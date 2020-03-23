Please Note

President Trump is weighing calls from some Republican lawmakers and White House advisers to scale back steps to contain the coronavirus despite the advice of federal health officials as a growing number of conservatives argue the impact on the economy has become too severe, according to several people with knowledge of the internal deliberations.

Loosening restrictions on social distancing would override the internal warnings of senior U.S. health officials, including Anthony S. Fauci, who have said the worst of the pandemic has yet to be felt in the United States.

But President Trump signaled growing weariness with “social distancing” and other aggressive steps advocated by health officials. “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” the president said in a tweet written in capital letters.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The nation’s governors are getting far better marks for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak than President Trump, according to a new Monmouth University poll. Fifty percent of Americans say Trump has done a good job handling the crisis, while 72 percent say governors have done a good job — results that are consistent regardless of party affiliation or severity of outbreak in a particular state. Just 38 percent said the American public is handling it well.
  • Michigan, Ohio, Louisiana and Oregon became the latest states to announce stay-at-home orders. The governors of Maryland and Massachusetts ordered nonessential businesses to close, and Virginia’s governor said schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
  • Virus-ravaged Italy marked 608 coronavirus deaths Monday, bringing its total to 5,476 — more than any other country. The daily figure remains very high, but it has not continued to rise. Spain extended its lockdown for another 15 days as the national death toll surged more than 25 percent. Spain now has more than 33,000 confirmed cases, and the prime minister warned that “the worst is yet to come.”
  • Doubts are growing about whether the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as originally scheduled. Japanese leader Shinzo Abe told parliament that the Summer Games could be postponed after Canada’s Olympic Committee said it would not send its athletes to Tokyo this summer. Australian officials also hinted that they may not send a delegation to Japan.
  • Senator and former presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Monday that her husband, John Bessler, has coronavirus. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Monday defended his decision not to self-quarantine in the week following his test for the coronavirus — a test his office announced Sunday came up positive. And convicted rapist and former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein believes he has the virus as well. He is being held in isolation at an Upstate New York facility.