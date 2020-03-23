In this image from video, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. (Senate Television/AP)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Monday defended his decision not to self-quarantine in the week following his test for the coronavirus — a test his office announced Sunday came up positive.

In a statement, Paul said at the time of the test, which he underwent in Washington, he felt it was “highly unlikely” he would be positive “since I have had no symptoms of the illness,” and he was not aware of having had contact with anyone who had tested positive.

Paul said he decided to get tested because he and his wife had been traveling extensively, and he was considered at higher risk because he had part of his lung surgically removed seven months ago in the aftermath of injuries suffered in 2017 when he was attacked by his neighbor.

“For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if the rules on testing had been followed to a tee, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol,” Paul said in his statement. “The current guidelines would not have called for me to get tested nor quarantined. It was my extra precaution, out of concern for my damaged lung, that led me to get tested.”

Word of Paul’s diagnosis Sunday prompted two of his fellow senators, Republicans Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, both of Utah, to announce they were self-quarantining because of their recent contact with him.

In his statement, Paul also cast doubt on one possibility of how he could have contracted the virus: his presence at a Speed Air Museum fundraiser in Louisville on March 7 attended by two people who later tested positive for the coronavirus.