Un. Trump sent birthday greetings to him in January.
Dow, S&P 500 futures sank so much that trading halted before massive coronavirus stimulus plan failed in Senate
U.S. stock futures tanked when premarket trading began at 6 p.m. on Sunday, not long before Senate Democrats blocked a massive coronavirus stimulus bill from moving forward Sunday in the Senate and as partisan disputes raged over the legislation that’s aimed at arresting the economy’s precipitous decline.
The Dow Jones industrial average futures immediately sank 954 points, or 5 percent, triggering a halt in trading because of the sharp drop. S&P 500 futures followed shortly after, shedding 5 percent and causing trading to stop.
Wall Street investors are nervous that Congress will not pass a major economic relief package — dubbed “Stimulus 3” — in time. Republicans and Democrats have not been able to reach an agreement on a bill. The two sides remain at odds about how to handle bailouts, loans and other aid for large companies. Democrats accused Republicans of wanting to create a “slush fund” with little accountability. Republicans accused Democrats of not moving fast enough and of not leaving enough flexibility as the list of industries in need of help grows.
The near shutdown of the U.S. economy is causing widespread pain. On Sunday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard predicted that the U.S. unemployment rate could skyrocket to 30 percent in the second quarter, which runs from April through June. That would be even worse than what the nation experienced during the Great Depression.
The U.S. stock market is scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m. Monday, as usual, although the New York Stock Exchange has banned human traders on the trading floor for now.
Negotiations about the stimulus bill continued even as the initial procedural vote fell short, with 47 senators voting in favor and 47 opposed.
Later in the evening, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) expounded on some of Democrats’ reservations in a live stream on his presidential campaign website, saying: “It is hard for me to believe that in the midst of a terrible crisis that we have a Senate Republican bill that would give the Trump administration a blank check to hand out corporate welfare to virtually any corporation in the country without conditions as to how they can protect workers in this country.”
Trump denies responding with sarcasm to Romney’s self-quarantine
President Trump on Sunday denied responding with sarcasm to the news that Sen. Mitt Romney is self-quarantining because of his contact with Sen. Rand Paul.
Paul (R-Ky.) revealed earlier in the day that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and Romney (Utah) announced soon after that the Senate physician had ordered him to self-quarantine.
“Romney’s in isolation?” Trump asked reporters at Sunday’s coronavirus task force briefing. “Gee. That’s too bad.”
“Did I detect sarcasm there, sir?” a reporter asked.
“No,” Trump responded. “None whatsoever.”
Romney was the lone GOP senator to vote last month to convict Trump of abuse of power, a move he described as “the hardest decision” he has ever had to make. Trump’s allies responded by calling for Romney to be expelled from the Republican Party, and the president has harshly criticized Romney, deriding him as a “failed” presidential candidate.
Romney is 73, and his wife, Ann, is 70 and has multiple sclerosis. Romney’s announcement means that he will not be able to see his wife for two weeks.
Trump activates National Guard in New York, Washington and California
President Trump announced Sunday that the federal government has activated the National Guard to assist New York, California and Washington, three of the states hit hardest by the novel coronavirus.
Trump has already approved disaster declarations for New York and Washington. The declaration for California, which has been received recently, is expected to be approved soon, Trump said. Approving the request for aid will give the federal government easier access to provide supplies to the hardest-hit states.
Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, “the federal government will be funding 100 percent of the cost of deploying National Guard units to carry out approved missions to stop the virus while those governors remain in command," Trump said Sunday at the White House briefing.
Trump reiterated that the federal government will be a backup to the state, with governors continuing to be “in command.” The administration also emphasized that the deployment of the National Guard is not “martial law.”
In addition to sending the National Guard, officials said, the federal government will be sending eight large medical stations with 2,000 hospital beds to California, four large stations with 1,000 beds to New York, and three large federal medical stations and four small stations with 1,000 beds to Washington state.
Trump said that large amounts of respirators, N95 masks, gowns, face shields and other items are on the way to those three states. They are expected to be delivered in the next few days.
Two hospital ships, one on the West Coast and one on the East Coast, will also be activated, according to officials. The USNS Mercy will go to Los Angeles because of an expected shortage of hospital beds, while the USNS Comfort will be sent to New York.
Romney, Lee join self-quarantining senators after Rand Paul says he tested positive
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet Sunday.
Paul is the third member of Congress and the first senator to test positive for the virus. Last week, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Ben McAdams (D-Utah) said that they had tested positive.
At Sunday’s coronavirus task force briefing, President Trump called Paul “a great friend” and sent his regards to the senator and Diaz-Balart. Trump made no mention of McAdams, a Democrat. The coronavirus, Trump said, is “getting quite close to home, and it’s a terrible thing that’s going on.”
Jose Diaz-Balart, a news anchor, clarified in a tweet that he did not have the virus after Trump referred to him rather than his brother Mario.
Paul is “feeling fine and is in quarantine,” the senator’s office said. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”
Paul’s office added that the senator “expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends” and that “virtually no staff” member has had contact with him since his Washington office began operating remotely 10 days ago.
The news of Paul’s coronavirus diagnosis sparked concern on Capitol Hill, where the Republican has been present in recent days as lawmakers have been working on a financial relief package in response to the pandemic.
Sen. Mike Lee and Sen. Mitt Romney, both Utah Republicans, announced Sunday that they would self-quarantine because of their recent contact with Paul.
“That means no traveling or voting,” Lee said in a statement. “But I will continue to make sure Utah’s voice is heard as we shape the federal response to the Coronavirus through phone, text, email and whatever other means are available.”
Romney said in a statement Sunday evening that he sat next to Paul for “extended periods in recent days” and, thus, would “immediately” self-quarantine and not vote on the Senate floor.
Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) had already said they were self-quarantining and will finish this week.
White House announces effort by tech giants and top labs to use supercomputers to fight coronavirus
President Trump on Sunday announced a new effort to harness powerful supercomputers to combat the coronavirus, hoping that state-of-the-art technology might help researchers better map and treat it.
The new effort is led by IBM with the backing of computer scientists from leading universities, tech giants including Amazon and Google, and the country’s national research labs. By pooling critical computing power that can perform complex calculations many magnitudes quicker than average consumer-facing devices, epidemiologists and other health experts can “discover new treatments and vaccines,” Trump said at a news conference.
In total, the computing resources soon to be at the disposal of researchers with approved areas of study are equivalent to 1.65 million high-end laptops, according to IBM.
“These high-performance computing systems allow researchers to run very large numbers of calculations in epidemiology, bioinformatics and molecular modeling,” said Dario Gil, the director of IBM Research. “These experiments would take years to complete if worked by hand, or months if handled on slower, traditional computing platforms.”
Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Microsoft and Google confirmed their participation.
The tech industry has already played a critical role in the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Facebook, Google and Twitter, for example, have doubled down on their efforts to halt the spread of misinformation about the virus. And many in Silicon Valley have sought to help students learn over the Web, enable aid workers do their jobs online and lessen the burden on overwhelmed doctors, who have turned to telehealth tools to care for patients.
“America is coming together to fight COVID-19, and that means unleashing the full capacity of our world-class supercomputers to rapidly advance scientific research for treatments and a vaccine,” Michael Kratsios, the White House’s chief technology officer, said in a statement Sunday.
Stay home or else, Canadian officials warn
Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu had a warning Sunday for people taking a lax attitude toward social distancing: Stay home or else.
Hajdu repeated a directive for all Canadians to practice social distancing, especially travelers returning home. She hinted that the government may use stronger enforcement measures, such as exercising powers under the Quarantine Act, which aims to “protect public health by taking comprehensive measures to prevent the introduction and spread of communicable diseases.”
“It is critically important, especially for those returning home now, to ensure that they follow this public health advice that we’re giving them. The advice will be not just advice — if we need to take stronger measures, we will,” Hajdu said Sunday, according to the Global News. “We have measures that could include monetary penalties up to and including criminal penalties.”
In Canada, there have been almost 1,400 reported cases and 19 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. According to Canadian media, provinces such as Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan have announced that people who are not complying with social distancing rules can expect fines or even arrest.
Hajdu noted specific instances of Canadians ignoring the new rules while gathering in large groups and social settings.
“People need to take this seriously,” Hajdu said, according to Business Vancouver. “We would like to see people comply willingly."
But on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus, said the country has not reached the point where it must declare a national emergency, Canadian media reported.
This post has been updated to clarify that requirements for travelers returning to Canada to self-quarantine were already in place.
Justice Department brings first fraud case stemming from coronavirus crisis
The U.S. Justice Department this weekend brought its first case of alleged fraud stemming from the coronavirus crisis, persuading a federal judge to issue a restraining order to block a website that claimed to be distributing vaccines.
In court documents, the department alleged that the operator of the coronavirusmedicalkit.com website was facilitating a wire-fraud scheme, “intentionally making false statements” about the vaccines, which do not exist.
“The website falsely claims that the World Health Organization is giving away free vaccine kits and that individuals who visit the website can order such a kit by paying $4.95 for shipping,” the Justice Department wrote. “The World Health Organization is not offering free ‘vaccine kits’ for COVID-19. Indeed, there exists no known vaccine that is effective against COVID-19.”
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman granted the department’s request for a temporary restraining order against the site and the entity that registered it on Sunday — though as of 5 p.m., it remained live.
The Justice Department did not identify the person behind it. The civil case was filed as a “John Doe” complaint. The department wrote that the company NameCheap Inc. registered the site on behalf of an unknown person March 3, and officials sent a letter to it Thursday informing it of the alleged fraud.
Efforts to contact NameCheap’s CEO were not successful Sunday.